Georgia (GHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state finals matchups, game times
It is time to determine this year's state champions as the 2024 Georgia high school football playoffs conclude with GHSA state finals action kicking off next week.
All eight GHSA state championships will be played December 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
2024 Georgia high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Georgia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups:
Class AAAAAA
State championship matchup
Grayson vs. Carrollton
7:00 p.m. Wednesday
2024 GHSA Class AAAAAA high school football bracket
Class AAAAA
State championship matchup
Langston Hughes vs. Milton
7:00 p.m. Tuesday
2024 GHSA Class AAAAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
State championship matchup
Marist vs. North Oconee
7:00 p.m. Monday
2024 GHSA Class AAAA high school football bracket
Class AAA
State championship matchup
Jefferson vs. Calhoun
4:00 p.m. Wednesday
2024 GHSA Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AA
State championship matchup
Burke County vs. Carver
4:00 p.m. Tuesday
2024 GHSA Class AA high school football bracket
Class A Division I
State championship matchup
Northeast vs. Toombs County
1:00 p.m. Tuesday
2024 GHSA Class A Division I high school football bracket
Class A Division II
State championship matchup
Bowdon vs. Brooks County
4:00 p.m. Monday
2024 GHSA Class A Division II high school football bracket
Private
State championship matchup
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Hebron Christian Academy
1:00 p.m. Wednesday
2024 GHSA Class Private high school football bracket
