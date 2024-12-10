High School

Georgia (GHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state finals matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Georgia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the GHSA state finals

Grayson will play Carrollton in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state finals on Wednesday, December 18.
It is time to determine this year's state champions as the 2024 Georgia high school football playoffs conclude with GHSA state finals action kicking off next week.

All eight GHSA state championships will be played December 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Georgia (GHSA) football playoffs.

2024 Georgia high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Georgia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups:

Class AAAAAA 

State championship matchup

Grayson vs. Carrollton

7:00 p.m. Wednesday

2024 GHSA Class AAAAAA high school football bracket

Class AAAAA

State championship matchup

Langston Hughes vs. Milton

7:00 p.m. Tuesday

2024 GHSA Class AAAAA high school football bracket

Class AAAA 

State championship matchup

Marist vs. North Oconee

7:00 p.m. Monday

2024 GHSA Class AAAA high school football bracket

Class AAA

State championship matchup

Jefferson vs. Calhoun

4:00 p.m. Wednesday

2024 GHSA Class AAA high school football bracket

Class AA 

State championship matchup

Burke County vs. Carver

4:00 p.m. Tuesday

2024 GHSA Class AA high school football bracket

Class A Division I  

State championship matchup

Northeast vs. Toombs County

1:00 p.m. Tuesday

2024 GHSA Class A Division I high school football bracket

Class A Division II 

State championship matchup

Bowdon vs. Brooks County

4:00 p.m. Monday

2024 GHSA Class A Division II high school football bracket

Private

State championship matchup

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Hebron Christian Academy

1:00 p.m. Wednesday

2024 GHSA Class Private high school football bracket

