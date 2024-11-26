Georgia (GHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, third-round matchups, game times
The 2024 Georgia high school football playoffs roll on this week with GHSA third-round action kicking off on Friday.
The winners from this week will move on to next week's state semifinals and have a chance to advance to the GHSA state championships.
2024 Georgia high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Georgia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus third-round matchups:
Class AAAAAA
Third-round matchups
Collins Hill vs. Grayson
7:00 p.m. Friday
Douglas County vs. West Forsyth
7:00 p.m. Friday
Hillgrove vs. Carrollton
7:00 p.m. Friday
North Gwinnett vs. Buford
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAAAA high school football bracket
Class AAAAA
Third-round matchups
Coffee vs. Sequoyah
7:00 p.m. Friday
Thomas County Central vs. Langston Hughes
7:00 p.m. Friday
Sprayberry vs. Lee County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Milton vs. Houston County
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
Third-round matchups
Eastside vs. Creekside
7:00 p.m. Friday
Marist vs. Cambridge
7:00 p.m. Friday
Blessed Trinity vs. Benedictine
7:00 p.m. Friday
Cartersville vs. North Oconee
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAA high school football bracket
Third-round matchups
Jefferson vs. Cherokee Bluff
7:00 p.m. Friday
North Hall vs. LaGrange
7:00 p.m. Friday
Peach County vs. Calhoun
7:00 p.m. Friday
Stephenson vs. Southeast Bulloch
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AA
Third-round matchups
Rockmart vs. Morgan County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Thomson vs. Burke County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Stephens County vs. Appling County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Pierce County vs. Carver
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AA high school football bracket
Class A Division 1
Third-round matchups
Fannin County vs. Northeast
7:00 p.m. Friday
Fitzgerald vs. Worth County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Elbert County vs. Toombs County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Thomasville vs. Dublin
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class A Division I high school football bracket
Class A Division II
Third-round matchups
Irwin County vs. Trion
7:00 p.m. Friday
Clinch County vs. Bowdon
7:00 p.m. Friday
Jenkins County vs. Brooks County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Manchester vs. Lincoln County
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class A Division II high school football bracket
Private
Third-round matchups
Savannah Christian vs. North Cobb Christian
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Calvary Day
7:00 p.m. Friday
Aquinas vs. Hebron Christian Academy
7:00 p.m. Friday
Wesleyan vs. Fellowship Christian
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class Private high school football bracket
