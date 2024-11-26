High School

Georgia (GHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, third-round matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Georgia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the GHSA third round

Sam Brown

Buford will play North Gwinnett in the third round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs on Friday night.
Buford will play North Gwinnett in the third round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs on Friday night. / Colin Hubbard, SBLive

The 2024 Georgia high school football playoffs roll on this week with GHSA third-round action kicking off on Friday.

>>Georgia high school football playoff brackets<<

The winners from this week will move on to next week's state semifinals and have a chance to advance to the GHSA state championships.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Georgia (GHSA) football playoffs.

2024 Georgia high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Georgia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus third-round matchups:

Class AAAAAA 

Third-round matchups

Collins Hill vs. Grayson

7:00 p.m. Friday

Douglas County vs. West Forsyth

7:00 p.m. Friday

Hillgrove vs. Carrollton

7:00 p.m. Friday

North Gwinnett vs. Buford

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAAAA high school football bracket

Class AAAAA

Third-round matchups

Coffee vs. Sequoyah

7:00 p.m. Friday

Thomas County Central vs. Langston Hughes

7:00 p.m. Friday

Sprayberry vs. Lee County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Milton vs. Houston County

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAAA high school football bracket

Class AAAA 

Third-round matchups

Eastside vs. Creekside

7:00 p.m. Friday

Marist vs. Cambridge

7:00 p.m. Friday

Blessed Trinity vs. Benedictine

7:00 p.m. Friday

Cartersville vs. North Oconee

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAA high school football bracket

Third-round matchups

Jefferson vs. Cherokee Bluff

7:00 p.m. Friday

North Hall vs. LaGrange

7:00 p.m. Friday

Peach County vs. Calhoun

7:00 p.m. Friday

Stephenson vs. Southeast Bulloch

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAA high school football bracket

Class AA 

Third-round matchups

Rockmart vs. Morgan County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Thomson vs. Burke County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Stephens County vs. Appling County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Pierce County vs. Carver

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AA high school football bracket

Class A Division 1 

Third-round matchups

Fannin County vs. Northeast

7:00 p.m. Friday

Fitzgerald vs. Worth County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Elbert County vs. Toombs County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Thomasville vs. Dublin

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class A Division I high school football bracket

Class A Division II 

Third-round matchups

Irwin County vs. Trion

7:00 p.m. Friday

Clinch County vs. Bowdon

7:00 p.m. Friday

Jenkins County vs. Brooks County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Manchester vs. Lincoln County

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class A Division II high school football bracket

Private

Third-round matchups

Savannah Christian vs. North Cobb Christian

7:00 p.m. Friday

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Calvary Day

7:00 p.m. Friday

Aquinas vs. Hebron Christian Academy

7:00 p.m. Friday

Wesleyan vs. Fellowship Christian

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class Private high school football bracket

Published
