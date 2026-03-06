The 2026 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships continue on Friday, March 6 through Saturday, March 7 with 16 games scheduled in the semifinal round of action.

High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11 in various locations based on the classification.

Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 6-7, 2026

Grayson vs. Hillgrove — 03/07, 1:00 PM ET

North Paulding vs. Campbell — 03/07, 5:00 PM ET

*games are played at Georgia State University

Milton vs. Coffee — 03/06, 1:00 PM ET

Creekview vs. River Ridge — 03/06, 5:00 PM ET

*games are played at Georgia State University

Kell vs. Jones County — 03/07, 1:00 PM ET

Marist vs. Cartersville — 03/07, 5:00 PM ET

*games are played at Atkins Arena, Athens

Sandy Creek vs. Monroe — 03/07, 1:00 PM ET

Heritage vs. Pickens — 03/07, 5:00 PM ET

*games are played at Legacy Arena, Douglasville

Hardaway vs. Josey — 03/06, 1:00 PM ET

Murray County vs. Columbia — 03/06, 5:00 PM ET

*games are played at Legacy Arena, Douglasville

Elbert County vs. Putnam County — 03/07, 1:00 PM ET

Thomasville vs. East Laurens — 03/07, 5:00 PM ET

*games are played at Fort Valley State University

Bowdon vs. Wilcox County — 03/06, 1:00 PM ET

Washington-Wilkes vs. Metter — 03/06, 5:00 PM ET

*games are played at Fort Valley State University

St. Francis vs. Hebron Christian Academy — 03/06, 1:00 PM ET

Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal — 03/06, 5:00 PM ET

*games are played at Atkins Arena, Athens