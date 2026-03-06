Georgia (GHSA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 6-7, 2026
The 2026 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships continue on Friday, March 6 through Saturday, March 7 with 16 games scheduled in the semifinal round of action.
High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11 in various locations based on the classification.
Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 6-7, 2026
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Grayson vs. Hillgrove — 03/07, 1:00 PM ET
North Paulding vs. Campbell — 03/07, 5:00 PM ET
*games are played at Georgia State University
Class AAAAA Bracket
Milton vs. Coffee — 03/06, 1:00 PM ET
Creekview vs. River Ridge — 03/06, 5:00 PM ET
*games are played at Georgia State University
Class AAAA Bracket
Kell vs. Jones County — 03/07, 1:00 PM ET
Marist vs. Cartersville — 03/07, 5:00 PM ET
*games are played at Atkins Arena, Athens
Class AAA Bracket
Sandy Creek vs. Monroe — 03/07, 1:00 PM ET
Heritage vs. Pickens — 03/07, 5:00 PM ET
*games are played at Legacy Arena, Douglasville
Class AA Bracket
Hardaway vs. Josey — 03/06, 1:00 PM ET
Murray County vs. Columbia — 03/06, 5:00 PM ET
*games are played at Legacy Arena, Douglasville
Class A Division I Bracket
Elbert County vs. Putnam County — 03/07, 1:00 PM ET
Thomasville vs. East Laurens — 03/07, 5:00 PM ET
*games are played at Fort Valley State University
Class A Division II Bracket
Bowdon vs. Wilcox County — 03/06, 1:00 PM ET
Washington-Wilkes vs. Metter — 03/06, 5:00 PM ET
*games are played at Fort Valley State University
Class Private
St. Francis vs. Hebron Christian Academy — 03/06, 1:00 PM ET
Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal — 03/06, 5:00 PM ET
*games are played at Atkins Arena, Athens
All Georgia (GHSA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.