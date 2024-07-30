Georgia high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are officially underway as the best athletes in the world congregate in France looking to make their mark on Olympic history.
Twenty-six total Team USA athletes from Georgia will compete in the Olympics and Paralympics.
For most of these athletes, spending time at a Georgia high school was a part of their hard-fought journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here are the former Georgia high school athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
- Katelyn Abeln: South Paulding (Shooting), 2024 Olympian
- Chris Bailey: Carver (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Graham Blanks: Athens Academy (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Christian Coleman: Our Lady of Mercy (Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2016, 2024
- Brooks Curry: Rivers Academy (Swimming), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Anthony Edwards: Holy Spirit Prep (Basketball), 2024 Olympian
- Chris Eubanks: Westlake (Tennis), 2024 Olympian
- Dearica Hamby: Norcross (3x3 Basketball), 2024 Olympian
- Vincent Hancock: Gatewood (Shooting), 5-time Olympian; 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
- Daniel Haugh: St. Pius (Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Will Hinton: Dacula (Shooting), 2024 Olympian
- Emma Hunt: Darlington (Sport Climbing), 2024 Olympian
- Jasmine Jones: Greater Atlanta Christian (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Henry Leverett: Bainbridge (Shooting), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Brody Malone: Trion (Gymnastics), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Hampton Morris: Pope (Weightlifting), 2024 Olympian
- Daniel Roberts: Hampton (Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Emily Sonnett: Fellowship Christian (Soccer), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Carson Tyler: Colquitt County (Diving), 2024 Olympian
- Caleb Wiley: Sherwood Christian (Soccer), 2024 Olympian
- Walker Zimmerman: Brookwood (Soccer), 2024 Olympian
Georgia high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Paralympics
The 2024 Paralympics will take place August 28 through September 8 in Paris.
Below are the five Team USA athletes representing Georgia in Paris this year:
- McKenzie Coan*: (Para Swimming), 4-time Olympian; 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
- Ryan Medrano**: (Para Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Bailey Moody: Providence Christian (Wheelchair Basketball), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Gia Pergolini: St. Francis (Para Swimming), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Jarryd Wallace: Oconee County (Para Track and Field), 4-time Olympian; 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
*McKenzie Coan was home-schooled but competed as part of the Cumming Waves Swim Team in Georgia.
**Ryan Medrano is from Savannah but went to high school in Arizona.
