Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - February 10, 2026

Get GHSA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Georgia high school basketball season continues on February 10

No. 5 Alexander faces off against South Paulding on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
There are 117 games scheduled across Georgia on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature Georgia's top teams as the No. 1 Gainesville Red Elephants host the Johns Creek Gladiators at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 14 McEachern faces off against Pebblebrook.

Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, February 10

With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.

GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 21 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by No. 4 Grayson taking on Newton. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 20 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by No. 1 Gainesville taking on No. 10 Johns Creek. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 16 games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by No. 8 Westminster taking on Kell. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 20 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Heritage taking on Calhoun. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 14 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Toombs County taking on Vildalia. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 22 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Darlington taking on Model. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Football Scoreboard.

GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3

There are 12 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Bowdon taking on Trion. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Football Scoreboard.

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

