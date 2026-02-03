Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - February 3, 2026
There are 184 games scheduled across Georgia on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature Georgia's top teams as the No. 1 Gainesville Red Elephants travel to take on No. 12 Milton at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 11 Decatur looks to move up the rankings with a win against Woodward Academy.
Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, February 3
With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.
GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by No. 4 Grayson taking on Grovetown. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 6A Scoreboard
GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 26 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by No. 1 Gainesville taking on No. 12 Milton. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 5A Scoreboard
GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 30 games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by No. 9 North Oconee taking on Walnut Grove. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 4A Scoreboard
GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 31 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by No. 23 Cross Creek taking on West Laurens. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 3A Scoreboard
GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by Redan taking on South Atlanta. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 2A Scoreboard
GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by Atkinson County taking on Brooks County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Football Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class A Division I Scoreboard
GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 26 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by Crisp County taking on Dooly County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Football Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class A Division II Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.