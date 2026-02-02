Top 25 Georgia High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 2, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Georgia High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Georgia boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from High School On SI, MaxPreps, and On3/Rivals.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Gainesville, Wheeler, and Grayson were the teams competing for the top spot this week, with all three sources having a different No. 1 team.
Here is a look at the latest Georgia Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 2:
1. Gainesville – Average Rank: 2.0
Gainesville earns the top composite spot with three top-three finishes, including a No. 1 ranking from High School On SI.
2. Wheeler – Average Rank: 2.0
Wheeler matched Gainesville’s average and also appeared in all three sources, highlighted by a No. 1 ranking from MaxPreps.
3. Grayson – Average Rank: 2.67
Grayson showed elite consistency, never ranking lower than fourth and earning the top spot from On3/Rivals.
4. Alexander – Average Rank: 5.0
Alexander finished inside the top six across all three rankings, giving it one of the most stable profiles statewide.
5. St. Pius X Catholic – Average Rank: 6.0
A top-five team in two sources, St. Pius X Catholic remained firmly in the upper tier across the board.
6. Woodstock – Average Rank: 7.33
Woodstock landed between sixth and 10th in every ranking, showing strong consensus respect.
7. McEachern – Average Rank: 8.67
McEachern’s composite standing was driven by a No. 4 ranking from On3/Rivals.
8. Milton – Average Rank: 10.0
Milton appeared in all three sources and never fell outside the top 12.
9. North Oconee – Average Rank: 10.33
North Oconee posted two top-five finishes, helping offset a lower placement in one ranking.
10. Holy Innocents Episcopal – Average Rank: 11.67
Holy Innocents earned its highest praise from On3/Rivals with a No. 7 ranking.
11. Decatur – Average Rank: 11.67
Decatur tied Holy Innocents in average rank but was edged slightly by a lower top finish.
12. Westover – Average Rank: 12.0
Westover appeared in all three rankings and consistently placed in the top 22.
13. Johns Creek – Average Rank: 13.67
Johns Creek earned a top-10 ranking from High School On SI to bolster its composite position.
14. Dutchtown – Average Rank: 13.67
Dutchtown matched Johns Creek’s average but lacked a comparable high-end ranking.
15. Walton – Average Rank: 14.33
Walton benefited from a strong No. 8 showing on On3/Rivals.
16. Hillgrove – Average Rank: 15.0
Hillgrove appeared in all three sources and consistently ranked in the mid-teens.
17. Pebblebrook – Average Rank: 16.0
Pebblebrook earned the highest individual ranking among teams tied at this average, placing No. 14 on On3/Rivals.
18. Westminster – Average Rank: 16.0
Westminster’s composite was driven by a top-10 ranking from High School On SI.
19. Woodward Academy – Average Rank: 16.0
Woodward Academy appeared in two sources and placed as high as No. 15.
20. Mount Vernon Presbyterian – Average Rank: 16.0
Mount Vernon Presbyterian was ranked in two sources and held steady in the mid-teens.
21. Greenforest – Average Rank: 19.0
Greenforest earned recognition in two rankings, including a top-20 spot from MaxPreps.
22. Lassiter – Average Rank: 19.5
Lassiter appeared in two sources and remained just inside the top 20 in both.
23. Walker – Average Rank: 21.0
Walker showed consistent placement across two rankings in the low 20s.
24. Dacula – Average Rank: 21.0
Dacula tied Walker in average rank but was edged by a lower top finish.
25. Cross Creek – Average Rank: 23.5
Cross Creek rounds out the top 25 after appearing in two sources and earning a tiebreaker edge.