Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - January 27, 2025
There are 187 games scheduled across Georgia on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as the McEachern Indians travel to take on the Campbell Spartans at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Lassiter takes on Sprayberry as the Trojans look to avoid their second loss of the season.
Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, January 27
With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.
GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Walton taking on Wheeler. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 30 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Lassiter taking on Sprayberry. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 32 games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Blessed Trinity taking on Westminster. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 31 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Westover taking on Monroe. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Salem taking on Redan. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Lamar County taking on Putnam County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Mitchell County taking on Stewart County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Football Scoreboard.
