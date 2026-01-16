Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - January 16, 2025
There are 176 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as the Gainesville Red Elephants look to stay undefeated in a home conference game against Seckinger. Meanwhile, McEachern faces off against Pebblebrook in a battle of two highly touted opponents.
Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 16
With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.
GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 24 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Walton taking on Cherokee. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Dunwoody taking on Chamblee. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Cedar Shoals taking on East Forsyth. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 32 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Jefferson taking on Cherokee Bluff. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 26 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by South Atlanta taking on Columbia. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Walker taking on Atlanta International. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 25 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Portal taking on Bryan County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Basketball Scoreboard.
