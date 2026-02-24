Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - February 23, 2026

Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - February 24, 2026
The 2025 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships begin on Tuesday, February 24 with 115 games scheduled in the first round.
High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11.
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Camden County vs. Collins Hill - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Duluth vs. Archer - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Marietta vs. Hillgrove - 02/25, 6:00 PM ET
Lambert vs. Carrollton - 02/24, 6:30 PM ET
Mill Creek vs. Valdosta - 02/24, 5:30 PM ET
Grayson vs. Brookwood - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
McEachern vs. Cherokee - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Chapel Hill vs. South Forsyth - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
East Coweta vs. North Forsyth - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Wheeler vs. Campbell - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Grovetown vs. North Gwinnett - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Dacula vs. Lowndes - 02/25, 5:00 PM ET
West Forsyth vs. Westlake - 02/25, 6:00 PM ET
Paulding County vs. North Paulding - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Norcross vs. Newton - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Tift County vs. Buford - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Class AAAAA Bracket
Evans vs. Winder-Barrow - 02/25, 5:30 PM ET
Gainesville vs. Woodward Academy - 02/25, 6:00 PM ET
Alexander vs. Morrow - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Sprayberry vs. Coffee - 02/25, 5:00 PM ET
Habersham Central vs. Brunswick - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Lakeside vs. Milton - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Newnan vs. East Paulding - 02/24, 6:30 PM ET
Veterans vs. Sequoyah - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Northside vs. River Ridge - 02/24, 6:30 PM ET
South Paulding vs. Langston Hughes - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Tri-Cities vs. Seckinger - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Jackson County vs. Bradwell Institute - 02/25, 5:30 PM ET
Creekview vs. Lee County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Dutchtown vs. New Manchester - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Lanier vs. Shiloh - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Greenbrier vs. Loganville - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Class AAAA Bracket
Ware County vs. Madison County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Hiram vs. Creekside - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
St. Pius X Catholic vs. Starr's Mill - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Westminster vs. Jones County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Eastside vs. Wayne County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Jackson vs. Dalton - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Griffin vs. Southwest DeKalb - 02/24, 6:30 PM ET
Union Grove vs. Kell - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Stockbridge vs. Blessed Trinity - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Northview vs. Harris County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Pace Academy vs. Cartersville - 02/24, 5:30 PM ET
Cedar Shoals vs. Warner Robins - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Cambridge vs. Woodland - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Northside vs. Marist - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Cass vs. Midtown - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Perry vs. North Oconee - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Class AAA Bracket
East Hall vs. Monroe - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
White County vs. Gilmer - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Long County vs. Ridgeland - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
LaFayette vs. Cherokee Bluff - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
West Laurens vs. Luella - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Jefferson vs. Stephenson - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Groves vs. Cross Creek - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Bainbridge vs. Sandy Creek - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Douglass vs. Jenkins - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Lumpkin County vs. Liberty County - 02/24, 4:30 PM ET
Hephzibah vs. Troup County - 02/24, 5:30 PM ET
Upson-Lee vs. Pickens - 02/24, 6:30 PM ET
Cedar Grove vs. Baldwin - 02/25, 6:00 PM ET
North Hall vs. Oconee County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Northwest Whitfield vs. Westover - 02/24, 5:00 PM ET
Dougherty vs. Heritage - 02/24, 7:00 PM ET
Class AA Bracket
Rutland vs. Josey - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Ringgold vs. Sonoraville - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
North Murray vs. Hart County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Shaw vs. Westside - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Butler vs. Hardaway - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Callaway vs. Carver - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Coahulla Creek vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Franklin County vs. Morgan County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Crisp County vs. Columbia - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Therrell vs. Salem - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Drew Charter vs. Tattnall County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Coretta Scott King YWLA vs. Appling County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
South Atlanta vs. Thomson - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Miller Grove vs. Union County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Sumter County vs. Laney - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Pierce County vs. Murray County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Class A Division I Bracket
Jasper County Monticello vs. Bremen - 02/24, 6:30 PM ET
Swainsboro vs. Heard County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Pepperell vs. Fannin County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Chattooga vs. Putnam County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Gordon Lee vs. Lamar County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Academy for Classical Education vs. Elbert County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Commerce vs. Washington County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Southwest vs. Vidalia - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Dade County vs. East Laurens - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Central vs. Brantley County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Banks County vs. Northeast - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Dublin vs. Bacon County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Armuchee vs. Rabun County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Bleckley County vs. Model - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Temple vs. Fitzgerald - 02/25, 5:30 PM ET
Social Circle vs. Thomasville - 02/24, 5:00 PM ET
Class A Division II Bracket
Mitchell County vs. Warren County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Trion vs. Wilcox County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Georgia Military College vs. Bryan County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Marion County vs. Brooks County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Lincoln County vs. Pelham - 02/24, 5:00 PM ET
Dooly County vs. Bowdon - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Screven County vs. Hancock Central - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Turner County vs. Macon County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Atkinson County vs. Taylor County - 02/24, 6:30 PM ET
Johnson County vs. Metter - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Wheeler County vs. Greenville - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Towns County vs. Terrell County - 02/24, 4:00 PM ET
Schley County vs. Charlton County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Emanuel County Institute vs. Glascock County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Manchester vs. Telfair County - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Randolph-Clay vs. Washington-Wilkes - 02/24, 6:00 PM ET
Class Private
Hebron Christian Academy — BYE
Wesleyan vs. Prince Avenue Christian - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
Walker vs. Whitefield Academy - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
Calvary Day vs. Savannah Country Day - 02/24 - 5:30 PM ET
Aquinas vs. Christian Heritage - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
Paideia vs. King's Ridge Christian - 02/24 - 6:30 PM ET
Atlanta International vs. Providence Christian - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
St. Francis — BYE
Holy Innocents Episcopal — BYE
North Cobb Christian vs. Lovett - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
Landmark Christian vs. Trinity Christian - 02/24 - 6:30 PM ET
Savannah Christian vs. Galloway - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
The Weber School vs. Greater Atlanta Christian - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy vs. Mount Paran Christian - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
St. Vincent's vs. Fellowship Christian - 02/24 - 6:00 PM ET
Athens Academy — BYE
