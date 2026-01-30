Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - January 30, 2026
There are 185 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as No. 9 North Oconee Titans host the East Forsyth Broncos at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 3 Wheeler takes on Cherokee as the Wildcats look to defend their top ranking.
Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 30
With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.
GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 25 Meadowcreek taking on Parkview. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 6A Scoreboard
GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 28 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 12 Milton taking on No.10 Johns Creek. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 5A Scoreboard
GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 9 North Oconee taking on East Forsyth. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 4A Scoreboard
GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 32 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 23 Cross Creek taking on Aquinas. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 3A Scoreboard
GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 27 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 18 Holy Innocents Episcopal taking on Carver. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class 2A Scoreboard
GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 25 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 16 Mount Vernon Presbyterian taking on Paideia. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class A Division I Scoreboard
GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 31 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Brooks County taking on Echols County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full GHSA Class A Division II Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.