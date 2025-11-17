High School

Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 17, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup as the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue into the second round of action

Robin Erickson

The Harrison Hoyas take on Carrollton on Friday night at 7:00 p.m in a Class 6A second round matchup.
The Harrison Hoyas take on Carrollton on Friday night at 7:00 p.m in a Class 6A second round matchup. / Cecil Copeland

The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21 with 56 games in the second round of postseason action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Class A Division II Bracket

Second Round

Wheeler County vs. Warren County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Clinch County vs. Emanuel County Institute - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Washington-Wilkes vs. Bowdon - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Jenkins County vs. Schley County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Charlton County vs. Screven County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Early County vs. Mt. Zion - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Johnson County vs. Brooks County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lincoln County vs. Hawkinsville - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class A Division I Bracket

Second Round

Social Circle vs. Heard County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Dublin vs. Fitzgerald - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Swainsboro vs. Northeast - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Toombs County vs. Thomasville - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Bleckley County vs. Worth County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Gordon Lee vs. Elbert County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Pepperell vs. Jasper County Monticello - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Berrien vs. Rabun County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AA Bracket

Second Round

Pierce County vs. Carver - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

North Murray vs. Sumter County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hapeville Charter vs. Appling County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Morgan County vs. Miller Grove - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Stephens County vs. Carver - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Thomson vs. Callaway - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Burke County vs. Columbia - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Rockmart vs. Laney - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AAA Bracket

Second Round

Harlem vs. Jefferson - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Cairo vs. Troup County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Peach County vs. Jenkins - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

West Laurens vs. Oconee County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Monroe Area vs. Sandy Creek - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Calhoun vs. Douglass - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Westside vs. Stephenson - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Hall vs. LaGrange - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AAAA Bracket

Second Round

Creekside vs. Ware County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Centennial vs. Lithonia - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Cartersville vs. Warner Robins - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Kell vs. Southwest DeKalb - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Central vs. Cambridge - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Benedictine vs. Cass - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Marist vs. Blessed Trinity - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Oconee vs. MLK Jr - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAAA Bracket

Second Round

Woodward Academy vs. Statesboro - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Thomas County Central vs. Villa Rica - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Roswell vs. Clarke Central - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Sequoyah vs. Newnan - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Langston Hughes vs. Lee County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Brunswick vs. Gainesville - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Rome vs. Houston County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Jackson County vs. Milton - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Second Round

Grayson vs. Colquitt County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Carrollton vs. Harrison - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Gwinnett vs. Lowndes - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

West Forsyth vs. Hillgrove - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Walton vs. East Coweta - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Valdosta vs. Brookwood - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Cobb vs. Douglas County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Buford vs. Newton - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

