Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 17, 2025

The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21 with 56 games in the second round of postseason action.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 21, 2025
Class A Division II Bracket
Second Round
Wheeler County vs. Warren County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Clinch County vs. Emanuel County Institute - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Washington-Wilkes vs. Bowdon - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Jenkins County vs. Schley County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Charlton County vs. Screven County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Early County vs. Mt. Zion - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Johnson County vs. Brooks County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Lincoln County vs. Hawkinsville - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class A Division I Bracket
Second Round
Social Circle vs. Heard County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Dublin vs. Fitzgerald - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Swainsboro vs. Northeast - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Toombs County vs. Thomasville - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Bleckley County vs. Worth County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Gordon Lee vs. Elbert County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Pepperell vs. Jasper County Monticello - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Berrien vs. Rabun County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AA Bracket
Second Round
Pierce County vs. Carver - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
North Murray vs. Sumter County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Hapeville Charter vs. Appling County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Morgan County vs. Miller Grove - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Stephens County vs. Carver - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Thomson vs. Callaway - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Burke County vs. Columbia - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Rockmart vs. Laney - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AAA Bracket
Second Round
Harlem vs. Jefferson - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Cairo vs. Troup County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Peach County vs. Jenkins - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
West Laurens vs. Oconee County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Monroe Area vs. Sandy Creek - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Calhoun vs. Douglass - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Westside vs. Stephenson - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
North Hall vs. LaGrange - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AAAA Bracket
Second Round
Creekside vs. Ware County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Centennial vs. Lithonia - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Cartersville vs. Warner Robins - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Kell vs. Southwest DeKalb - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Central vs. Cambridge - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Benedictine vs. Cass - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Marist vs. Blessed Trinity - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
North Oconee vs. MLK Jr - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAAA Bracket
Second Round
Woodward Academy vs. Statesboro - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Thomas County Central vs. Villa Rica - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Roswell vs. Clarke Central - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Sequoyah vs. Newnan - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Langston Hughes vs. Lee County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Brunswick vs. Gainesville - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Rome vs. Houston County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Jackson County vs. Milton - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Second Round
Grayson vs. Colquitt County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Carrollton vs. Harrison - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
North Gwinnett vs. Lowndes - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
West Forsyth vs. Hillgrove - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Walton vs. East Coweta - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Valdosta vs. Brookwood - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
North Cobb vs. Douglas County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Buford vs. Newton - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
