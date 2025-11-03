High School

Georgia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025

Check out the latest Georgia high school football computer rankings for every classification as of November 3

Robin Erickson

Carrollton comes in at No. 1 in the latest Class 6A high school football computer rankings.
Another week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Georgia high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:

Georgia High School Football Class 1A DII Rankings

1. Wheeler County (Alamo, GA) (9-0)

2. Clinch County (Homerville, GA) (9-0)

3. Lincoln County (Lincolnton, GA) (9-0)

4. Screven County (Sylvania, GA) (10-0)

5. Johnson County (Wrightsville, GA) (9-0)

6. Bowdon (Bowdon, GA) (7-2)

7. Seminole County (Donalsonville, GA) (8-1)

8. Wilcox County (Rochelle, GA) (7-2)

9. Hawkinsville (Hawkinsville, GA) (8-2)

10. Early County (Blakely, GA) (7-3)

11. Emanuel County Institute (Twin City, GA) (7-3)

12. Atkinson County (Pearson, GA) (6-1)

13. Taylor County (Butler, GA) (7-2)

14. Mt. Zion (Mt. Zion, GA) (7-3)

15. Jenkins County (Millen, GA) (6-4)

16. Brooks County (Quitman, GA) (5-5)

17. Treutlen (Soperton, GA) (6-4)

18. Southwest Georgia Academy (Damascus, GA) (6-4)

19. Warren County (Warrenton, GA) (5-5)

20. Schley County (Ellaville, GA) (6-4)

21. Mitchell County (Camilla, GA) (5-4)

22. Charlton County (Folkston, GA) (5-5)

23. Metter (Metter, GA) (5-5)

24. Towns County (Hiawassee, GA) (6-4)

25. Bryan County (Pembroke, GA) (5-5)

Georgia High School Football Class 1A DI Rankings

1. Heard County (Franklin, GA) (10-0)

2. Lamar County (Barnesville, GA) (10-0)

3. Swainsboro (Swainsboro, GA) (8-2)

4. Worth County (Sylvester, GA) (10-0)

5. Fellowship Christian (Roswell, GA) (7-1)

6. Toombs County (Lyons, GA) (9-1)

7. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Marietta, GA) (9-0)

8. Whitefield Academy (Mableton, GA) (8-1)

9. Dublin (Dublin, GA) (7-1)

10. Jasper County Monticello (Monticello, GA) (9-1)

11. Athens Academy (Athens, GA) (9-1)

12. Bleckley County (Cochran, GA) (8-2)

13. Landmark Christian (Fairburn, GA) (8-1)

14. Northeast (Macon, GA) (7-2)

15. Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald, GA) (7-3)

16. Savannah Christian (Savannah, GA) (6-4)

17. Gordon Lee (Chickamauga, GA) (7-1)

18. Wesleyan (Norcross, GA) (6-2)

19. Rabun County (Tiger, GA) (8-2)

20. Thomasville (Thomasville, GA) (6-4)

21. Pepperell (Lindale, GA) (7-3)

22. Social Circle (Social Circle, GA) (6-4)

23. Haralson County (Tallapoosa, GA) (7-3)

24. Jeff Davis (Hazlehurst, GA) (6-3)

25. Dodge County (Eastman, GA) (6-3)

Georgia High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA) (8-1)

2. Carver (Columbus, GA) (10-0)

3. Carver (Atlanta, GA) (10-0)

4. Morgan County (Madison, GA) (10-0)

5. North Murray (Chatsworth, GA) (9-1)

6. Rockmart (Rockmart, GA) (9-1)

7. Sumter County (Americus, GA) (9-1)

8. Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, GA) (7-3)

9. Appling County (Baxley, GA) (7-3)

10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (Fort Oglethorpe, GA) (7-3)

11. Burke County (Waynesboro, GA) (8-2)

12. Pierce County (Blackshear, GA) (8-2)

13. Callaway (Hogansville, GA) (7-3)

14. Thomson (Thomson, GA) (7-3)

15. Hapeville Charter (Atlanta, GA) (6-4)

16. Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta, GA) (7-3)

17. Crisp County (Cordele, GA) (5-5)

18. Stephens County (Toccoa, GA) (5-5)

19. Franklin County (Carnesville, GA) (7-3)

20. Miller Grove (Lithonia, GA) (8-2)

21. Spencer (Columbus, GA) (6-4)

22. Columbia (Decatur, GA) (4-6)

23. Laney (Augusta, GA) (7-3)

24. Columbus (Columbus, GA) (6-3)

25. Sonoraville (Calhoun, GA) (5-5)

Georgia High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Jefferson (Jefferson, GA) (9-1)

2. North Hall (Gainesville, GA) (10-0)

3. Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA) (10-0)

4. West Laurens (Dexter, GA) (10-0)

5. Jenkins (Savannah, GA) (9-1)

6. Calvary Day (Savannah, GA) (9-1)

7. Calhoun (Calhoun, GA) (8-2)

8. Troup County (LaGrange, GA) (9-1)

9. Stephenson (Stone Mountain, GA) (9-1)

10. LaGrange (LaGrange, GA) (8-2)

11. Peach County (Fort Valley, GA) (9-1)

12. Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, GA) (8-2)

13. Westside (Augusta, GA) (9-1)

14. Harlem (Harlem, GA) (8-2)

15. Cairo (Cairo, GA) (8-2)

16. North Clayton (College Park, GA) (8-2)

17. Monroe Area (Monroe, GA) (8-2)

18. Heritage (Ringgold, GA) (7-3)

19. Douglass (Atlanta, GA) (7-3)

20. Pickens (Jasper, GA) (7-3)

21. Oconee County (Watkinsville, GA) (6-4)

22. Long County (Ludowici, GA) (7-3)

23. Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, GA) (7-3)

24. Westover (Albany, GA) (6-3)

25. Gilmer (Ellijay, GA) (6-4)

Georgia High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. North Oconee (Bogart, GA) (10-0)

2. Central (Carrollton, GA) (9-0)

3. Creekside (Fairburn, GA) (10-0)

4. Cartersville (Cartersville, GA) (10-0)

5. Marist (Atlanta, GA) (9-1)

6. Benedictine (Savannah, GA) (7-2)

7. Locust Grove (Locust Grove, GA) (9-1)

8. Kell (Marietta, GA) (8-2)

9. Ware County (Waycross, GA) (8-2)

10. Cambridge (Milton, GA) (8-2)

11. Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA) (8-2)

12. Ola (McDonough, GA) (8-2)

13. Flowery Branch (Flowery Branch, GA) (7-3)

14. Southwest DeKalb (Decatur, GA) (8-2)

15. Cass (White, GA) (8-2)

16. Griffin (Griffin, GA) (7-3)

17. Lithonia (Lithonia, GA) (8-2)

18. Hampton (Hampton, GA) (7-3)

19. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA) (6-4)

20. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) (6-4)

21. Madison County (Danielsville, GA) (6-3)

22. Eastside (Covington, GA) (6-4)

23. Jones County (Gray, GA) (7-3)

24. Warner Robins (Warner Robins, GA) (6-4)

25. Mays (Atlanta, GA) (5-5)

Georgia High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Thomas County Central (Thomasville, GA) (10-0)

2. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) (10-0)

3. Roswell (Roswell, GA) (9-1)

4. Houston County (Warner Robins, GA) (9-1)

5. Rome (Rome, GA) (8-2)

6. Gainesville (Gainesville, GA) (8-2)

7. Sequoyah (Canton, GA) (9-1)

8. Jackson County (Jefferson, GA) (9-1)

9. Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) (8-2)

10. Newnan (Newnan, GA) (8-2)

11. Northgate (Newnan, GA) (8-2)

12. Sprayberry (Marietta, GA) (9-1)

13. New Manchester (Douglasville, GA) (8-1)

14. Milton (Milton, GA) (7-3)

15. Lee County (Leesburg, GA) (7-3)

16. Lovejoy (Lovejoy, GA) (8-2)

17. Brunswick (Brunswick, GA) (8-2)

18. River Ridge (Woodstock, GA) (7-3)

19. Effingham County (Springfield, GA) (7-2)

20. Habersham Central (Mt. Airy, GA) (7-3)

21. East Paulding (Dallas, GA) (6-4)

22. Seckinger (Buford, GA) (6-4)

23. Villa Rica (Villa Rica, GA) (5-5)

24. Statesboro (Statesboro, GA) (7-2)

25. Shiloh (Snellville, GA) (6-4)

Georgia High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Carrollton (Carrollton, GA) (10-0)

2. Buford (Buford, GA) (10-0)

3. Grayson (Loganville, GA) (9-0)

4. Lowndes (Valdosta, GA) (9-1)

5. McEachern (Powder Springs, GA) (10-0)

6. Colquitt County (Moultrie, GA) (8-2)

7. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA) (9-1)

8. Valdosta (Valdosta, GA) (9-1)

9. Harrison (Kennesaw, GA) (9-1)

10. Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) (7-3)

11. Brookwood (Snellville, GA) (8-2)

12. North Paulding (Dallas, GA) (8-2)

13. Newton (Covington, GA) (7-3)

14. North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA) (7-3)

15. Hillgrove (Powder Springs, GA) (8-2)

16. Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, GA) (7-3)

17. West Forsyth (Cumming, GA) (8-2)

18. Camden County (Kingsland, GA) (6-4)

19. Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) (7-3)

20. Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) (6-3)

21. Denmark (Alpharetta, GA) (7-3)

22. Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA) (6-4)

23. Richmond Hill (Richmond Hill, GA) (6-4)

24. Marietta (Marietta, GA) (5-5)

25. Norcross (Norcross, GA) (6-4)

