Georgia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Georgia high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DII Rankings
1. Lincoln County (Lincolnton, GA) (6-0)
2. Clinch County (Homerville, GA) (7-0)
3. Johnson County (Wrightsville, GA) (7-0)
4. Screven County (Sylvania, GA) (7-0)
5. Wilcox County (Rochelle, GA) (6-1)
6. Wheeler County (Alamo, GA) (6-0)
7. Emanuel County Institute (Twin City, GA) (6-2)
8. Taylor County (Butler, GA) (5-1)
9. Early County (Blakely, GA) (5-2)
10. Bowdon (Bowdon, GA) (5-2)
11. Seminole County (Donalsonville, GA) (5-1)
12. Treutlen (Soperton, GA) (5-2)
13. Mt. Zion (Mt. Zion, GA) (7-2)
14. Atkinson County (Pearson, GA) (5-1)
15. Hawkinsville (Hawkinsville, GA) (5-2)
16. Mitchell County (Camilla, GA) (4-2)
17. Jenkins County (Millen, GA) (4-3)
18. Southwest Georgia Academy (Damascus, GA) (4-3)
19. Crawford County (Roberta, GA) (5-2)
20. Metter (Metter, GA) (4-3)
21. Warren County (Warrenton, GA) (4-4)
22. Schley County (Ellaville, GA) (4-4)
23. Towns County (Hiawassee, GA) (5-3)
24. Brooks County (Quitman, GA) (3-5)
25. Charlton County (Folkston, GA) (4-4)
View full Class 1A DII rankings
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DI Rankings
1. Swainsboro (Swainsboro, GA) (7-1)
2. Heard County (Franklin, GA) (7-0)
3. Landmark Christian (Fairburn, GA) (7-0)
4. Fellowship Christian (Roswell, GA) (6-1)
5. Worth County (Sylvester, GA) (8-0)
6. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Marietta, GA) (8-0)
7. Whitefield Academy (Mableton, GA) (6-1)
8. Lamar County (Barnesville, GA) (7-0)
9. Jasper County Monticello (Monticello, GA) (7-0)
10. Toombs County (Lyons, GA) (6-1)
11. Gordon Lee (Chickamauga, GA) (5-1)
12. Jeff Davis (Hazlehurst, GA) (6-1)
13. Bleckley County (Cochran, GA) (6-1)
14. Athens Academy (Athens, GA) (7-1)
15. Pepperell (Lindale, GA) (6-2)
16. Dublin (Dublin, GA) (4-1)
17. Savannah Christian (Savannah, GA) (5-3)
18. Social Circle (Social Circle, GA) (5-2)
19. Wesleyan (Norcross, GA) (6-1)
20. Rabun County (Tiger, GA) (7-1)
21. Dodge County (Eastman, GA) (5-1)
22. Haralson County (Tallapoosa, GA) (6-2)
23. Northeast (Macon, GA) (4-2)
24. King's Ridge Christian (Alpharetta, GA) (5-2)
25. Thomasville (Thomasville, GA) (4-4)
View full Class 1A DI rankings
Georgia High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. North Murray (Chatsworth, GA) (7-0)
2. Carver (Atlanta, GA) (8-0)
3. Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA) (5-1)
4. Carver (Columbus, GA) (8-0)
5. Pierce County (Blackshear, GA) (7-0)
6. Rockmart (Rockmart, GA) (6-1)
7. Morgan County (Madison, GA) (7-0)
8. Callaway (Hogansville, GA) (6-2)
9. Sumter County (Americus, GA) (7-1)
10. Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, GA) (5-2)
11. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (Fort Oglethorpe, GA) (5-2)
12. Columbus (Columbus, GA) (5-1)
13. Laney (Augusta, GA) (6-2)
14. Thomson (Thomson, GA) (5-3)
15. Franklin County (Carnesville, GA) (6-1)
16. Burke County (Waynesboro, GA) (6-2)
17. Appling County (Baxley, GA) (4-3)
18. East Jackson (Commerce, GA) (5-2)
19. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (Atlanta, GA) (5-3)
20. Cook (Adel, GA) (5-3)
21. Hapeville Charter (Atlanta, GA) (3-4)
22. Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta, GA) (5-3)
23. Stephens County (Toccoa, GA) (3-4)
24. Sonoraville (Calhoun, GA) (4-4)
25. Ringgold (Ringgold, GA) (4-4)
Georgia High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. North Hall (Gainesville, GA) (7-0)
2. Jefferson (Jefferson, GA) (7-1)
3. Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA) (7-0)
4. Calvary Day (Savannah, GA) (6-1)
5. Westside (Augusta, GA) (7-0)
6. Jenkins (Savannah, GA) (6-1)
7. Pickens (Jasper, GA) (6-1)
8. Troup County (LaGrange, GA) (7-0)
9. Peach County (Fort Valley, GA) (7-0)
10. West Laurens (Dexter, GA) (7-0)
11. LaGrange (LaGrange, GA) (7-1)
12. Liberty County (Hinesville, GA) (7-1)
13. Harlem (Harlem, GA) (6-1)
14. Calhoun (Calhoun, GA) (5-2)
15. Oconee County (Watkinsville, GA) (6-2)
16. Stephenson (Stone Mountain, GA) (6-1)
17. North Clayton (College Park, GA) (7-1)
18. Heritage (Ringgold, GA) (5-2)
19. Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, GA) (6-2)
20. Westover (Albany, GA) (4-2)
21. Lumpkin County (Dahlonega, GA) (5-2)
22. Aquinas (Augusta, GA) (5-2)
23. Douglass (Atlanta, GA) (5-2)
24. Monroe Area (Monroe, GA) (6-2)
25. Long County (Ludowici, GA) (5-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Cartersville (Cartersville, GA) (8-0)
2. North Oconee (Bogart, GA) (7-0)
3. Central (Carrollton, GA) (6-0)
4. Creekside (Fairburn, GA) (7-1)
5. Marist (Atlanta, GA) (6-1)
6. Locust Grove (Locust Grove, GA) (7-1)
7. Kell (Marietta, GA) (6-2)
8. Ware County (Waycross, GA) (6-1)
9. Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA) (6-2)
10. Benedictine (Savannah, GA) (4-2)
11. Cambridge (Milton, GA) (7-1)
12. Southwest DeKalb (Decatur, GA) (6-2)
13. Hampton (Hampton, GA) (6-2)
14. Griffin (Griffin, GA) (5-2)
15. Lithonia (Lithonia, GA) (6-1)
16. Ola (McDonough, GA) (6-2)
17. Cass (White, GA) (6-2)
18. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA) (4-3)
19. Jones County (Gray, GA) (6-2)
20. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) (4-3)
21. Flowery Branch (Flowery Branch, GA) (5-2)
22. Madison County (Danielsville, GA) (4-3)
23. St. Pius X Catholic (Atlanta, GA) (6-2)
24. Jackson (Atlanta, GA) (6-2)
25. Eastside (Covington, GA) (4-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Gainesville (Gainesville, GA) (7-1)
2. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) (7-0)
3. Thomas County Central (Thomasville, GA) (7-0)
4. Roswell (Roswell, GA) (6-1)
5. Houston County (Warner Robins, GA) (7-0)
6. Sequoyah (Canton, GA) (7-1)
7. Northgate (Newnan, GA) (7-0)
8. Rome (Rome, GA) (5-2)
9. Milton (Milton, GA) (6-2)
10. New Manchester (Douglasville, GA) (7-0)
11. Jackson County (Jefferson, GA) (6-1)
12. Lovejoy (Lovejoy, GA) (7-0)
13. Sprayberry (Marietta, GA) (7-1)
14. Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) (6-2)
15. Lee County (Leesburg, GA) (5-2)
16. Newnan (Newnan, GA) (5-2)
17. Brunswick (Brunswick, GA) (6-2)
18. Habersham Central (Mt. Airy, GA) (6-2)
19. Lanier (Sugar Hill, GA) (5-3)
20. Effingham County (Springfield, GA) (5-2)
21. River Ridge (Woodstock, GA) (6-2)
22. Statesboro (Statesboro, GA) (5-2)
23. East Paulding (Dallas, GA) (4-3)
24. Glynn Academy (Brunswick, GA) (5-3)
25. Creekview (Canton, GA) (4-4)
Georgia High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Lowndes (Valdosta, GA) (8-0)
2. Carrollton (Carrollton, GA) (8-0)
3. Buford (Buford, GA) (7-0)
4. Grayson (Loganville, GA) (8-0)
5. McEachern (Powder Springs, GA) (7-0)
6. Colquitt County (Moultrie, GA) (6-2)
7. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA) (6-1)
8. Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) (6-2)
9. Valdosta (Valdosta, GA) (7-1)
10. Harrison (Kennesaw, GA) (6-1)
11. Hillgrove (Powder Springs, GA) (7-0)
12. West Forsyth (Cumming, GA) (6-1)
13. Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) (6-2)
14. Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, GA) (5-2)
15. Richmond Hill (Richmond Hill, GA) (6-2)
16. Norcross (Norcross, GA) (5-2)
17. South Gwinnett (Snellville, GA) (5-2)
18. Newton (Covington, GA) (4-3)
19. Brookwood (Snellville, GA) (5-2)
20. Camden County (Kingsland, GA) (5-3)
21. North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA) (4-3)
22. North Paulding (Dallas, GA) (5-2)
23. Marietta (Marietta, GA) (4-4)
24. Walton (Marietta, GA) (4-4)
25. Denmark (Alpharetta, GA) (4-3)