Georgia high school football: Cartersville releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Cartersville Hurricanes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hurricanes will play 10 games with four notable contests against Allatoona, Cass, Cedartown, and Woodland.
Among other teams on the Hurricanes' schedule are Hapeville Charter, Rockmart, Calhoun, Cedartown, and Hiram.
Below is the Cartersville Hurricanes 2025 football schedule, with all kick offs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
The Hurricanes are coming off a 12-1 record in 2024 and are coached by Conor Foster, who is entering his 7th season as the head coach. Foster played on the Hurricanes' 1999 team that won the program's second-ever state championship.
2025 CARTERSVILLE HURRICANES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8 vs. Adairsville (Scrimmage)
Aug. 15 vs. Columbia
Aug. 22 at Rockmart
Aug. 29 vs. Hapeville Charter
Sep. 5 vs. Calhoun
Sep. 12 at Dalton
Sep. 19 vs. Woodland
Oct. 3 at Cass
Oct. 10 vs. Allatoona
Oct. 17 vs. Cedartown
Oct. 24 at Hiram
