Georgia high school football: Cartersville releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Hurricanes' regular season schedule are Allatoona, Cass, Cedartown, and Woodland.

Ross Van De Griek

Cartersville (Georgia) High School Football 2024
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Cartersville Hurricanes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hurricanes will play 10 games with four notable contests against Allatoona, Cass, Cedartown, and Woodland.

Among other teams on the Hurricanes' schedule are Hapeville Charter, Rockmart, Calhoun, Cedartown, and Hiram.

Below is the Cartersville Hurricanes 2025 football schedule, with all kick offs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

The Hurricanes are coming off a 12-1 record in 2024 and are coached by Conor Foster, who is entering his 7th season as the head coach. Foster played on the Hurricanes' 1999 team that won the program's second-ever state championship.

2025 CARTERSVILLE HURRICANES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 8 vs. Adairsville (Scrimmage)

Aug. 15 vs. Columbia

Aug. 22 at Rockmart

Aug. 29 vs. Hapeville Charter

Sep. 5 vs. Calhoun

Sep. 12 at Dalton

Sep. 19 vs. Woodland

Oct. 3 at Cass

Oct. 10 vs. Allatoona

Oct. 17 vs. Cedartown

Oct. 24 at Hiram

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

