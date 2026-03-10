Montana High School Boys Basketball 2026 MHSA State Championship Brackets - March 10
The 2026 Montana high school boys basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.
The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.
All four classifications will play their state championship games on March 14
2026 MHSA State Championship Locations
- Class AA: MetraPark in Billings
- Class A: ExpoPark in Great Falls
- Class B: MSU Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman
- Class C: UM Adams Center in Missoula
2026 MHSA (Montana) Class A Boys State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
3/12 - Ronan (1) vs. Lockwood (2)
3/12 - Billings Central Catholic (3) vs. Butte Central Catholic (4)
3/12 - Dawson (5) vs. Frenchtown (6)
3/12 - Beaverhead County (7) vs. Custer County (8)
2026 MHSA (Montana) Class AA Boys State Basketball Championship
3/12 - Russell (1) vs. Helena (2)
3/12 - Sentinel (3) vs. Billings Senior (4)
3/12 - Hellgate (5) vs. Gallatin (6)
3/12 - Billings West (7) vs. Big Sky (8)
2026 MHSA (Montana) Class B Boys State Basketball Championship
3/12 - Anaconda (1) vs. Shepherd (2)
3/12 - Lodge Grass (3) vs. (4)
3/12 - Harlem (5) vs. St. Labre Indian Catholic (6)
3/12 - Three Forks (7) vs. (8) Loyola-Sacred Heart
2026 MHSA (Montana) Class C Boys State Basketball Championship
3/11 - Grass Range/Winnett (1) vs. Scobey (2)
3/11 - Belt (3) vs. West Yellowstone (4)
3/11 - Lustre Christian (5) vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (6)
3/11 - Manhattan Christian (7) vs. Roy/Winifred (8)
