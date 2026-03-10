Montana High School Boys Basketball 2026 MHSA State Championship Brackets - March 10

The 2026 Montana high school boys basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

All four classifications will play their state championship games on March 14

2026 MHSA State Championship Locations

Class AA : MetraPark in Billings

: MetraPark in Billings Class A : ExpoPark in Great Falls

: ExpoPark in Great Falls Class B : MSU Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman

: MSU Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman Class C: UM Adams Center in Missoula

Montana High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 10

2026 MHSA (Montana) Class A Boys State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

3/12 - Ronan (1) vs. Lockwood (2)

3/12 - Billings Central Catholic (3) vs. Butte Central Catholic (4)

3/12 - Dawson (5) vs. Frenchtown (6)

3/12 - Beaverhead County (7) vs. Custer County (8)

3/12 - Russell (1) vs. Helena (2)

3/12 - Sentinel (3) vs. Billings Senior (4)

3/12 - Hellgate (5) vs. Gallatin (6)

3/12 - Billings West (7) vs. Big Sky (8)

3/12 - Anaconda (1) vs. Shepherd (2)

3/12 - Lodge Grass (3) vs. (4)

3/12 - Harlem (5) vs. St. Labre Indian Catholic (6)

3/12 - Three Forks (7) vs. (8) Loyola-Sacred Heart

3/11 - Grass Range/Winnett (1) vs. Scobey (2)

3/11 - Belt (3) vs. West Yellowstone (4)

3/11 - Lustre Christian (5) vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (6)

3/11 - Manhattan Christian (7) vs. Roy/Winifred (8)

More Coverage from High School On SI