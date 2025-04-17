High School

Georgia high school football: Cedar Shoals announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Jaguars' schedule are Clarke Central, Flowery Branch and Morgan County

Andy Villamarzo

Cedar Shoals coach Leroy Ryals huddles up his team during a GHSA high school football game against North Hall in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
Cedar Shoals coach Leroy Ryals huddles up his team during a GHSA high school football game against North Hall in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Cedar Shoals Jaguars announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Jaguars will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Clarke Central, Flowery Branch and Morgan County.

Among other teams on the Jaguars' schedule are East Forsyth, Eastside, Madison County, Monroe Area, North Oconee, Stephens County and on the road against Walnut Grove.

Below is the Jaguars 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 CEDAR SHOALS JAGUARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 14: at Clarke Central

Aug. 22: vs. Monroe Area

Aug. 29: at Stephens County

Sep. 12: at Morgan County

Sep. 19: at Walnut Grove

Sep. 26: vs. North Oconee

Oct. 3: vs. Madison County

Oct. 23: at Eastside

Oct. 31: at Flowery Branch

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Milton Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including two road contests against Buford and Orlando The First Academy (Florida).

Among other teams on the schedule are Alpharetta, Cambridge, Chattahoochee, Gainesville, John's Creek and on the road against Roswell.

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MILTON EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: at Cambridge (scrimmage)

Aug. 15: at Buford

Aug. 22: at Orlando The First Academy (Florida)

Aug. 29: at Alpharetta

Sep. 12: vs. Blessed Trinity

Sep. 19: at Chattahoochee

Sep. 26: vs. Seckinger

Oct. 3: vs. Lanier

Oct. 10: vs. Gainesville

Oct. 24: at John's Creek

Oct. 31: at Roswell

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Georgia