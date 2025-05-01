Georgia high school football: Chattahoochee County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Chattahoochee County Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Macon County, Miller County (scrimmage) and Taylor County.
Among other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Brookstone, Crawford County, Jordan, Macon County, Mt. Zion, Schley County, Seminole County, Talbotton and on the road against SW Georgia STEM.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 1: at Miller County (scrimmage)
Aug. 8: at Brookstone (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: vs. Mt. Zion
Aug. 22: at Seminole County
Aug. 28: at Jordan
Sep. 12: at Schley County
Sep. 19: vs. Macon County
Sep. 26: vs. Marion County
Oct. 3: vs. Talbotton
Oct. 17: at Taylor County
Oct. 24: at SW Georgia Stem
Oct. 30: vs. Crawford County
Recently, the Washington County Golden Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Golden Hawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Bleckley County, East Laurens and Jefferson County.
Among other teams on the Golden Hawks' schedule are Ace, Central Macon, Dodge County, Dublin, Jeff Davis, Northeast, Putnam County and on the road against Southwest.
Below is the Golden Hawks 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WASHINGTON COUNTY GOLDEN HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: at Putnam County (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Putnam County
Aug. 22: vs. Jefferson County
Aug. 29: at Northeast
Sep. 5: vs. Dublin
Sep. 19: at Bleckley County
Sep. 26: vs. Central Macon
Oct. 3: at Dodge County
Oct. 17: vs. East Laurens
Oct. 23: at Southwest
Oct. 31: vs. Ace
