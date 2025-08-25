Georgia High School Football Coach Fired After One Game
It did not take long for one Georgia high school football team to decide they needed new leadership at the controls.
Banks County High School, who lost to East Hall in Week 1 of the prep season, 42-21, has promoted Mark Hollars from offensive coordinator to head coach in place of Todd Winter.
“We are excited to announce that Cach Mark Hollars will serve as the new head football coach at Banks County High School,” Banks County Schools superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins said in a press release. “Coach Hollars is committed to building a strong, unified program that reflects the values of teamwork, discipline and pride in being a Leopard.
“We look forward to the future of Banks County football under his leadership and are confident this new chapter will bring fresh energy and focus to our program.”
Hopkins added that, “We are appreciative of the time and commitment Coach Todd Winter has given to our student-athletes.”
Banks County Hired Todd Winter in Early 2024
Winter went 2-9 during his time leading Banks County, which included a 2-8 mark after being hired in early 2024. He found plenty of success Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta, leading them to the playoffs five consecutive years including a semifinal berth.
He was also successful at Pinecrest Academy in Georgia and as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois.
At the time of his hiring, Winter said, “We have talent and physical attributes, we have the height and size, we have great kids and those things that can produce a successful season. Our focus is to build upon that and fine-tune some techniques. Paying attention to details will be a key factor in our program.”
Hollars was the head coach at Commerce for four seasons, winning 31 games before joining Banks County. He led the team to a region title in 2023 and won eight games in 2024.