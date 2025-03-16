Georgia high school football: Cook announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Cook Hornets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hornets will play 10 games, including two road contests against Appling County and Bainbridge.
Among other teams on the schedule are Berrien, Brooks County, Cairo, Crisp County and on the road against Tattnall County.
Below is the Hornets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 COOK HORNETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 1: at Valdosta (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: vs. Berrien
Aug. 22: vs. Bainbridge
Aug. 29: at Brooks County
Sep. 5: vs. Callaway
Sep. 12: at Cairo
Sep. 19: at Irwin County
Oct. 3: vs. Pierce County
Oct. 10: at Tattnall County
Oct. 24: at Appling County
Oct. 31: vs. Crisp County
