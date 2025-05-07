High School

Georgia high school football: Crisp County announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Cougars' schedule are Appling County, Cook County and Peach County

Andy Villamarzo

Crisp County recently released its 2025 football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Crisp County Cougars announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Cougars will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Appling County, Cook County and Peach County.

Among other teams on the Cougars' schedule are Dougherty, Fitzgerald, Lovett, Pierce County, Sumter County and on the road against Swainsboro.

Below is the Cougars' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 CRISP COUNTY COUGARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 1: at Houston County (scrimmage)

Aug. 15: at Sumter County

Aug. 22: vs. Lovett

Aug. 29: vs. Fitzgerald

Sep. 5: at Peach County

Sep. 12: vs. Dougherty

Sep. 19: at Swainsboro

Oct. 3: vs. Tattnall County

Oct. 10: vs. Appling County

Oct. 17: at Pierce County

Oct. 31: at Cook County

