Georgia high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Buford took down Benedictine 42-14 on Friday night
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday night, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of action.

Allatoona 30, South Paulding 31

Aquinas 38, Bryan County 7

Archer 63, Seckinger 19

Bacon County 17, Telfair County 14

Bainbridge 6, Cook 22

Baldwin County 23, Northside 21

Blessed Trinity 30, Holy Innocents Episcopal 2

Bowdon 55, Macon County 22

Bremen 70, Jordan 7

Brookwood 21, Shiloh 0

Buford 42, Benedictine 14

Burke County 44, Cross Creek 0

Butler 0, Gordon Central 23

Cambridge 56, Johns Creek 0

Camden County 57, East Lake 33

Campbell 42, South Forsyth 19

Carrollton 41, Columbia 7

Cartersville 39, Rockmart 14

Carver 35, Luella 0

Carver 38, Spencer 0

Cass 55, Model 14

Central 37, Oxford 34

Central Gwinnett 42, Stone Mountain 0

Chamblee 7, Tucker 44

Chapel Hill 30, Osborne 6

Charlton County 40, McIntosh County Academy 36

Cherokee Bluff 47, Apalachee 2

Clarkston 6, Temple 63

Coahulla Creek 30, Chattooga 7

Coffee 14, Ware County 24

Collins Hill 7, Woodward Academy 13

Commerce 14, East Jackson 21

Coosa 34, Southeast Whitfield County 0

Crawford County 28, Georgia Military College 7

Creekside 32, Seminole 0

Creekside Christian Academy 7, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 13

Crisp County 10, Lovett 7

Dacula 64, Meadowcreek 14

Dalton 7, North Oconee 56

Denmark 7, River Ridge 17

Dodge County 31, Bleckley County 29

Dougherty 6, Toombs County 12

Douglas County 24, Jonesboro 0

Douglass 7, Westlake 35

Druid Hills 17, Midtown 14

Duluth 52, Centennial 14

Dunwoody 24, Pope 16

Dutchtown 7, South Gwinnett 30

Early County 8, LaGrange 42

East Forsyth 19, Dawson County 16

East Paulding 30, North Paulding 45

Effingham County 42, Houston County 56

Elbert County 17, Stephens County 21

Emanuel County Institute 13, Swainsboro 27

Fannin County 0, Rabun County 35

Fellowship Christian 29, Hebron Christian Academy 45

First Presbyterian Day 42, Marion County 7

Flowery Branch 31, Habersham Central 28

Forsyth Central 34, Winder-Barrow 57

Franklin County 70, Johnson 15

Frederica Academy 7, West Nassau 14

Fullington Academy 56, Hancock Academy 7

George Walton Academy 13, Lake Oconee Academy 6

Gilmer 42, Union County 20

Glascock County 49, Augusta Prep Day 23

Gordon Central 23, Butler 0

Gordon Lee 24, LaFayette 7

Grayson 24, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 19

Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Decatur 20

Greenbrier 14, Grovetown 13

Griffin 13, Sumter County 42

Hampton 28, Stockbridge 27

Hancock Central 0, Jasper County Monticello 28

Haralson County 28, Pike County 0

Harlem 35, Washington-Wilkes 6

Harrison 49, Wheeler 21

Hart County 14, Madison County 28

Hawkinsville 34, Schley County 23

Heard County 55, South Atlanta 6

Hebron Christian Academy 45, Fellowship Christian 29

Heritage 27, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20

Houston County 56, Effingham County 42

Irwin County 0, Worth County 28

Jackson 24, Morrow 0

Jackson County 3, Jefferson 10

Jenkins County 6, Lincoln County 38

Jones County 16, Woodland 20

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33, McNair 8

Kell 37, Alpharetta 0

King's Ridge Christian 17, Lanier Christian Academy 0

LaFayette 7, Gordon Lee 24

LaGrange 42, Early County 8

Lakeside 27, St. Pius X Catholic 34

Lambert 17, Walton 27

Landmark Christian 28, Christian Heritage 21

Laney 32, Hephzibah 12

Lanier 18, Mountain View 7

Lassiter 35, Alexander 24

Lincoln County 38, Jenkins County 6

Lithonia 36, Redan 0

Locust Grove 21, Ola 6

Loganville 0, Walnut Grove 7

Lovejoy 35, Spalding 6

Lowndes 56, Mt. Zion 0

Madison County 28, Hart County 14

Manchester 0, Upson-Lee 27

Mary Persons 23, Jackson 10

Mays 7, Langston Hughes 42

McEachern 21, North Cobb 0

McNair 8, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33

Metter 21, Tattnall County 19

Mill Creek 28, Norcross 45

Miller Grove 21, Therrell 6

Milton 24, The First Academy 17

Monroe Area 41, Cedar Shoals 3

Morgan County 46, Putnam County 14

Mount Paran Christian 30, Mount Pisgah Christian 0

Mount Vernon Presbyterian 14, Whitefield Academy 48

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 13, Creekside Christian Academy 7

Mt. Zion 49, Ranburne 0

Mundy's Mill 14, Valdosta 60

Murray County 0, Ringgold 43

Newton 62, Alcovy 6

Newnan 60, East Coweta 56

Norcross 45, Mill Creek 28

North Atlanta 38, Paulding County 6

North Augusta 33, Thomson 7

North Clayton 40, Drew 6

North Cobb Christian 47, Darlington 23

North Forsyth 10, Creekview 0

North Hall 41, Wesleyan 7

North Murray 21, Northwest Whitfield 13

North Oconee 56, Dalton 7

North Paulding 45, East Paulding 30

Northeast 30, Southwest 8

Northgate 12, Villa Rica 9

Northview 17, West Hall 21

Oconee County 14, Clarke Central 0

Ola 6, Locust Grove 21

Pace Academy 7, Westminster 17

Peach County 27, Perry 6

Pelham 27, Thomasville 25

Pepperell 31, Adairsville 17

Pickens 34, Sonoraville 14

Pierce County 20, Coosa Christian 7

Pike County 0, Haralson County 28

Prince Avenue Christian 43, Westside 22

Rabun County 35, Fannin County 0

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 19, Grayson 24

Ranburne 0, Mt. Zion 49

Redan 0, Lithonia 36

Ridgeland 38, Armuchee 19

Ringgold 43, Murray County 0

River Ridge 17, Denmark 7

Riverside Military Academy 36, Cross Keys 6

Riverwood 40, Chattahoochee 7

Sandy Creek 41, McIntosh 7

Savannah Christian 28, New Hampstead 12

Schley County 23, Hawkinsville 34

Screven County 28, Vidalia 8

Seminole 0, Creekside 32

Seminole County 42, Chattahoochee County 6

Sequoyah 61, Cherokee 0

Social Circle 35, Warren County 8

Sonoraville 14, Pickens 34

South Atlanta 6, Heard County 55

South Cobb 28, Banneker 6

South Paulding 31, Allatoona 30

Southwest 8, Northeast 30

Spalding 6, Lovejoy 35

Sprayberry 42, Etowah 24

St. Pius X Catholic 34, Lakeside 27

Starr's Mill 49, Whitewater 20

Statesboro 22, Veterans 29

Stephens County 21, Elbert County 17

Sumter County 42, Griffin 13

Swainsboro 27, Emanuel County Institute 13

Tattnall County 19, Metter 21

Telfair County 14, Bacon County 17

Temple 63, Clarkston 6

Therrell 6, Miller Grove 21

Thomas County Central 56, Cairo 0

Thomasville 25, Pelham 27

Toombs County 12, Dougherty 6

Towers 41, Copper Basin 0

Treutlen 27, Wilkinson County 22

Tri-Cities 30, MLK Jr 6

Trinity Christian 34, Riverdale 8

Trion 28, Dade County 6

Troup County 42, Harris County 0

Tucker 44, Chamblee 7

Union County 20, Gilmer 42

Upson-Lee 27, Manchester 0

Utopian Academy for the Arts 14, Walker 21

Valdosta 60, Mundy's Mill 14

Veterans 29, Statesboro 22

Vidalia 8, Screven County 28

Villa Rica 9, Northgate 12

Walnut Grove 7, Loganville 0

Walton 27, Lambert 17

Ware County 24, Coffee 14

Washington County 29, Jefferson County 7

West Forsyth 31, Marietta 17

West Hall 21, Northview 17

West Laurens 49, Groves 0

Westlake 35, Douglass 7

Westminster 17, Pace Academy 7

Westside 22, Prince Avenue Christian 43

Westside 74, Glenn Hills 0

Wheeler 21, Harrison 49

Whitewater 20, Starr's Mill 49

Wilkinson County 22, Treutlen 27

Winder-Barrow 57, Forsyth Central 34

Windsor Forest 19, Brantley County 6

Woodland 20, Jones County 16

Woodland 7, Woodstock 33

Woodstock 33, Woodland 7

Woodward Academy 13, Collins Hill 7

Worth County 28, Irwin County 0

