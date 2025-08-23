Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday night, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of action.
Georgia high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
Allatoona 30, South Paulding 31
Aquinas 38, Bryan County 7
Bacon County 17, Telfair County 14
Bainbridge 6, Cook 22
Baldwin County 23, Northside 21
Blessed Trinity 30, Holy Innocents Episcopal 2
Bowdon 55, Macon County 22
Bremen 70, Jordan 7
Brookwood 21, Shiloh 0
Buford 42, Benedictine 14
Burke County 44, Cross Creek 0
Butler 0, Gordon Central 23
Cambridge 56, Johns Creek 0
Camden County 57, East Lake 33
Carrollton 41, Columbia 7
Carver 35, Luella 0
Carver 38, Spencer 0
Cass 55, Model 14
Central Gwinnett 42, Stone Mountain 0
Chapel Hill 30, Osborne 6
Charlton County 40, McIntosh County Academy 36
Cherokee Bluff 47, Apalachee 2
Clarkston 6, Temple 63
Coahulla Creek 30, Chattooga 7
Coffee 14, Ware County 24
Collins Hill 7, Woodward Academy 13
Coosa 34, Southeast Whitfield County 0
Crawford County 28, Georgia Military College 7
Creekside 32, Seminole 0
Creekside Christian Academy 7, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 13
Crisp County 10, Lovett 7
Dacula 64, Meadowcreek 14
Dalton 7, North Oconee 56
Denmark 7, River Ridge 17
Dodge County 31, Bleckley County 29
Dougherty 6, Toombs County 12
Douglas County 24, Jonesboro 0
Douglass 7, Westlake 35
Druid Hills 17, Midtown 14
Duluth 52, Centennial 14
Early County 8, LaGrange 42
East Forsyth 19, Dawson County 16
Effingham County 42, Houston County 56
Elbert County 17, Stephens County 21
Emanuel County Institute 13, Swainsboro 27
Fannin County 0, Rabun County 35
Fellowship Christian 29, Hebron Christian Academy 45
First Presbyterian Day 42, Marion County 7
Forsyth Central 34, Winder-Barrow 57
Franklin County 70, Johnson 15
Fullington Academy 56, Hancock Academy 7
George Walton Academy 13, Lake Oconee Academy 6
Glascock County 49, Augusta Prep Day 23
Gordon Central 23, Butler 0
Gordon Lee 24, LaFayette 7
Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Decatur 20
Greenbrier 14, Grovetown 13
Griffin 13, Sumter County 42
Haralson County 28, Pike County 0
Harlem 35, Washington-Wilkes 6
Harrison 49, Wheeler 21
Hart County 14, Madison County 28
Hawkinsville 34, Schley County 23
Heard County 55, South Atlanta 6
Hebron Christian Academy 45, Fellowship Christian 29
Heritage 27, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20
Houston County 56, Effingham County 42
Irwin County 0, Worth County 28
Jackson County 3, Jefferson 10
Jefferson 10, Jackson County 3
Jenkins County 6, Lincoln County 38
Johns Creek 0, Cambridge 56
Johnson 15, Franklin County 70
Jones County 16, Woodland 20
Jordan 7, Bremen 70
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33, McNair 8
Kell 37, Alpharetta 0
King's Ridge Christian 17, Lanier Christian Academy 0
LaFayette 7, Gordon Lee 24
LaGrange 42, Early County 8
Lake Oconee Academy 6, George Walton Academy 13
Lakeside 27, St. Pius X Catholic 34
Landmark Christian 28, Christian Heritage 21
Laney 32, Hephzibah 12
Lanier Christian Academy 0, King's Ridge Christian 17
Lassiter 35, Alexander 24
Lincoln County 38, Jenkins County 6
Lithonia 36, Redan 0
Locust Grove 21, Ola 6
Loganville 0, Walnut Grove 7
Lovejoy 35, Spalding 6
Lowndes 56, Mt. Zion 0
Madison County 28, Hart County 14
Manchester 0, Upson-Lee 27
Marion County 7, First Presbyterian Day 42
Mary Persons 23, Jackson 10
Mays 7, Langston Hughes 42
McNair 8, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33
Metter 21, Tattnall County 19
Miller Grove 21, Therrell 6
Model 14, Cass 55
Monroe Area 41, Cedar Shoals 3
Morgan County 46, Putnam County 14
Mount Paran Christian 30, Mount Pisgah Christian 0
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 13, Creekside Christian Academy 7
Mt. Zion 49, Ranburne 0
Mundy's Mill 14, Valdosta 60
Murray County 0, Ringgold 43
Newton 62, Alcovy 6
Newnan 60, East Coweta 56
North Augusta 33, Thomson 7
North Clayton 40, Drew 6
North Cobb Christian 47, Darlington 23
North Forsyth 10, Creekview 0
North Hall 41, Wesleyan 7
North Oconee 56, Dalton 7
Northeast 30, Southwest 8
Northgate 12, Villa Rica 9
Oconee County 14, Clarke Central 0
Ola 6, Locust Grove 21
Pace Academy 7, Westminster 17
Pelham 27, Thomasville 25
Pepperell 31, Adairsville 17
Pickens 34, Sonoraville 14
Pierce County 20, Coosa Christian 7
Pike County 0, Haralson County 28
Prince Avenue Christian 43, Westside 22
Putnam County 14, Morgan County 46
Rabun County 35, Fannin County 0
Redan 0, Lithonia 36
Ridgeland 38, Armuchee 19
Ringgold 43, Murray County 0
River Ridge 17, Denmark 7
Riverside Military Academy 36, Cross Keys 6
Riverwood 40, Chattahoochee 7
Sandy Creek 41, McIntosh 7
Savannah Christian 28, New Hampstead 12
Schley County 23, Hawkinsville 34
Screven County 28, Vidalia 8
Seminole 0, Creekside 32
Seminole County 42, Chattahoochee County 6
Sequoyah 61, Cherokee 0
Social Circle 35, Warren County 8
Sonoraville 14, Pickens 34
South Atlanta 6, Heard County 55
South Cobb 28, Banneker 6
South Paulding 31, Allatoona 30
Southwest 8, Northeast 30
Spalding 6, Lovejoy 35
Spencer 0, Carver 38
Sprayberry 42, Etowah 24
St. Pius X Catholic 34, Lakeside 27
Starr's Mill 49, Whitewater 20
Statesboro 22, Veterans 29
Stephens County 21, Elbert County 17
Sumter County 42, Griffin 13
Swainsboro 27, Emanuel County Institute 13
Tattnall County 19, Metter 21
Telfair County 14, Bacon County 17
Temple 63, Clarkston 6
Therrell 6, Miller Grove 21
Thomas County Central 56, Cairo 0
Thomasville 25, Pelham 27
Thomson 7, North Augusta 33
Toombs County 12, Dougherty 6
Towers 41, Copper Basin 0
Treutlen 27, Wilkinson County 22
Tri-Cities 30, MLK Jr 6
Trinity Christian 34, Riverdale 8
Trion 28, Dade County 6
Troup County 42, Harris County 0
Upson-Lee 27, Manchester 0
Utopian Academy for the Arts 14, Walker 21
Valdosta 60, Mundy's Mill 14
Veterans 29, Statesboro 22
Vidalia 8, Screven County 28
Villa Rica 9, Northgate 12
Walker 21, Utopian Academy for the Arts 14
Walnut Grove 7, Loganville 0
Ware County 24, Coffee 14
Warren County 8, Social Circle 35
Washington County 29, Jefferson County 7
Washington-Wilkes 6, Harlem 35
West Forsyth 31, Marietta 17
West Laurens 49, Groves 0
Westlake 35, Douglass 7
Westminster 17, Pace Academy 7
Westside 22, Prince Avenue Christian 43
Westside 74, Glenn Hills 0
Wheeler 21, Harrison 49
Whitewater 20, Starr's Mill 49
Wilkinson County 22, Treutlen 27
Winder-Barrow 57, Forsyth Central 34
Windsor Forest 19, Brantley County 6
Woodland 20, Jones County 16
Woodstock 33, Woodland 7
Woodward Academy 13, Collins Hill 7
Worth County 28, Irwin County 0