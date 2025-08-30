Georgia high school football final scores, results - August, 29, 2025

High School

No. 3 ranked Milton beat Alpharetta 31-6 on Friday night.
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.

Academy for Classical Education 33, Jefferson County 12

Allatoona 21, River Ridge 13

Appling County 38, Wayne County 26

Athens Academy 44, Shaw 14

Atlantic 20, Jonesboro 12

Aucilla Christian 38, Pataula Charter Academy 20

Bacon County 35, Treutlen 16

Benedictine 41, Burke County 0

Berrien 39, Telfair County 36

Blessed Trinity 28, Prince Avenue Christian 13

Bleckley County 40, East Laurens 0

Bowdon 48, Bremen 7

Brentwood 35, Georgia Military College 7

Brookstone 28, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 13

Brookwood 23, South Gwinnett 0

Calhoun 35, Westminster 17

Calvary Day 59, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49

Cambridge 35, Creekview 7

Camden County 13, West Broward 0

Campbell 34, Etowah 29

Carrollton 28, Rome 21

Cartersville 42, Hapeville Charter 6

Carver 63, Harris County 0

Cass 48, Adairsville 0

Centennial 42, Johns Creek 0

Central 49, Hiram 0

Chattahoochee 28, Discovery 26

Chestatee 62, West Hall 28

Cherokee 40, Pope 23

Cherokee Bluff 31, North Hall 43

Chiles 42, Pelham 7

Christ School 44, Providence Christian Academy 14

Clinch County 35, Miller County 6

Collins Hill 45, Cedar Grove 3

Columbia 20, Coffee 14

Columbus 17, Randolph-Clay 14

Commerce 27, Luella 8

Cook 19, Brooks County 6

Crawford County 49, Kendrick 14

Darlington 44, Ridgeland 42

Dawson County 22, East Jackson 37

Dodge County 46, Central 8

Douglass 34, Mays 0

Douglas County 27, Newton 21

Dublin 48, Southwest 6

Duluth 20, Shiloh 14

Eagle's Landing 27, Woodland 9

East Coweta 34, North Cobb 19

East Forsyth 21, Winder-Barrow 14

East Hall 55, Johnson 12

East Jackson 37, Dawson County 22

East Paulding 49, Paulding County 20

Eastside 49, Alcovy 15

Effingham County 23, New Hampstead 20

Fitzgerald 30, Crisp County 7

Flowery Branch 38, Forsyth Central 7

Forest Park 35, Utopian Academy for the Arts 0

Franklin County 44, Banks County 0

Gainesville 42, Westlake 14

Gordon Central 44, Josey 24

Grayson 24, Thompson 23

Grovetown 42, Evans 7

Hamilton County 43, Scintilla Charter Academy 0

Hampton 27, Jones County 0

Haralson County 41, Greene County 7

Harrison 25, North Paulding 23

Hawkinsville 47, Lanier County 13

Heard County 42, Murphy 10

Heritage 21, Ringgold 16

Hillgrove 35, McIntosh 0

Holy Innocents Episcopal 46, Morrow 0

Houston County 22, Perry 7

Irwin County 20, Schley County 6

Jackson 13, Lamar County 6

Jackson County 30, Dacula 26

Jasper County Monticello 42, Wilkinson County 12

Jeff Davis 35, Charlton County 26

Jefferson 42, Clarke Central 10

Jenkins 65, Groves 6

Johnson County 40, Warren County 14

Jones County 27, Hampton 0

King's Ridge Christian 42, Heritage 7

LaFayette 17, Dade County 7

Lake Oconee Academy 21, Hancock Central 6

Lakeview Academy 18, Towns County 34

Lakeside 28, Macon County 26

Lamar County 13, Jackson 6

Landmark Christian 42, Towers 0

Laney 46, Putnam County 16

Lanier 26, North Forsyth 17

Lassiter 41, Northview 14

Lee County 41, Tift County 33

Liberty County 36, Windsor Forest 6

Lincoln County 56, McCormick 0

Lithia Springs 35, Pebblebrook 21

Locust Grove 20, Stockbridge 21

Long County 28, Johnson 7

Lovett 27, Spencer 7

Lowndes 37, Central Gwinnett 6

Lumpkin County 19, Hart County 14

Madison County 33, Loganville 15

Marist 16, Woodward Academy 12

Mary Persons 42, Butler 0

McCallie 24, Hebron Christian Academy 8

McDonough 16, Union Grove 14

McEachern 16, Marietta 13

Mill Creek 45, Archer 29

Milton 31, Alpharetta 6

MLK Jr 48, Salem 0

Model 44, Coosa 30

Montgomery County 27, Atkinson County 41

Morgan County 35, Oconee County 14

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 58, Copper Basin 0

Mt. Zion 28, Riverdale 0

Mt. Zion 20, Bethlehem Christian Academy 6

Mount Pisgah Christian Academy 7, BEST Academy 0

Murray County 20, Southeast Whitfield County 14

New Manchester 65, Stone Mountain 12

Newnan 52, Arabia Mountain 7

North Cobb Christian 38, Coahulla Creek 24

North Gwinnett 21, Colquitt County 7

Northeast 32, Washington County 0

Northgate 49, Northside 6

Northwest Whitfield 62, Dalton 42

Oglethorpe County 42, Washington-Wilkes 12

Ola 49, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 7

Parkview 59, West Forsyth 45

Peach County 56, Berkmar 8

Pepperell 26, Christian Heritage 3

Pickens 38, Gilmer 24

Piedmont Academy 19, Baconton Charter 0

Pierce County 44, Brantley County 0

Portal 42, Twiggs County 20

Richmond Hill 49, Everglades 0

Ringgold 21, Heritage 16

River Ridge 21, Allatoona 13

Rockdale County 39, Miller Grove 33

Roswell 28, Walton 15

Sandy Creek 23, LaGrange 7

Savannah Christian 22, Mount Paran Christian 7

Savannah Country Day 13, Porter-Gaud 7

Seckinger 36, Mountain View 15

Seminole County 41, Sneads 24

Sequoyah 37, Kell 6

South Aiken 28, Lakeside 13

South Cobb 41, Drew 14

South Forsyth 31, Riverwood 10

Southeast Bulloch 41, Islands 7

Southland Academy 40, Marion County 18

Southwest Georgia Academy 60, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 22

Sprayberry 48, Kennesaw Mountain 7

Stephens County 13, Cedar Shoals 7

Stephenson 40, Dutchtown 7

Stockbridge 21, Locust Grove 20

Sumter County 44, Pike County 0

Swainsboro 44, Metter 14

Tattnall County 22, Vidalia 18

Temple 41, Trion 20

Thomas County Central 72, Florida State University School 13

Thomasville 45, Cairo 23

Thomson 50, Academy of Richmond County 42

Tift County 33, Lee County 7

Toombs County 55, South Effingham 8

Towns County 34, Lakeview Academy 18

Valdosta 52, Dougherty 3

Walker 45, Dominion Christian 34

Walnut Grove 31, Apalachee 0

Walton 28, Roswell 15

Ware County 58, Bainbridge 20

Warner Robins 22, Northside 13

West Laurens 28, North Clayton 22

Wesleyan 14, Elbert County 7

Westover 30, Westside 0

Wheeler 35, North Atlanta 34

White County 17, Habersham Central 3

Wilcox County 53, Terrell County 8

Woodstock 36, North Springs 7

Worth County 53, Dooly County 0

