Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025
Academy for Classical Education 33, Jefferson County 12
Allatoona 21, River Ridge 13
Appling County 38, Wayne County 26
Athens Academy 44, Shaw 14
Atlantic 20, Jonesboro 12
Aucilla Christian 38, Pataula Charter Academy 20
Bacon County 35, Treutlen 16
Benedictine 41, Burke County 0
Berrien 39, Telfair County 36
Blessed Trinity 28, Prince Avenue Christian 13
Bleckley County 40, East Laurens 0
Bowdon 48, Bremen 7
Brentwood 35, Georgia Military College 7
Brookstone 28, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 13
Brookwood 23, South Gwinnett 0
Calhoun 35, Westminster 17
Calvary Day 59, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49
Cambridge 35, Creekview 7
Camden County 13, West Broward 0
Campbell 34, Etowah 29
Carrollton 28, Rome 21
Cartersville 42, Hapeville Charter 6
Carver 63, Harris County 0
Cass 48, Adairsville 0
Centennial 42, Johns Creek 0
Central 49, Hiram 0
Chattahoochee 28, Discovery 26
Chestatee 62, West Hall 28
Cherokee 40, Pope 23
Cherokee Bluff 31, North Hall 43
Chiles 42, Pelham 7
Christ School 44, Providence Christian Academy 14
Clinch County 35, Miller County 6
Collins Hill 45, Cedar Grove 3
Columbia 20, Coffee 14
Columbus 17, Randolph-Clay 14
Commerce 27, Luella 8
Cook 19, Brooks County 6
Crawford County 49, Kendrick 14
Darlington 44, Ridgeland 42
East Jackson 37, Dawson County 22
Dodge County 46, Central 8
Douglass 34, Mays 0
Douglas County 27, Newton 21
Dublin 48, Southwest 6
Duluth 20, Shiloh 14
Eagle's Landing 27, Woodland 9
East Coweta 34, North Cobb 19
East Forsyth 21, Winder-Barrow 14
East Hall 55, Johnson 12
East Jackson 37, Dawson County 22
East Paulding 49, Paulding County 20
Eastside 49, Alcovy 15
Effingham County 23, New Hampstead 20
Fitzgerald 30, Crisp County 7
Flowery Branch 38, Forsyth Central 7
Forest Park 35, Utopian Academy for the Arts 0
Franklin County 44, Banks County 0
Gainesville 42, Westlake 14
Gordon Central 44, Josey 24
Grayson 24, Thompson 23
Grovetown 42, Evans 7
Hamilton County 43, Scintilla Charter Academy 0
Haralson County 41, Greene County 7
Harrison 25, North Paulding 23
Hawkinsville 47, Lanier County 13
Heard County 42, Murphy 10
Heritage 21, Ringgold 16
Hillgrove 35, McIntosh 0
Holy Innocents Episcopal 46, Morrow 0
Houston County 22, Perry 7
Irwin County 20, Schley County 6
Jackson 13, Lamar County 6
Jackson County 30, Dacula 26
Jasper County Monticello 42, Wilkinson County 12
Jeff Davis 35, Charlton County 26
Jefferson 42, Clarke Central 10
Jenkins 65, Groves 6
Johnson County 40, Warren County 14
King's Ridge Christian 42, Heritage 7
LaFayette 17, Dade County 7
Lake Oconee Academy 21, Hancock Central 6
Lakeview Academy 18, Towns County 34
Lakeside 28, Macon County 26
Landmark Christian 42, Towers 0
Laney 46, Putnam County 16
Lanier 26, North Forsyth 17
Lassiter 41, Northview 14
Lee County 41, Tift County 33
Liberty County 36, Windsor Forest 6
Lincoln County 56, McCormick 0
Lithia Springs 35, Pebblebrook 21
Locust Grove 20, Stockbridge 21
Long County 28, Johnson 7
Lovett 27, Spencer 7
Lowndes 37, Central Gwinnett 6
Lumpkin County 19, Hart County 14
Madison County 33, Loganville 15
Marist 16, Woodward Academy 12
Mary Persons 42, Butler 0
McCallie 24, Hebron Christian Academy 8
McDonough 16, Union Grove 14
McEachern 16, Marietta 13
Mill Creek 45, Archer 29
Milton 31, Alpharetta 6
MLK Jr 48, Salem 0
Model 44, Coosa 30
Montgomery County 27, Atkinson County 41
Morgan County 35, Oconee County 14
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 58, Copper Basin 0
Mt. Zion 28, Riverdale 0
Mt. Zion 20, Bethlehem Christian Academy 6
Mount Pisgah Christian Academy 7, BEST Academy 0
Murray County 20, Southeast Whitfield County 14
New Manchester 65, Stone Mountain 12
Newnan 52, Arabia Mountain 7
North Cobb Christian 38, Coahulla Creek 24
North Gwinnett 21, Colquitt County 7
Northeast 32, Washington County 0
Northgate 49, Northside 6
Northwest Whitfield 62, Dalton 42
Oglethorpe County 42, Washington-Wilkes 12
Ola 49, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 7
Parkview 59, West Forsyth 45
Peach County 56, Berkmar 8
Pepperell 26, Christian Heritage 3
Pickens 38, Gilmer 24
Piedmont Academy 19, Baconton Charter 0
Pierce County 44, Brantley County 0
Portal 42, Twiggs County 20
Richmond Hill 49, Everglades 0
Rockdale County 39, Miller Grove 33
Roswell 28, Walton 15
Sandy Creek 23, LaGrange 7
Savannah Christian 22, Mount Paran Christian 7
Savannah Country Day 13, Porter-Gaud 7
Seckinger 36, Mountain View 15
Seminole County 41, Sneads 24
Sequoyah 37, Kell 6
South Aiken 28, Lakeside 13
South Cobb 41, Drew 14
South Forsyth 31, Riverwood 10
Southeast Bulloch 41, Islands 7
Southland Academy 40, Marion County 18
Southwest Georgia Academy 60, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 22
Sprayberry 48, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Stephens County 13, Cedar Shoals 7
Stephenson 40, Dutchtown 7
Sumter County 44, Pike County 0
Swainsboro 44, Metter 14
Tattnall County 22, Vidalia 18
Temple 41, Trion 20
Thomas County Central 72, Florida State University School 13
Thomasville 45, Cairo 23
Thomson 50, Academy of Richmond County 42
Tift County 33, Lee County 7
Toombs County 55, South Effingham 8
Towns County 34, Lakeview Academy 18
Valdosta 52, Dougherty 3
Walker 45, Dominion Christian 34
Walnut Grove 31, Apalachee 0
Ware County 58, Bainbridge 20
Warner Robins 22, Northside 13
West Laurens 28, North Clayton 22
Wesleyan 14, Elbert County 7
Westover 30, Westside 0
Wheeler 35, North Atlanta 34
White County 17, Habersham Central 3
Wilcox County 53, Terrell County 8
Woodstock 36, North Springs 7
Worth County 53, Dooly County 0