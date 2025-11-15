Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of playoff action.
Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - November 14, 2025
Appling County 31, Hart County 20
Benedictine 42, East Forsyth 7
Berrien 7, Lamar County 0
Bleckley County 26, Jeff Davis 7
Blessed Trinity 28, Stockbridge 27
Bowdon 42, Wilcox County 7
Brooks County 24, Taylor County 6
Brookwood 42, Archer 21
Brunswick 78, Winder-Barrow 30
Buford 45, Richmond Hill 0
Burke County 57, Sonoraville 21
Cairo 36, Liberty County 7
Callaway 25, Franklin County 15
Calhoun 35, Lumpkin County 13
Cambridge 24, Ola 21
Carrollton 58, North Forsyth 17
Cartersville 53, Jackson 0
Carver 56, Redan 0
Carver 69, Butler 6
Cass 21, Mays 12
Centennial 28, Locust Grove 21
Central 33, Tucker 21
Charlton County 35, Macon County 7
Clarke Central 34, Effingham County 33
Clinch County 48, Chattahoochee County 20
Columbia 32, East Jackson 18
Colquitt County 35, Mill Creek 24
Creekside 70, Dalton 7
Douglass 19, Gilmer 15
Douglas County 37, Lambert 14
Dublin 40, Washington County 7
Early County 43, Greene County 6
East Coweta 28, Denmark 14
Elbert County 24, Oglethorpe County 7
Emanuel County Institute 63, Georgia Military College 7
Fitzgerald 42, Academy for Classical Education 9
Gainesville 48, Dunwoody 3
Gordon Lee 41, Towers 10
Grayson 44, Norcross 7
Hapeville Charter 48, Columbus 0
Harlem 35, Heritage 28
Harrison 45, Marietta 35
Hawkinsville 24, Trion 21
Heard County 49, East Laurens 0
Hillgrove 28, North Paulding 25
Houston County 59, Creekview 14
Jackson County 50, Glynn Academy 7
Jasper County Monticello 44, Gordon Central 13
Jefferson 55, Dougherty 13
Jenkins 50, Whitewater 45
Jenkins County 38, Wilkinson County 27
Johnson County 34, McIntosh County Academy 7
Kell 35, Hampton 14
Langston Hughes 45, East Paulding 28
Laney 48, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 29
Lee County 34, Sprayberry 21
Lincoln County 43, Randolph-Clay 6
Lithonia 27, Griffin 8
Lowndes 37, Collins Hill 16
Marist 30, Starr's Mill 0
Milton 35, Shiloh 17
MLK Jr 47, Hiram 23
Monroe Area 35, Pickens 13
Morgan County 29, Westside 8
Mt. Zion 20, Treutlen 7
Newnan 48, New Manchester 22
Newton 33, Peachtree Ridge 14
North Cobb 64, Paulding County 20
North Gwinnett 49, South Gwinnett 16
North Hall 62, Mt. Zion 26
North Murray 22, Cook 14
North Oconee 31, Perry 15
Northeast 41, Fannin County 0
Oconee County 39, Northwest Whitfield 37
Peach County 53, Cherokee Bluff 28
Pepperell 28, Bremen 21
Pierce County 45, Ringgold 7
Rabun County 56, Dodge County 21
Rockmart 50, South Atlanta 20
Rome 47, Lovejoy 16
Roswell 51, Chamblee 6
Sandy Creek 42, Cedar Grove 9
Schley County 55, Lanier County 33
Screven County 48, Glascock County 0
Sequoyah 31, Coffee 14
Social Circle 34, Haralson County 33
Southwest DeKalb 35, Jonesboro 7
Statesboro 36, Habersham Central 28
Stephens County 24, Crisp County 21
Stephenson 42, Academy of Richmond County 18
Sumter County 42, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 7
Swainsboro 40, Bacon County 21
Thomas County Central 73, Woodstock 14
Thomasville 38, Putnam County 0
Thomson 14, Jackson 7
Toombs County 50, Temple 6
Valdosta 56, Dacula 28
Villa Rica 24, Northgate 14
Walton 28, McEachern 24
Ware County 44, Flowery Branch 27
Warner Robins 28, Eastside 14
Warren County 36, Mitchell County 30
Washington-Wilkes 32, Seminole County 23
West Forsyth 49, Westlake 28
West Laurens 45, Beach 6
Westside 42, Long County 35
Wheeler County 55, Manchester 20
Whitehaven 26, Bartlett 14
Woodward Academy 34, Seckinger 7
Worth County 68, McNair 0