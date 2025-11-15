High School

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from the first weekend of Georgia high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

Thomas County Central defeated Woodstock on Friday with a final score of 73-14.
Thomas County Central defeated Woodstock on Friday with a final score of 73-14. / Corey Jones

The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of playoff action.

Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - November 14, 2025

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

Appling County 31, Hart County 20

Benedictine 42, East Forsyth 7

Berrien 7, Lamar County 0

Bleckley County 26, Jeff Davis 7

Blessed Trinity 28, Stockbridge 27

Bowdon 42, Wilcox County 7

Brooks County 24, Taylor County 6

Brookwood 42, Archer 21

Brunswick 78, Winder-Barrow 30

Buford 45, Richmond Hill 0

Burke County 57, Sonoraville 21

Cairo 36, Liberty County 7

Callaway 25, Franklin County 15

Calhoun 35, Lumpkin County 13

Cambridge 24, Ola 21

Carrollton 58, North Forsyth 17

Cartersville 53, Jackson 0

Carver 56, Redan 0

Carver 69, Butler 6

Cass 21, Mays 12

Centennial 28, Locust Grove 21

Central 33, Tucker 21

Charlton County 35, Macon County 7

Clarke Central 34, Effingham County 33

Clinch County 48, Chattahoochee County 20

Columbia 32, East Jackson 18

Colquitt County 35, Mill Creek 24

Creekside 70, Dalton 7

Douglass 19, Gilmer 15

Douglas County 37, Lambert 14

Dublin 40, Washington County 7

Early County 43, Greene County 6

East Coweta 28, Denmark 14

Elbert County 24, Oglethorpe County 7

Emanuel County Institute 63, Georgia Military College 7

Fitzgerald 42, Academy for Classical Education 9

Gainesville 48, Dunwoody 3

Gordon Lee 41, Towers 10

Grayson 44, Norcross 7

Hapeville Charter 48, Columbus 0

Harlem 35, Heritage 28

Harrison 45, Marietta 35

Hawkinsville 24, Trion 21

Heard County 49, East Laurens 0

Hillgrove 28, North Paulding 25

Houston County 59, Creekview 14

Jackson County 50, Glynn Academy 7

Jasper County Monticello 44, Gordon Central 13

Jefferson 55, Dougherty 13

Jenkins 50, Whitewater 45

Jenkins County 38, Wilkinson County 27

Johnson County 34, McIntosh County Academy 7

Kell 35, Hampton 14

Langston Hughes 45, East Paulding 28

Laney 48, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 29

Lee County 34, Sprayberry 21

Lincoln County 43, Randolph-Clay 6

Lithonia 27, Griffin 8

Lowndes 37, Collins Hill 16

Marist 30, Starr's Mill 0

Milton 35, Shiloh 17

MLK Jr 47, Hiram 23

Monroe Area 35, Pickens 13

Morgan County 29, Westside 8

Mt. Zion 20, Treutlen 7

Newnan 48, New Manchester 22

Newton 33, Peachtree Ridge 14

North Cobb 64, Paulding County 20

North Gwinnett 49, South Gwinnett 16

North Hall 62, Mt. Zion 26

North Murray 22, Cook 14

North Oconee 31, Perry 15

Northeast 41, Fannin County 0

Oconee County 39, Northwest Whitfield 37

Peach County 53, Cherokee Bluff 28

Pepperell 28, Bremen 21

Pierce County 45, Ringgold 7

Rabun County 56, Dodge County 21

Rockmart 50, South Atlanta 20

Rome 47, Lovejoy 16

Roswell 51, Chamblee 6

Sandy Creek 42, Cedar Grove 9

Schley County 55, Lanier County 33

Screven County 48, Glascock County 0

Sequoyah 31, Coffee 14

Social Circle 34, Haralson County 33

Southwest DeKalb 35, Jonesboro 7

Statesboro 36, Habersham Central 28

Stephens County 24, Crisp County 21

Stephenson 42, Academy of Richmond County 18

Sumter County 42, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 7

Swainsboro 40, Bacon County 21

Thomas County Central 73, Woodstock 14

Thomasville 38, Putnam County 0

Thomson 14, Jackson 7

Toombs County 50, Temple 6

Valdosta 56, Dacula 28

Villa Rica 24, Northgate 14

Walton 28, McEachern 24

Ware County 44, Flowery Branch 27

Warner Robins 28, Eastside 14

Warren County 36, Mitchell County 30

Washington-Wilkes 32, Seminole County 23

West Forsyth 49, Westlake 28

West Laurens 45, Beach 6

Westside 42, Long County 35

Wheeler County 55, Manchester 20

Whitehaven 26, Bartlett 14

Woodward Academy 34, Seckinger 7

Worth County 68, McNair 0

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Georgia