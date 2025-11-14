Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - November 14, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, November 14, including 24 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Grayson takes on Norcross at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 24 Lee County faces off against Sprayberry in what could be a first round upset.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 14
With 24 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the first round of the playoffs.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on Richmond Hill. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 18 Rome taking on Lovejoy. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 6 Creekside taking on Dalton. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 22 Sandy Creek taking on Cedar Grove. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 19 Carver taking on Redan. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Screven County taking on Glascock County. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 16 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Hawkinsville taking on Trion. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
