Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend of action.
Academy for Classical Education 35, Southwest 21
Adairsville 33, Northwest Whitfield 17
Alcovy 27, Apalachee 21
Appling County 49, Tattnall County 7
Aquinas 27, Baldwin County 20
Archer 24, South Gwinnett 7
Athens Academy 48, Elbert County 14
Baconton Charter 27, Terrell Academy 9
Beach 64, Groves 12
Benedictine 75, Wayne County 7
Blessed Trinity 56, Westminster 0
Brookwood 45, Peachtree Ridge 27
Bryan County 35, Jenkins County 14
Brunswick 60, Lakeside 6
Buford 75, Central Gwinnett 0
Calhoun 49, Gilmer 22
Calvary Day 68, Johnson 0
Carrollton 50, East Coweta 23
Cartersville 52, Cedartown 0
Cass 48, Dalton 16
Central 49, Harris County 7
Crisp County 28, Pierce County 16
Dacula 61, Mountain View 24
Darlington 47, Model 21
Dawson County 42, Chestatee 14
Decatur 28, Lakeside 0
Denmark 36, South Forsyth 14
Dodge County 51, Jefferson County 12
Douglass 42, North Clayton 0
Dublin 42, Bleckley County 19
Dutchtown 41, Morrow 7
Early County 37, Pelham 0
East Paulding 37, Kennesaw Mountain 12
Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7
Effingham County 42, Greenbrier 17
Fannin County 48, Armuchee 14
Fitzgerald 42, Berrien 6
Flowery Branch 49, Walnut Grove 28
Gainesville 55, Chattahoochee 3
Greater Atlanta Christian 40, White County 14
Griffin 21, Jonesboro 15
Hapeville Charter 21, Lovett 0
Harrison 52, Osborne 14
Hart County 21, East Jackson 6
Hawkinsville 46, Montgomery County 7
Heard County 28, Bremen 8
Hebron Christian Academy 51, Stephens County 24
Heritage 38, LaFayette 10
Hiram 34, Allatoona 21
Houston County 45, Coffee 21
Howard 40, Cross Creek 0
Jackson County 57, Winder-Barrow 13
Jasper County Monticello 42, Social Circle 7
Jenkins 49, Long County 13
Kell 56, Centennial 20
Lamar County 25, Putnam County 14
Langston Hughes 40, Northgate 5
Lee County 48, Veterans 3
Lincoln County 41, Lake Oconee Academy 3
Lithonia 48, St. Pius X Catholic 7
Luella 22, Mt. Zion 21
Macon County 27, Marion County 0
Madison County 42, Cedar Shoals 7
Marist 44, Clarkston 0
Mary Persons 26, Spalding 0
McEachern 35, Hillgrove 14
McIntosh County Academy 18, Metter 8
Mill Creek 51, Discovery 6
Miller Grove 14, South Atlanta 7
Mitchell County 35, Miller County 25
Monsignor Donovan Catholic 68, Hancock Academy 0
Morgan County 42, Jackson 18
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 37, Dominion Christian 13
Newnan 38, Lovejoy 28
Newton 54, Heritage 13
Norcross 35, Berkmar 19
North Cobb 52, Cherokee 25
North Gwinnett 63, Meadowcreek 0
North Hall 35, Lumpkin County 12
North Murray 42, North Cobb Christian 28
North Paulding 43, Wheeler 29
Oglethorpe County 24, Commerce 14
Parkview 42, Duluth 29
Paulding County 24, Campbell 15
Peach County 42, Bainbridge 7
Pebblebrook 22, South Cobb 20
Pepperell 48, Haralson County 42
Pickens 49, Johnson 3
Portal 35, Claxton 12
Prince Avenue Christian 45, Franklin County 14
Providence Christian Academy 27, Banks County 19
Redan 47, Salem 7
Ringgold 41, Sonoraville 34
Rockdale County 34, Grovetown 28
Rockmart 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27
Rome 62, South Paulding 22
Roswell 57, Lanier 0
Sandy Creek 62, Whitewater 21
Schley County 61, Central 6
Screven County 40, Savannah 6
Seckinger 44, Johns Creek 0
Seminole County 40, Terrell County 6
Shiloh 42, Arabia Mountain 7
South Effingham 26, Bradwell Institute 21
Southwest Georgia Academy 48, Trinity Christian 0
Spencer 31, Shaw 26
St. Anne-Pacelli 21, Turner County 6
Statesboro 43, Evans 20
Stephenson 63, Riverdale 20
Swainsboro 35, Vidalia 20
Taylor County 38, Chattahoochee County 2
Thomas County Central 70, Northside 0
Thomasville 45, Brantley County 0
Toombs County 42, Savannah Country Day 7
Towers 33, Utopian Academy for the Arts 0
Treutlen 15, Dooly County 13
Trion 26, Greenville 20
Troup County 38, LaGrange 24
Tucker 42, North Springs 3
Union County 19, Coahulla Creek 10
Upson-Lee 42, Fayette County 10
Walton 42, Etowah 8
Ware County 21, Perry 14
Warner Robins 34, New Hampstead 26
Washington County 26, East Laurens 14
Washington-Wilkes 35, Greene County 28
West Laurens 42, Hephzibah 7
Westlake 42, Chapel Hill 10
Westover 42, Monroe 21
Westside 14, Harlem 7
Wheeler County 35, Telfair County 7
Whitefield Academy 24, Landmark Christian 19
Windsor Forest 16, Islands 14
Woodland 24, Southeast Whitfield County 3
Worth County 52, Bacon County 14