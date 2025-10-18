High School

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025

North Cobb defeated Cherokee on Friday night with a final score of 52-25.
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend of action.

Academy for Classical Education 35, Southwest 21

Adairsville 33, Northwest Whitfield 17

Alcovy 27, Apalachee 21

Appling County 49, Tattnall County 7

Aquinas 27, Baldwin County 20

Archer 24, South Gwinnett 7

Athens Academy 48, Elbert County 14

Baconton Charter 27, Terrell Academy 9

Beach 64, Groves 12

Benedictine 75, Wayne County 7

Blessed Trinity 56, Westminster 0

Brookwood 45, Peachtree Ridge 27

Bryan County 35, Jenkins County 14

Brunswick 60, Lakeside 6

Buford 75, Central Gwinnett 0

Calhoun 49, Gilmer 22

Calvary Day 68, Johnson 0

Carrollton 50, East Coweta 23

Cartersville 52, Cedartown 0

Cass 48, Dalton 16

Central 49, Harris County 7

Crisp County 28, Pierce County 16

Dacula 61, Mountain View 24

Darlington 47, Model 21

Dawson County 42, Chestatee 14

Decatur 28, Lakeside 0

Denmark 36, South Forsyth 14

Dodge County 51, Jefferson County 12

Douglass 42, North Clayton 0

Dublin 42, Bleckley County 19

Dutchtown 41, Morrow 7

Early County 37, Pelham 0

East Paulding 37, Kennesaw Mountain 12

Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7

Effingham County 42, Greenbrier 17

Fannin County 48, Armuchee 14

Fitzgerald 42, Berrien 6

Flowery Branch 49, Walnut Grove 28

Gainesville 55, Chattahoochee 3

Greater Atlanta Christian 40, White County 14

Griffin 21, Jonesboro 15

Hapeville Charter 21, Lovett 0

Harrison 52, Osborne 14

Hart County 21, East Jackson 6

Hawkinsville 46, Montgomery County 7

Heard County 28, Bremen 8

Hebron Christian Academy 51, Stephens County 24

Heritage 38, LaFayette 10

Hiram 34, Allatoona 21

Houston County 45, Coffee 21

Howard 40, Cross Creek 0

Jackson County 57, Winder-Barrow 13

Jasper County Monticello 42, Social Circle 7

Jenkins 49, Long County 13

Kell 56, Centennial 20

Lamar County 25, Putnam County 14

Langston Hughes 40, Northgate 5

Lee County 48, Veterans 3

Lincoln County 41, Lake Oconee Academy 3

Lithonia 48, St. Pius X Catholic 7

Luella 22, Mt. Zion 21

Macon County 27, Marion County 0

Madison County 42, Cedar Shoals 7

Marist 44, Clarkston 0

Mary Persons 26, Spalding 0

McEachern 35, Hillgrove 14

McIntosh County Academy 18, Metter 8

Mill Creek 51, Discovery 6

Miller Grove 14, South Atlanta 7

Mitchell County 35, Miller County 25

Monsignor Donovan Catholic 68, Hancock Academy 0

Morgan County 42, Jackson 18

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 37, Dominion Christian 13

Newnan 38, Lovejoy 28

Newton 54, Heritage 13

Norcross 35, Berkmar 19

North Cobb 52, Cherokee 25

North Gwinnett 63, Meadowcreek 0

North Hall 35, Lumpkin County 12

North Murray 42, North Cobb Christian 28

North Paulding 43, Wheeler 29

Oglethorpe County 24, Commerce 14

Parkview 42, Duluth 29

Paulding County 24, Campbell 15

Peach County 42, Bainbridge 7

Pebblebrook 22, South Cobb 20

Pepperell 48, Haralson County 42

Pickens 49, Johnson 3

Portal 35, Claxton 12

Prince Avenue Christian 45, Franklin County 14

Providence Christian Academy 27, Banks County 19

Redan 47, Salem 7

Ringgold 41, Sonoraville 34

Rockdale County 34, Grovetown 28

Rockmart 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27

Rome 62, South Paulding 22

Roswell 57, Lanier 0

Sandy Creek 62, Whitewater 21

Schley County 61, Central 6

Screven County 40, Savannah 6

Seckinger 44, Johns Creek 0

Seminole County 40, Terrell County 6

Shiloh 42, Arabia Mountain 7

South Effingham 26, Bradwell Institute 21

Southwest Georgia Academy 48, Trinity Christian 0

Spencer 31, Shaw 26

St. Anne-Pacelli 21, Turner County 6

Statesboro 43, Evans 20

Stephenson 63, Riverdale 20

Swainsboro 35, Vidalia 20

Taylor County 38, Chattahoochee County 2

Thomas County Central 70, Northside 0

Thomasville 45, Brantley County 0

Toombs County 42, Savannah Country Day 7

Towers 33, Utopian Academy for the Arts 0

Treutlen 15, Dooly County 13

Trion 26, Greenville 20

Troup County 38, LaGrange 24

Tucker 42, North Springs 3

Union County 19, Coahulla Creek 10

Upson-Lee 42, Fayette County 10

Walton 42, Etowah 8

Ware County 21, Perry 14

Warner Robins 34, New Hampstead 26

Washington County 26, East Laurens 14

Washington-Wilkes 35, Greene County 28

West Laurens 42, Hephzibah 7

Westlake 42, Chapel Hill 10

Westover 42, Monroe 21

Westside 14, Harlem 7

Wheeler County 35, Telfair County 7

Whitefield Academy 24, Landmark Christian 19

Windsor Forest 16, Islands 14

Woodland 24, Southeast Whitfield County 3

Worth County 52, Bacon County 14

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

