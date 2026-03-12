With the exciting 2025-26 regular season completed, March Madness kicked into overdrive, and the 50th annual WIAA State Tournament set to begin Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay, it's time to take the latest look at the High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.

Wauwatosa East, the two-time defending Greater Metro Conference champion and reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings for a ninth consecutive week with a 28-0 overall record.

The Red Raiders responded with statement-making home-court regional playoff victories over No. 13-seeded Westosha Central (72-39) and sixth-seeded Kenosha Bradford (97-60) to extend the winning streak.

Wauwatosa East has a 40-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming to Brookfield East (56-53) on Jan. 28, 2025.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 256-23 overall record.

Note: This week's top 25 contains teams that advanced to the sectional level and state semifinals, representing each of the five divisions. Following the highly anticipated state championships (March 12-14), a final comprehensive season-ending list will be determined for next week's rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The top-seeded Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 28 games with sectional victories over Westosha Central (72-39) and Kenosha Bradford (97-60).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded and No. 5-ranked Notre Dame Academy in WIAA D1 state semifinals (March 13)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The top-seeded Flying Dutchmen extended their winning streak to 28 games with sectional victories over Laconia (64-20) and Winneconne (62-43).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded and No. 15-ranked Mosinee in a WIAA D3 state semifinals (March 12)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The second-seeded Chargers extended their winning streak to 16 games with sectional victories over Lakeside Lutheran (54-33) and Milwaukee Academy of Science (70-43).

Next up: vs. third-seeded and No. 6-ranked Wisconsin Dells in WIAA D3 state semifinals (March 12)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The second-seeded Warhawks extended their winning streak to six games with sectional victories over No. 25-ranked Mukwonago (61-43) and No. 17-ranked Brookfield East (74-52).

Next up: vs. third-seeded and No. 7-ranked Pewaukee in WIAA D1 state semifinals (March 13)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The fourth-seeded Tritons extended their winning streak to eight games with victories over No. 5-ranked Kimberly (54-48) and No. 11-ranked Stevens Point (69-54).

Next up: vs. top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Wauwatosa East in WIAA D1 state semifinals (March 13)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The third-seeded Chiefs extended their winning streak to 28 games with sectional victories over No. 6-ranked Aquinas (76-52) and No. 24-ranked Edgerton (57-51).

Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 3-ranked Kettle Moraine Lutheran in WIAA D3 state semifinals (March 12)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The third-seeded Pirates extended their winning streak to 10 games with sectional victories over Neenah (77-57) and No. 16-ranked Hartford (67-58).

Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 4-ranked Arrowhead in WIAA D1 state semifinals (March 13)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The third-seeded Papermakers lost to second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Notre Dame Academy (54-48) in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.

Up next: Season completed.

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The second-seeded Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to five games with sectional victories over Pius XI (74-59) and Whitnall (78-51).

Next up: vs. third-seeded and No. 17-ranked Elkhorn in WIAA D2 state semifinals (March 13)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The top-seeded Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games with sectional victories over La Crosse Central (69-60) and Shawano (59-45).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded and No. 20-ranked Beaver Dam in WIAA D2 state semifinals (March 13)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The top-seeded Blugolds lost to second-seeded and No. 12-ranked Wisconsin Dells (76-52) in D3 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The top-seeded Warriors extended their winning streak to 19 games with sectional victories over No. 22-ranked Regis (40-23) and Cameron (42-30).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded and No. 22-ranked Lomira in WIAA D4 state semifinals (March 12)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The top-seeded Cardinals extended their winning streak to 29 games with sectional victories over Owen-Withee (62-38) and Webster (64-44).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Fall River in WIAA D5 state semifinal (March 13)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Zephyrs extended their winning streak to five games with sectional victories over Stratford (52-21) and Kewaunee (58-56).

Next up: vs. third-seeded and No. 16-ranked Albany-Monticello in WIAA D4 state semifinals (March 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The fourth-seeded Indians extended their winning streak to 19 games with sectional victories over No. 9-ranked Wittenberg-Birnamwood (58-53) and Saint Croix Central (69-53).

Next up: vs. top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Oostburg in WIAA D3 state semifinals (March 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Space Stallions extended their winning streak to six games with sectional victories over Deerfield (52-43) and Pardeeville (60-30).

Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 14-ranked Saint Mary Catholic in WIAA D4 state semifinals (March 12)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The third-seeded Elks extended their winning streak to 14 games with sectional victories over Catholic Memorial (68-51) and Milton (66-47).

Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 9-ranked Whitefish Bay in WIAA D2 state semifinal (March 13)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The top-seeded Chargers lost to third-seeded Mosinee (58-53) in WIAA D3 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The third-seeded Spartans lost to top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Arrowhead (74-52) in WIAA D1 sectional finals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The fourth-seeded Golden Beavers extended their winning streak to five games with sectional victories over Port Washington (52-30) and Xavier (67-53).

Next up: vs. top-seeded and No. 10-ranked Rice Lake in WIAA D2 state semifinals (March 13)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The seventh-seeded Spartans lost to third-seeded and No. 17-ranked Brookfield East (47-36) in WIAA D1 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The fourth-seeded Lions extended their winning streak to five games with sectional victories over Kohler (56-40) and Kenosha St. Joseph (61-57).

Next up: vs. top-seeded and No. 12-ranked Neillsville in WIAA D4 state semifinals (March 12)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The third-seeded Orioles lost to top-seeded and No. 13-ranked Pewaukee (67-58) in a WIAA D1 sectional finals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The second-seeded Cardinals extended their winning streak to eight games with sectional victories over Almond-Bancroft (74-51) and Florence (75-46).

Next up: vs. third-seeded and No. 25-ranked Barneveld in WIAA D5 state semifinals (March 13)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The third-seeded Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 14 games with sectional victories over Argyle-Pecatonica (53-36) and Independence-Gilmanton (38-34).

Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 24-ranked Pacelli in WIAA D5 state semifinals (March 13)

