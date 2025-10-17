Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - October 17, 2025
There are 140 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, October 17, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 14 McEachern travels to take on No. 21 Hillgrove in a battle of two undefeated opponents. Meanwhile, No. 6 Langston Hughes takes on Northgate in what could be an interesting matchup on Friday night.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 17
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the tenth week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 20 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on Central Gwinnett. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 21 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 19 Roswell taking on Lanier. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 18 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 8 North Oconee taking on Eastside. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 26 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 25 Sandy Creek taking on Whitewater. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 15 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 22 Hebron Christian Academy taking on Stephens County. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 24 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Dominion Christian taking on Mt. Bethel Christian Academy. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 21 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Baconton Charter taking on Terrell Academy. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
