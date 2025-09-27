Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend of action.
Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - September 26, 2025
Academy of Richmond County 17, Harlem 14
Adairsville 37, Calhoun 0
Alpharetta 28, North Atlanta 12
Appling County 15, Fitzgerald 14
Aquinas 51, Howard 28
Arabia Mountain 67, Woodward Academy 14
Athens Academy 43, Oglethorpe County 21
Atkinson County 70, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 18
Bacon County 17, Berrien 12
Bainbridge 35, Cairo 6
Baldwin County 70, West Laurens 55
Banneker 57, Dutchtown 14
Blessed Trinity 35, Savannah Christian 32
Bleckley County 50, Jefferson County 0
Bradwell Institute 51, Greenbrier 28
Bremen 30, Temple 0
Brookwood 32, Parkview 20
Brooks County 28, Turner County 0
Brunswick 41, Glynn Academy 37
Bryan County 42, Claxton 7
Burke County 49, Glenn Hills 0
Butler 28, Josey 6
Callaway 42, Pike County 0
Cambridge 45, East Coweta 21
Camden County 63, Valdosta 19
Carver 55, Hardaway 0
Carver 14, Hapeville Charter 7
Cass 55, Woodland 9
Centennial 13, Chapel Hill 0
Central Gwinnett 45, Mill Creek 6
Chamblee 40, Shiloh 22
Charlton County 48, Lanier County 20
Chattahoochee County 35, Marion County 19
Cherokee Bluff 28, Oconee County 24
Chestatee 62, Johnson 0
Christian Heritage 49, Coosa 21
Clarke Central 38, Apalachee 0
Clinch County 61, Irwin County 14
Coffee 28, Northside 7
Collins Hill 48, Mountain View 0
Colquitt County 31, Lowndes 14
Commerce 16, Elbert County 6
Crawford County 47, Central 6
Cross Creek 57, Hephzibah 6
Dacula 42, Discovery 18
Dade County 45, Armuchee 0
Dawson County 21, Greater Atlanta Christian 14
Decatur 27, Dunwoody 10
Deerfield-Windsor 29, Baconton Charter 0
Dixie 27, Towns County 21
Dodge County 41, Southwest 6
Dooly County 39, Montgomery County 6
Douglas County 6, Columbia 0
Drew 38, Pace Academy 7
Druid Hills 41, Lithonia 13
Duluth 43, Peachtree Ridge 7
Early County 18, Seminole County 7
East Hall 38, Monroe Area 28
East Jackson 55, Hebron Christian Academy 10
East Laurens 28, Academy for Classical Education 14
Eastside 30, Madison County 14
Effingham County 48, Lakeside 10
Emanuel County Institute 34, Metter 6
Etowah 40, Cherokee 27
Evans 14, South Effingham 10
Fannin County 42, Gordon Central 21
Fayette County 41, Spalding 0
Fellowship Christian 42, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 15
Forest Park 40, Mays 0
Franklin County 24, Stephens County 20
Gainesville 61, Johns Creek 0
Georgia Military College 28, Twiggs County 18
Glascock County 56, Wilkinson County 32
Grayson 50, Newton 3
Greene County 56, Miller Grove 7
Grovetown 26, South Gwinnett 7
Habersham Central 35, Winder-Barrow 21
Hampton 45, Woodland 0
Hancock Central 37, Johnson County 8
Haralson County 20, Heard County 3
Harris County 38, Northside 37
Hart County 31, Prince Avenue Christian 28
Hawkinsville 36, Wheeler County 18
Heritage 49, Northwest Whitfield 0
Holy Innocents Episcopal 14, Lovett 7
Houston County 49, Veterans 10
Jackson 44, Rutland 0
Jasper County Monticello 50, Utopian Academy for the Arts 8
Jeff Davis 56, Thomasville 21
Jefferson 49, West Hall 6
Jenkins County 35, Screven County 14
Jones County 46, Stockbridge 42
King's Ridge Christian 35, Flint River Academy 20
LaFayette 16, Ridgeland 13
Lakeside 41, Tri-Cities 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 29, Union County 14
Lamar County 35, McNair 22
Langston Hughes 33, Newnan 0
Lanier 41, Chattahoochee 0
Lee County 35, Thomas County Central 21
Liberty County 10, Southeast Bulloch 7
Lincoln County 45, Strom Thurmond 20
Lithia Springs 30, Villa Rica 6
Lovejoy 40, Morrow 6
Lumpkin County 45, White County 14
Madison County 30, Eastside 14
Manchester 32, Trion 24
Marist 31, Southwest DeKalb 7
Mary Persons 17, Upson-Lee 14
McDonough 28, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 7
McIntosh 35, Northgate 14
Meadowcreek 34, Norcross 0
Miller County 28, Terrell County 0
Milton 34, Seckinger 0
Monroe 23, Dougherty 19
Morgan County 56, Westside 14
Mount Paran Christian 55, Whitefield Academy 0
Mount Pisgah Christian 44, Wesleyan 0
Mt. Zion 24, Greenville 0
Mundy's Mill 38, Starr's Mill 19
New Hampstead 28, Perry 24
North Clayton 42, Stephenson 41
North Gwinnett 57, Berkmar 0
North Hall 38, Pickens 0
North Oconee 48, Cedar Shoals 6
North Springs 31, St. Pius X Catholic 0
Northgate 35, McIntosh 14
Northview 55, Tucker 3
Ola 55, Union Grove 7
Pelham 36, Randolph-Clay 0
Pepperell 48, Darlington 21
Pierce County 21, Vidalia 0
Portal 21, Savannah 14
Providence Christian Academy 62, Rabun County 21
Putnam County 38, Social Circle 28
Richmond Hill 35, Tift County 10
Rockdale County 38, Heritage 14
Rockmart 50, Sonoraville 28
Salem 28, Stone Mountain 15
Schley County 17, Macon County 0
Social Circle 38, Putnam County 28
Southeast Whitfield County 33, Towers 24
Stockbridge 46, Jones County 42
Sumter County 62, Jordan 0
Tattnall County 28, Toombs County 6
Thomson 35, Laney 0
Trinity Christian 40, Whitewater 28
Twiggs County 28, Georgia Military College 18
Utopian Academy for the Arts 50, Jasper County Monticello 8
Ware County 30, Benedictine 27
Washington County 46, Central 6
Wayne County 32, Warner Robins 10
Whitewater 40, Trinity Christian 28
Wilcox County 35, Telfair County 16
Woodland 55, Cass 9
Woodward Academy 67, Arabia Mountain 14
Worth County 50, Brantley County 0