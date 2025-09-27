Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

High School

No. 1 Grayson took down Newton on Friday night with a resounding 50-3 victory.
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend of action.

Academy of Richmond County 17, Harlem 14

Adairsville 37, Calhoun 0

Alpharetta 28, North Atlanta 12

Appling County 15, Fitzgerald 14

Aquinas 51, Howard 28

Arabia Mountain 67, Woodward Academy 14

Athens Academy 43, Oglethorpe County 21

Atkinson County 70, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 18

Bacon County 17, Berrien 12

Bainbridge 35, Cairo 6

Baldwin County 70, West Laurens 55

Banneker 57, Dutchtown 14

Blessed Trinity 35, Savannah Christian 32

Bleckley County 50, Jefferson County 0

Bradwell Institute 51, Greenbrier 28

Bremen 30, Temple 0

Brookwood 32, Parkview 20

Brooks County 28, Turner County 0

Brunswick 41, Glynn Academy 37

Bryan County 42, Claxton 7

Burke County 49, Glenn Hills 0

Butler 28, Josey 6

Callaway 42, Pike County 0

Cambridge 45, East Coweta 21

Camden County 63, Valdosta 19

Carver 55, Hardaway 0

Carver 14, Hapeville Charter 7

Cass 55, Woodland 9

Centennial 13, Chapel Hill 0

Central Gwinnett 45, Mill Creek 6

Chamblee 40, Shiloh 22

Charlton County 48, Lanier County 20

Chattahoochee County 35, Marion County 19

Cherokee Bluff 28, Oconee County 24

Chestatee 62, Johnson 0

Christian Heritage 49, Coosa 21

Clarke Central 38, Apalachee 0

Clinch County 61, Irwin County 14

Coffee 28, Northside 7

Collins Hill 48, Mountain View 0

Colquitt County 31, Lowndes 14

Crawford County 47, Central 6

Cross Creek 57, Hephzibah 6

Dacula 42, Discovery 18

Dade County 45, Armuchee 0

Dawson County 21, Greater Atlanta Christian 14

Decatur 27, Dunwoody 10

Deerfield-Windsor 29, Baconton Charter 0

Dixie 27, Towns County 21

Dodge County 41, Southwest 6

Dooly County 39, Montgomery County 6

Douglas County 6, Columbia 0

Drew 38, Pace Academy 7

Druid Hills 41, Lithonia 13

Duluth 43, Peachtree Ridge 7

Early County 18, Seminole County 7

East Hall 38, Monroe Area 28

East Jackson 55, Hebron Christian Academy 10

East Laurens 28, Academy for Classical Education 14

Eastside 30, Madison County 14

Effingham County 48, Lakeside 10

Emanuel County Institute 34, Metter 6

Etowah 40, Cherokee 27

Evans 14, South Effingham 10

Fayette County 41, Spalding 0

Fellowship Christian 42, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 15

Forest Park 40, Mays 0

Franklin County 24, Stephens County 20

Gainesville 61, Johns Creek 0

Grayson 50, Newton 3

Hampton 45, Woodland 0

Harris County 38, Northside 37

Hart County 31, Prince Avenue Christian 28

Heritage 49, Northwest Whitfield 0

Holy Innocents Episcopal 14, Lovett 7

Jackson 44, Rutland 0

Jasper County Monticello 50, Utopian Academy for the Arts 8

King's Ridge Christian 35, Flint River Academy 20

LaFayette 16, Ridgeland 13

Lamar County 35, McNair 22

Langston Hughes 33, Newnan 0

Lanier 41, Chattahoochee 0

Liberty County 10, Southeast Bulloch 7

Lovejoy 40, Morrow 6

Lumpkin County 45, White County 14

McDonough 28, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 7

Miller County 28, Terrell County 0

Milton 34, Seckinger 0

Monroe 23, Dougherty 19

Mt. Zion 24, Greenville 0

North Gwinnett 57, Berkmar 0

North Hall 38, Pickens 0

North Oconee 48, Cedar Shoals 6

North Springs 31, St. Pius X Catholic 0

Pelham 36, Randolph-Clay 0

Pepperell 48, Darlington 21

Portal 21, Savannah 14

Ridgeland 16, LaFayette 13

Rockdale County 38, Heritage 14

Salem 28, Stone Mountain 15

Savannah Christian 35, Blessed Trinity 32

Schley County 17, Macon County 0

Sumter County 62, Jordan 0

Thomson 35, Laney 0

Ware County 30, Benedictine 27

Washington County 46, Central 6

Wayne County 32, Warner Robins 10

Wilcox County 35, Telfair County 16

Worth County 50, Brantley County 0

