High School

Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - September 26, 2025

Get GHSA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Georgia high school football season continues on September 26

Robin Erickson

Northview takes on Tucker this Friday night at 7:30 PM as the Titans look to pick up their first win of the season.
Northview takes on Tucker this Friday night at 7:30 PM as the Titans look to pick up their first win of the season. / Ed Turlington

There are 156 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, September 26, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Thomas County Central takes on No. 17 Lee County at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 16 Lowndes looks to stay undefeated and move up in the rankings against No. 15 Colquitt County.

Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 26

With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the seventh week of action.

Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 18 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 14 Valdosta taking on Camden County in a battle of two undefeated opponents. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 6A scoreboard

Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 23 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 3 Thomas County Central taking on No. 17 Lee County. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 24 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 8 North Oconee taking on Cedar Shoals. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 23 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Whitewater taking on Trinity Christian. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 22 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, September 26, the night begins with Therrell taking on Washington at 5:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 30 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, September 26, the night begins with Central taking on Washington County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 1A DI scoreboard

Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 30 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, September 26, beginning with Hancock Academy taking on Westminster Schools of Augusta at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 1A DII scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Georgia