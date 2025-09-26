Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - September 26, 2025
There are 156 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, September 26, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Thomas County Central takes on No. 17 Lee County at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 16 Lowndes looks to stay undefeated and move up in the rankings against No. 15 Colquitt County.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 26
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the seventh week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 18 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 14 Valdosta taking on Camden County in a battle of two undefeated opponents. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 23 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 3 Thomas County Central taking on No. 17 Lee County. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 24 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 8 North Oconee taking on Cedar Shoals. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 23 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Whitewater taking on Trinity Christian. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 22 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, September 26, the night begins with Therrell taking on Washington at 5:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 30 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, September 26, the night begins with Central taking on Washington County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 1A DI scoreboard
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 30 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, September 26, beginning with Hancock Academy taking on Westminster Schools of Augusta at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 1A DII scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here