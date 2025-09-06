Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the fourth weekend of action.
Academy for Classical Education 20, Dodge County 15
Alpharetta 21, Cedar Grove 27
Appling County 0, Swainsboro 14
Aquinas 41, Hephzibah 20
Archer 44, Eastside 20
Armuchee 9, Southeast Whitfield County 10
Athens Academy 28, John Milledge Academy 14
Atkinson County 42, Pataula Charter Academy 0
Baldwin County 52, Cross Creek 6
Beach 49, Windsor Forest 18
Bluffton 33, Savannah Country Day 20
Bowdon 42, Westside 22
Bradwell Institute 35, Glynn Academy 28
Bremen 38, McNair 12
Brentwood 43, Lake Oconee Academy 0
Brooks County 25, Worth County 44
Brunswick 42, Effingham County 14
Bryant 31, Newton 14
Buford 65, Roswell 21
Burke County 31, Warren County 6
Callaway 17, Cook 3
Calvary Day 28, Southeast Bulloch 24
Cambridge 72, Denmark 0
Camden County 56, Ribault 13
Carrollton 63, Lithia Springs 0
Cartersville 38, Calhoun 35
Carver 68, Mundy's Mill 0
Cass 35, North Cobb 27
Cedartown 28, Pepperell 27
Central 45, Villa Rica 7
Centennial 33, Discovery 12
Cherokee Bluff 35, Habersham Central 14
Chestatee 26, East Forsyth 20
Clinch County 48, Berrien 43
Collins Hill 38, Parkview 8
Commerce 28, Madison County 34
Creekside Christian Academy 12, Zion Christian Academy 6
Creekview 48, Lassiter 30
Dacula 41, Duluth 27
Dalton 42, Rabun County 49
David Emanuel Academy 2, Hancock Academy 0
Dawson County 32, Banks County 22
Deerfield-Windsor 28, Southwest Georgia Academy 8
Douglass 19, Columbia 0
Druid Hills 27, North Springs 10
Dublin 14, Washington County 7
Dunwoody 24, Lumpkin County 32
Early County 33, Schley County 6
East Coweta 31, Lovejoy 35
East Hall 49, North Hall 51
East Jackson 31, White County 0
East Laurens 58, Central 0
East Paulding 45, Hiram 3
Emanuel County Institute 20, McIntosh County Academy 6
Etowah 31, Chapel Hill 12
Evans 27, Lakeside 12
Fellowship Christian 50, Osborne 7
Fox Creek 69, Glenn Hills 0
Grayson 63, Mallard Creek 13
Greater Atlanta Christian 31, Westminster 14
Greenbrier 28, Statesboro 42
Griffin 41, Spencer 13
Grovetown 22, Thomson 21
Hampton 25, McDonough 14
Hancock Central 38, Josey 13
Harris County 21, Dougherty 17
Heritage 28, Gordon Lee 21
Hillgrove 34, Marietta 6
Houston County 48, Warner Robins 14
Islands 21, Johnson 35
Jeff Davis 63, Tattnall County 21
Jefferson 42, Stephens County 14
Jenkins 45, Liberty County 7
Jenkins County 48, Portal 33
Johnson County 41, Butler 8
Jonesboro 48, Banneker 0
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 25, Tri-Cities 20
Kell 42, Wheeler 28
Kennesaw Mountain 56, Johns Creek 0
King's Ridge Christian 38, Walker 7
LaGrange 35, Trinity Christian 23
Lamar County 19, Rutland 14
Lambert 50, Cherokee 40
Laney 38, Oglethorpe County 3
Langston Hughes 44, Douglas County 31
Lithonia 27, Tucker 20
Locust Grove 56, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 34
Long County 50, Groves 20
Lovett 16, Pace Academy 0
Lowndes 42, Manatee 7
Manchester 47, Macon County 46
Mary Persons 49, Fayette County 7
Miller County 50, Marion County 20
Miller Grove 28, Heritage 24
Monroe 25, Northside 10
Monroe Area 55, Apalachee 0
Morgan County 62, Greene County 20
Mt. Zion 44, Chattooga 7
Murray County 7, Union County 27
North Clayton 27, Riverdale 6
North Cobb Christian 45, Sonoraville 47
North Gwinnett 21, Mill Creek 7
North Hall 51, East Hall 49
North Murray 31, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 28
North Oconee 40, Clarke Central 0
North Paulding 38, South Paulding 14
Northeast 38, Jefferson County 0
Northview 21, St. Pius X Catholic 56
Oconee County 28, Loganville 6
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41, Savannah Christian 21
Ola 28, Jones County 27
Peach County 30, Crisp County 24
Peachtree Ridge 49, Mountain View 0
Pebblebrook 28, Meadowcreek 7
Pelham 22, Valwood 50
Pierce County 42, Wayne County 0
Pike County 43, Greenville 10
Providence Christian Academy 13, Mount Pisgah Christian 0
Putnam County 16, Haralson County 14
Rabun County 49, Dalton 42
Richmond Hill 38, New Hampstead 14
Ridgeland 40, Coosa 7
Ringgold 32, Rockmart 38
Rockdale County 40, Alcovy 0
Rome 49, Toombs County 28
Salem 40, Washington 26
Screven County 33, Claxton 3
Seckinger 43, Winder-Barrow 22
Sequoyah 56, Riverwood 0
Social Circle 27, Whitefield Academy 42
Southwest DeKalb 62, Clarkston 0
Sprayberry 49, Pope 7
St. Anne-Pacelli 41, Stone Mountain 12
St. Pius X Catholic 56, Northview 21
Stephenson 27, Decatur 17
Stockbridge 62, Eagle's Landing 7
Stratford Academy 40, Wilkinson County 34
Taylor County 34, Georgia Military College 14
Telfair County 34, Lanier County 13
Temple 27, South Atlanta 14
Terrell County 40, Jordan 8
Thomas County Central 55, Thomasville 7
Tift County 49, Bainbridge 21
Towns County 28, Greenville HomeSchool 0
Trion 28, Model 21
Troup County 44, Whitewater 7
Turner County 18, Mitchell County 12
Union County 27, Murray County 7
Union Grove 7, Woodland 14
Upson-Lee 15, Spalding 6
Valdosta 21, Jesuit 14
Valwood 50, Pelham 22
Vidalia 35, Brantley County 0
Walton 24, Norcross 21
Ware County 21, Bartram Trail 14
Washington-Wilkes 41, McCormick 21
West Laurens 46, Howard 7
Wesleyan 55, BEST Academy 0
Westlake 45, Therrell 0
Westside 17, Academy of Richmond County 9
Wheeler County 39, Twiggs County 14
Whitefield Academy 42, Social Circle 27
Woodland 14, Adairsville 7
Woodstock 14, River Ridge 10
Worth County 44, Brooks County 25
Yulee 19, Charlton County 12