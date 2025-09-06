High School

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Georgia high school football

Robin Erickson

Benedictine's Bubba Frazier is swarmed by the Buford defense during Benedictine's home opener on Friday, August 22, 2025 at Memorial Stadium.
Benedictine's Bubba Frazier is swarmed by the Buford defense during Benedictine's home opener on Friday, August 22, 2025 at Memorial Stadium. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the fourth weekend of action.

Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - September 5, 2025

Georgia high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025

Academy for Classical Education 20, Dodge County 15

Alpharetta 21, Cedar Grove 27

Appling County 0, Swainsboro 14

Aquinas 41, Hephzibah 20

Archer 44, Eastside 20

Armuchee 9, Southeast Whitfield County 10

Athens Academy 28, John Milledge Academy 14

Atkinson County 42, Pataula Charter Academy 0

Baldwin County 52, Cross Creek 6

Beach 49, Windsor Forest 18

Bluffton 33, Savannah Country Day 20

Bowdon 42, Westside 22

Bradwell Institute 35, Glynn Academy 28

Bremen 38, McNair 12

Brentwood 43, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Brooks County 25, Worth County 44

Brunswick 42, Effingham County 14

Bryant 31, Newton 14

Buford 65, Roswell 21

Burke County 31, Warren County 6

Callaway 17, Cook 3

Calvary Day 28, Southeast Bulloch 24

Cambridge 72, Denmark 0

Camden County 56, Ribault 13

Carrollton 63, Lithia Springs 0

Cartersville 38, Calhoun 35

Carver 68, Mundy's Mill 0

Cass 35, North Cobb 27

Cedartown 28, Pepperell 27

Central 45, Villa Rica 7

Centennial 33, Discovery 12

Cherokee Bluff 35, Habersham Central 14

Chestatee 26, East Forsyth 20

Clinch County 48, Berrien 43

Collins Hill 38, Parkview 8

Commerce 28, Madison County 34

Creekside Christian Academy 12, Zion Christian Academy 6

Creekview 48, Lassiter 30

Dacula 41, Duluth 27

Dalton 42, Rabun County 49

David Emanuel Academy 2, Hancock Academy 0

Dawson County 32, Banks County 22

Deerfield-Windsor 28, Southwest Georgia Academy 8

Douglass 19, Columbia 0

Druid Hills 27, North Springs 10

Dublin 14, Washington County 7

Early County 33, Schley County 6

East Coweta 31, Lovejoy 35

East Hall 49, North Hall 51

East Jackson 31, White County 0

East Laurens 58, Central 0

East Paulding 45, Hiram 3

Emanuel County Institute 20, McIntosh County Academy 6

Etowah 31, Chapel Hill 12

Evans 27, Lakeside 12

Fellowship Christian 50, Osborne 7

Fox Creek 69, Glenn Hills 0

Grayson 63, Mallard Creek 13

Greater Atlanta Christian 31, Westminster 14

Greenbrier 28, Statesboro 42

Griffin 41, Spencer 13

Grovetown 22, Thomson 21

Hampton 25, McDonough 14

Hancock Central 38, Josey 13

Harris County 21, Dougherty 17

Heritage 28, Gordon Lee 21

Hillgrove 34, Marietta 6

Houston County 48, Warner Robins 14

Islands 21, Johnson 35

Jeff Davis 63, Tattnall County 21

Jefferson 42, Stephens County 14

Jenkins 45, Liberty County 7

Jenkins County 48, Portal 33

Johnson County 41, Butler 8

Jonesboro 48, Banneker 0

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 25, Tri-Cities 20

Kell 42, Wheeler 28

Kennesaw Mountain 56, Johns Creek 0

King's Ridge Christian 38, Walker 7

LaGrange 35, Trinity Christian 23

Lamar County 19, Rutland 14

Lambert 50, Cherokee 40

Laney 38, Oglethorpe County 3

Langston Hughes 44, Douglas County 31

Lithonia 27, Tucker 20

Locust Grove 56, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 34

Long County 50, Groves 20

Lovett 16, Pace Academy 0

Lowndes 42, Manatee 7

Manchester 47, Macon County 46

Mary Persons 49, Fayette County 7

Miller County 50, Marion County 20

Miller Grove 28, Heritage 24

Monroe 25, Northside 10

Monroe Area 55, Apalachee 0

Morgan County 62, Greene County 20

Mt. Zion 44, Chattooga 7

Murray County 7, Union County 27

North Clayton 27, Riverdale 6

North Gwinnett 21, Mill Creek 7

North Hall 51, East Hall 49

North Murray 31, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 28

North Oconee 40, Clarke Central 0

North Paulding 38, South Paulding 14

Northeast 38, Jefferson County 0

Northview 21, St. Pius X Catholic 56

Oconee County 28, Loganville 6

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41, Savannah Christian 21

Ola 28, Jones County 27

Peach County 30, Crisp County 24

Peachtree Ridge 49, Mountain View 0

Pebblebrook 28, Meadowcreek 7

Pelham 22, Valwood 50

Pierce County 42, Wayne County 0

Pike County 43, Greenville 10

Providence Christian Academy 13, Mount Pisgah Christian 0

Putnam County 16, Haralson County 14

Rabun County 49, Dalton 42

Richmond Hill 38, New Hampstead 14

Ridgeland 40, Coosa 7

Ringgold 32, Rockmart 38

Rockdale County 40, Alcovy 0

Rome 49, Toombs County 28

Salem 40, Washington 26

Screven County 33, Claxton 3

Seckinger 43, Winder-Barrow 22

Sequoyah 56, Riverwood 0

Social Circle 27, Whitefield Academy 42

Sonoraville 47, North Cobb Christian 45

Southwest DeKalb 62, Clarkston 0

Sprayberry 49, Pope 7

St. Anne-Pacelli 41, Stone Mountain 12

St. Pius X Catholic 56, Northview 21

Statesboro 42, Greenbrier 28

Stephenson 27, Decatur 17

Stockbridge 62, Eagle's Landing 7

Stratford Academy 40, Wilkinson County 34

Taylor County 34, Georgia Military College 14

Telfair County 34, Lanier County 13

Temple 27, South Atlanta 14

Terrell County 40, Jordan 8

Thomas County Central 55, Thomasville 7

Tift County 49, Bainbridge 21

Towns County 28, Greenville HomeSchool 0

Trion 28, Model 21

Troup County 44, Whitewater 7

Turner County 18, Mitchell County 12

Union County 27, Murray County 7

Upson-Lee 15, Spalding 6

Valdosta 21, Jesuit 14

Valwood 50, Pelham 22

Vidalia 35, Brantley County 0

Walton 24, Norcross 21

Ware County 21, Bartram Trail 14

Washington-Wilkes 41, McCormick 21

West Laurens 46, Howard 7

Wesleyan 55, BEST Academy 0

Westlake 45, Therrell 0

Westside 17, Academy of Richmond County 9

Wheeler County 39, Twiggs County 14

Whitefield Academy 42, Social Circle 27

Woodland 14, Adairsville 7

Woodland 14, Union Grove 7

Woodstock 14, River Ridge 10

Worth County 44, Brooks County 25

Yulee 19, Charlton County 12

