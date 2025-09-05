Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - September 5, 2025
There are 163 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, September 5, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Douglas County takes on No. 8 Langston Hughes. Meanwhile, the No. 2 team in the state Buford, takes on No. 18 Roswell as the Wolves look to defend their top-tier ranking.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 5
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the fourth week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 31 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on No. 18 Roswell at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 30 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 4 Thomas County Central taking on Thomasville. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 36 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 9 North Oconee taking on Clarke Central. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 38 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 24 Peach County taking on Crisp County. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 32 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, September 5, the night begins with North Murray and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe facing off at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 35 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, September 5, the night begins with Savannah Country Day taking on Bluffton at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 31 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, September 5, beginning with Terrell County vs. Jordan at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
