Georgia high school football: Kell releases 2025 schedule

The Kell Longhorns will play 10 games in 2025. Notable opponents are Alpharetta, Blessed Trinity, Lowndes, and Westminster

Ross Van De Griek

Carlton J. Kell Stadium (On Campus of Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia
Carlton J. Kell Stadium (On Campus of Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia / Courtesy of StadiumConnection

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Kell Longhorns announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Longhorns will play 10 games with notable opponents featuring Alpharetta, Blessed Trinity, Lowndes, and Westminster.

Among the other teams on their schedule are Sequoyah and Wheeler.

Kell is coming off a 7-5 record in 2024 where they reached the second round of the 2024 Georgia High School Athletic Associaton (GHSA) Football Playoffs before losing to Creekside, 42-35.

Below is the Kell Longhorns 2025 Football Schedule

KELL LONGHORNS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Wed, Aug 13 vs. North Atlanta (Scrimmage)

Fri, Aug 22 vs. Alpharetta

Fri, Aug 29 at Sequoyah

Fri, Sep 5 at Wheeler

Fri, Sep 12 at Lowndes

Fri, Sep 19 vs. Columbia (Georgia)

Fri, Oct 3 at Blessed Trinity

Fri, Oct 10 vs. Westminster

Fri, Oct 17 at Centennial

Fri, Oct 24 vs. Cambridge

