Georgia high school football: Kell releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Kell Longhorns announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Longhorns will play 10 games with notable opponents featuring Alpharetta, Blessed Trinity, Lowndes, and Westminster.
Among the other teams on their schedule are Sequoyah and Wheeler.
Kell is coming off a 7-5 record in 2024 where they reached the second round of the 2024 Georgia High School Athletic Associaton (GHSA) Football Playoffs before losing to Creekside, 42-35.
Below is the Kell Longhorns 2025 Football Schedule
KELL LONGHORNS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Wed, Aug 13 vs. North Atlanta (Scrimmage)
Fri, Aug 22 vs. Alpharetta
Fri, Aug 29 at Sequoyah
Fri, Sep 5 at Wheeler
Fri, Sep 12 at Lowndes
Fri, Sep 19 vs. Columbia (Georgia)
Fri, Oct 3 at Blessed Trinity
Fri, Oct 10 vs. Westminster
Fri, Oct 17 at Centennial
Fri, Oct 24 vs. Cambridge
