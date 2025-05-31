Georgia high school football: North Hall announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the North Hall Trojans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Trojans will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Chestatee, Cherokee Bluff, East Hall, Dawson County and Lumpkin County.
Among other teams on the Trojans' schedule are Greater Atlanta Christian, Johnson, Pickens County, Weslayan and at home versus White County.
Below is the Trojans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 NORTH HALL TROJANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Weslayan
Aug. 29: vs. Cherokee Bluff
Sep. 5: at East Hall
Sep. 12: vs. Chestatee
Sep. 19: vs. White County
Sep. 26: at Pickens County
Oct. 10: at Greater Atlanta Christian
Oct. 17: vs. Lumpkin County
Oct. 24: at Johnson
Oct. 31: at Dawson County
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi