Georgia high school football: Peachtree Ridge announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Lions' schedule are North Gwinnett and Piper (Florida)

Andy Villamarzo

Peachtree Ridge is ranked No. 25 in SBLive Georgia's 2024 Preseason Top 25 rankings
Peachtree Ridge is ranked No. 25 in SBLive Georgia's 2024 Preseason Top 25 rankings

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Peachtree Ridge Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lions will play 10 games, including two road contests against North Gwinnett and Piper (Florida).

Among other teams on the schedule are Brookwood, Duluth, Eastside, Mountain View and on the road against Roswell.

Below is the Lions' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 PEACHTREE RIDGE LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 7: vs. Eastside (scrimmage)

Aug. 15: at Roswell

Aug. 22: at Piper (Florida)

Sep. 5: vs. Mountain View

Sep. 12: at Meadowcreek

Sep. 19: at Norcross

Sep. 26: vs. Duluth

Oct. 3: vs. North Gwinnett

Oct. 17: at Brookwood

Oct. 24: vs. Parkview

Oct. 31: at Berkmar

