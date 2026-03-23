Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/23/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 16-22. Voting closes on Sunday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Quentin Coleman of The Principia School (Missouri) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Coleman, a Wake Forest commit, had 50 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists in a 98-34 Class 3 state championship game rout of Miller Career Academy.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Jack Brodersen, jr., Whitefish Bay (Wisconsin) basketball

Brodersen put up 23 points and 10 rebounds as Whitefish Bay hammered Slinger to claim the Division 2 state title, 77-46.

2. Luke Bullock, sr., Southside (North Carolina) baseball

Bullock faced the minimum while throwing a 13-strikeout no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Jones Senior.

3. Quran Clayton Jr., jr., Oak Hills (California) track

Clayton Jr. earned gold medals in the 100 meters (10.28 seconds) and 200 (21.15) at The Qualifier. The junior’s 100 time—a new personal record—ranks 10th nationally this season.

4. Davis DeGroot, sr., Bonneville (Utah) track

DeGroot picked up wins in the 100 (10.74), 200 (21.09), 400 (45.46) and long jump (23 feet, 5.25 inches) at the Pine View Invitational. The Kentucky signee’s 400 time—a new state record—is the top time in the country this spring.

5. Darius Dennis, jr., Trotwood-Madison (Ohio) basketball

Dennis led the way with 17 points and 14 rebounds and scored the game-winning basket with 8.4 seconds remaining that lifted Trotwood-Madison to a 48-47 Division III state championship win over Steubenville.

6. Cameron Elwer, sr., Delphos St. John’s (Ohio) basketball

Elwer, a Furman signee, netted 28 points in a 56-47 Division VII state championship game victory over Kalida. Delphos St. John’s finished a perfect 29-0 en route to its first state title since 2002.

7. Luke Ertel, sr., Mt. Vernon (Indiana) basketball

Ertel, a Purdue signee, notched a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Mt. Vernon advanced to its first ever state championship game with a 77-69 Class 4A semi-state victory over New Albany.

8. George Gibbs, sr., Ukiah (California) baseball

Gibbs belted two home runs and finished with three RBIs in an 8-4 win over Arroyo.

9. Jackson Green, jr., Penfield (New York) basketball

Green netted 26 points as Penfield defeated Amsterdam in the Class AA state final, 62-54.

10. Cooper Hordyk, jr., Curtis (Washington) baseball

Hordyk went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 12-3 victory over Stadium. Earlier in the week, the junior struck out five and scattered two hits in four shutout innings while also going 2 for 3 at the plate with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in an 11-1 win over Kentwood.

11. Aaron Johnson Jr., sr., West Haven (Connecticut) basketball

Johnson Jr. dominated with 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals as West Haven outlasted Staples in triple overtime for the Division I title, 79-72.

12. Roman Martinez, sr., United South (Texas) baseball

Martinez whirled a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 victory over United.

13. Treven Polanco, sr., Cleveland (New Mexico) baseball

Polanco threw a no-hitter in the Albuquerque Metro Championships final against rival Rio Rancho. The senior struck out five in the 7-0 victory.

14. Simon Rosselli, sr., Mead (Washington) track

Rosselli won the discus (210-6) and shot put (55-5) competitions at the Richland Jamboree. The Oregon signee’s discus mark ranks first nationally this season.

15. Shakur Starling, jr., Central Dauphin (Pennsylvania) basketball

Starling led the way with 24 points as Central Dauphin captured the program’s first state title with a 52-49 victory over Imhotep in the Class 6A championship game.

16. Kolby Stringer, sr., West Marion (Mississippi) baseball

Stringer fanned 15 in six shutout innings while allowing four hits as West Marion edged Presbyterian Christian, 1-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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