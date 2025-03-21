Georgia high school football: Perry announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Perry Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including two contests against state powers Benedictine and Ware County.
Among other teams on the schedule are Baldwin, East Coweta, Houston County, New Hampstead, Peach County and on the road against Wayne County
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 PERRY PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Baldwin
Aug. 22: at Peach County
Aug. 29: at Houston County
Sep. 12: vs. Veterans
Sep. 19: at East Coweta
Sep. 26: at New Hampstead
Oct. 3: at Wayne County
Oct. 17: at Ware County
Oct. 24: vs. Benedictine
Oct. 31: vs. Warner Robins
2025 MILTON EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: at Cambridge (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Buford
Aug. 22: at Orlando The First Academy (Florida)
Aug. 29: at Alpharetta
Sep. 12: vs. Blessed Trinity
Sep. 19: at Chattahoochee
Sep. 26: vs. Seckinger
Oct. 3: vs. Lanier
Oct. 10: vs. Gainesville
Oct. 24: at John's Creek
Oct. 31: at Roswell
