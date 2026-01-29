High School

Georgia High School Football Program Hires Former College Player As Head Coach

Cornelius Brown named new head football coach at Cook High School.

Sep 2, 2006; Columbia, MO, USA; Murray State Racers wide receiver (21) Jonathan Eiland is tackled by Missouri Tigers (13) Cornelius Brown and linebacker (33) Dedrick Harrington in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, MO. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley - Imagn Images Copyright (c) Denny Medley
A Georgia high school football team has landed a new head coach, hiring Cornelius “Pig” Brown to fill the vacant role.

Brown will replace Byron Slack as the head football coach at Cook High School. Slack left after this past season to take the head position at Brunswick High School, also located in Georgia.

Brown previously served as the safeties coach under Slack and was the co-head coach of the Nebraska Danger, a professional indoor football team part of the Indoor Football League.

Cornelius Brown Promoted To Head Coach Of His Alma Mater

A native of Adel, Georgia, who played at Cook, Brown earned all-state honors twice at defensive back and was an all-region selection at wide receiver as a sophomore and junior. He accepted an offer to Missouri over the likes of Texas Tech, New Mexico, Boise State and Marshall after playing for Reedley Community College.

In two seasons at Missouri, Brown played in 20 games, making nine starts while recording 110 tackles with 8.5 for loss, five passes broken up and three interceptions.

Several Key Pieces Returning For Cook In 2026

The Hornets finished 5-6 this past season, going 1-3 in the region. They were eliminated from the Class 2A Georgia high school football playoffs by North Murray, 22-14.

Jayden Joiner returns at quarterback after throwing for 585 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, completing 53 percent of his passes. Dawson Davis ran for 1,051 yards and scored 11 touchdowns as a freshman, recording seven games with over 100 yards rushing.

Nigel Kenney and Markesie Miller each ran for over 100 yards as juniors while Malcolm Merritt caught 17 passes for 234 yards and a TD.

