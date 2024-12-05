Georgia High School Football’s Top 15 Recruits: Where They Landed on Early National Signing Day
It’s no secret how rich in talent the state of Georgia is when it comes to high school football recruits. Georgia has long been a top supplier of talent in the United States, and the Class of 2025 is no different.
As one could imagine, the University of Georgia dominated when it came to signing the state’s Top 15 recruits. All-in-all, seven of the Top 15 signed with the Bulldogs on Saturday, and one more is expected to come.
Georgia Tech snatched up two of the state’s Top 15 with a third to come, and Florida State was able to sign two as well, including the biggest surprise of the day featuring the nation’s No. 4 ranked running back.
Here’s where the Top 15 high school football players in the State of Georgia Signed on Wednesday.
1. 5-Star Elijah Griffin (DL), Savannah Christian - Georgia
Elijah Griffin, a five-star defensive lineman out of Savannah Christian, and the No. 4 overall player in the nation, was the big slash get for the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 290 pounds, Griffin will work his way up the depth chart at Georgia in a hurry. During his junior season, Griffin recorded an impressive 97 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt both passing and rushing plays.
2. 5-Star Justus Terry (DL), Manchester -Unsigned
Justus Terry, the nation’s No. 9 player overall and the nation’s No. 2 edge rusher in the 2025 class did not sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday, but projections have him eventually signing with the University of Georgia.
During his high school career at Manchester, Terry has showcased his dominance on the defensive line. As a junior, Terry recorded 78 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
Known for his size and strength at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, the Bulldogs pairing Terry alongside Elijah Griffin on the defensive line is a scary thought.
3. 5-Star Isaiah Gibson (EDGE), Warner Robins - Georgia

Isaiah Gibson, a five-star edge rusher from Warner Robins, signed with the University of Georgia on Friday, adding to an already stacked defensive line. Gibson is the No. 1 ranked edge rusher in the class of 2025.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 245 pounds, he is known for his explosive pass-rushing ability and versatility on the defensive line. In 2023, he led his team with 17 sacks and 55 quarterback pressures.
4. 5-Star Zayden Walker (LB), Schley County - Georgia
The Bulldogs were very high on 5-Star linebacker Zayden Walker, and they got the south Georgia native to ink with the University on Wednesday.
Walker, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the Class of 2025, is electrifying. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds, he is renowned for his explosive athleticism, including a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. Walker excels at both EDGE and linebacker positions, with highlights like taking on triple teams and making crucial tackles.
5. 5-Star Josh Petty (OT), Fellowship Christian - Unsigned
The state’s No. 1 offensive lineman and the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle Josh Petty didn’t get his national letter of intent turned into Georgia Tech on Wednesday, but that’s his likely destination when it’s all said and done.
Petty, a standout offensive tackle from Fellowship Christian in Roswell, is known for his athleticism, technical skill, and versatility, He has already drawn significant attention for his maturity, leadership, and strong work ethic on and off the field. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 265 pounds, Petty will be a massive get for Georgia Tech in this cycle.
6. 4-Star Elyiss Williams (TE), Camden County - Georgia
The state’s No. 1 tight end and the nation’s No. 40 overall player in the Class of 2025 signed with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Hailing from Camden County, Williams is a defensive coordinator’s worst nightmare. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 235 pounds, Williams adds to a long list of great tight ends to step foot on campus in Athens.
7. 4-Star Chase Linton (EDGE), North Atlanta - Georgia
The big-time signings keep on coming for the Georgia Bulldogs. Four-star edge rusher Chase Linton out of North Atlanta High School inked with the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, Linton is known for his exceptional burst, agility, and playmaking ability. During his junior season, he recorded 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and multiple quarterback pressures, showcasing his ability to dominate the defensive front.
8. 4-Star Brayden Jacobs (OT), Milton - Clemson
The first player not to ink with the University of Georgia on Wednesday is Milton offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs, who signed with Clemson on Wednesday.
Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 310 pounds, he is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, and is ranked as the No. 8 tackle in the nation. Jacobs had been a long-time commit of Clemson and chose to stick with the Tigers on signing day.
9. 4-Star Tae Harris (S), Cedartown - Georgia Tech
The highest-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia to ink with Georgia Tech on Wednesday was 4-star safety Tae Harris out of Cedartown High School. Harris drew a lot of interest from other Power 5 programs around the nation, but elected to stay put and sign with the Yellow Jackets.
Harris is the No. 3 ranked safety in the nation, and it’s his elite speed that has separated him from his counterparts. His quickest 40-yard dash time clocks in at 4.38 seconds, and he was a standout on their track and field team, boasting a 10.8 second 100-meter dash, showcasing his explosiveness and dedication to his craft.
10. 4-Star Kevin Wynn (DL), Greene County - Florida State
Only two players in the state’s Top 10 recruits list didn’t sign with Georgia or Georgia Tech, and 4-star defensive lineman Kevin Wynn is one of them. Hailing from Greene County High School, Wynn, the nation’s No. 10 ranked defensive lineman, chose to sign with Florida State on Wednesday over the competition.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 320 pounds, Wynn is known for his physicality, and excels at disrupting opposing offenses with his ability to control the line of scrimmage. He has earned recognition as a Navy All-American and is sure to bring much-needed talent to the Seminoles’ defensive line.
11. 4-Star Dalen Penson (ATH), Sandy Creek - Georgia Tech
When it’s all said and done, Georgia Tech will have signed three out of the state’s Top 11 players after they were able to get 4-star athlete Dalen Penson out of Sandy Creek to sign on the dotted line Wednesday.
Penson got a strong push from USC over the past week after taking a visit, but ultimately stuck with the Yellow Jackets, the team he had already been committed to previously.
Listed as an athlete heading into college, Penson excelled as both a cornerback and wide receiver at Sandy Creek. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 165 pounds, he has been recognized for his speed, agility, and versatility on both sides of the ball.
12. 4-Star Juan Gaston (OT), Westlake - Georgia
The University of Georgia’s highest-ranked offensive lineman recruit to sign on Wednesday was 4-Star tackle Juan Gaston out of Westlake High School.
Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 330 pounds, Gaston is known for his massive frame and elite athleticism. His ability to dominate both in the run game and as a pass protector earned him offers from every major Power 5 program before he ultimately decided to stay home and sign with the Bulldogs.
13. 4-Star Todd Robinson (ATH), Valdosta - Georgia
One of the best pure athletes in the state of Georgia, Todd Robinson out of Valdosta High School, elected to sign with his home-state Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday.
At Valdosta, Robinson was a standout known for his versatility on the field. Playing both quarterback and defensive back, Robinson is a dynamic player with a rare skill set, showcasing impressive ability in both the passing game and on defense.
While his quarterbacking days are over, Robinson will head to Georgia and will work his way up the depth chart as a defensive back, a position he excels in due to his elite athleticism and physicality
14. 4-Star Julian Lewis (QB), Carrollton - Colorado
Julian Lewis, who has long been regarded as the state’s top quarterback prospect, signed with the Deion Sanders-led Colorado on Wednesday. It comes less than a week after decommitting from USC and flipping his commitment to Colorado.
Standing at just 6-feet, Lewis clocks in as the nation’s ninth-best quarterback due in large part to his accuracy and arm strength as a pocket passer.
Originally in the Class of 2026, Lewis re-classified after his sophomore season. In his three years of high school football at Carrollton, Lewis has dominated. He threw for over 4,000 yards as a freshman and followed that up with more than 3,000 passing yards and 48 touchdowns as a sophomore.
15. 4-Star Ousmane Kromah (RB), Lee County - Florida State
In what was easily the biggest shock of the day, longtime Georgia commit Ousmane Kromah out of Lee County High School announced he was signing with Florida State on Wednesday.
Ranked as the nation’s fourth-best running back, Kromah rushed for 1,783 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior at Lee County, and is up over the 1,000-yard mark again this season. While we might not ever know the exact reason for Kromah’s last-minute switch to the Seminoles, many have their thoughts on why that decision was ultimately made.