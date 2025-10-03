Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - October 3, 2025
There are 177 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, October 3, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Milton hosts the Lanier Longhorns at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 15 McEachern takes on Harrison in a battle of two undefeated opponents.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 3
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the eighth week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 26 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on Collins Hill. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 30 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 18 Lee County taking on Coffee. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 26 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 14 Cartersville taking on Cass. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 25 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 25 Sandy Creek taking on Spalding. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 20 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 22 Hebron Christian Academy taking on Hart County. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 28 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, October 3, the night begins with Eagle's View taking on Mt. Bethel Christian Academy. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 1A DI scoreboard
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 26 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, October 3, beginning with Hancock Academy taking on Victory Christian. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 1A DII scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.