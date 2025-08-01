Georgia high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025
Get schedules for any team in the 2025 Georgia high school football season
The 2025 Georgia high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has schedules for every team.
The season starts in full on August 14.
GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Top Games to Watch in 2025 Georgia High School Football Season
Buford vs Milton — 8/14
Collins Hill vs Grayson —8/15
Colquitt County vs Benedictine — 8/15
Benedictine vs Buford — 8/22
Grayson vs Thompson (AL) — 8 /29
Douglas County vs Hughes — 9/5
Gainesville vs Carrollton — 9/12
Jefferson vs North Oconee — 9/12
Thomas County Central vs Lee County — 9/26
Lowndes at Valdosta — 10/31
Recommended Articles
Published