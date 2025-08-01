High School

Georgia high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025

Get schedules for any team in the 2025 Georgia high school football season

Jack Butler

Colquitt County junior running back Chad White, Jr. (9) rushed the ball downfield in a game against Lincoln on Sept. 28, 2022, at Mack Tharpe Stadium. The Packers won 30-7.
Colquitt County junior running back Chad White, Jr. (9) rushed the ball downfield in a game against Lincoln on Sept. 28, 2022, at Mack Tharpe Stadium. The Packers won 30-7. / Jack Williams/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Georgia high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has schedules for every team.

The season starts in full on August 14.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Top Games to Watch in 2025 Georgia High School Football Season

Buford vs Milton — 8/14

Collins Hill vs Grayson —8/15

Colquitt County vs Benedictine — 8/15

Benedictine vs Buford — 8/22

Grayson vs Thompson (AL) — 8 /29

Douglas County vs Hughes — 9/5

Gainesville vs Carrollton — 9/12

Jefferson vs North Oconee — 9/12

Thomas County Central vs Lee County — 9/26

Lowndes at Valdosta — 10/31

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Georgia