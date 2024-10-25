High School

Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (10/25/2024)

Live updates and final scores from all of today's Georgia high school football games

Lassiter seeks its third win of the season on Friday when it hosts Sprayberry on another big night of high school football in Georgia.
Lassiter seeks its third win of the season on Friday when it hosts Sprayberry on another big night of high school football in Georgia. / Cecil Copeland

It's a new week of the 2024 Georgia high school football season.

Follow all the games on the SBLive Georgia High School Football Scoreboard every game day.

Here's a guide to following all of today's Georgia high school football action.

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live?

Visit the brand new Georgia homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Georgia high school sports.

Friday, Oct. 25

ACE Charter at Bleckley Co.

Alcovy at Clarke Central

Alexander at Lithia Springs

Apalachee at Habersham Central

Appling Co. at Cook

Aquinas at West Laurens

Arabia Mountain at Tri-Cities

Archer at Heritage, Conyers

Armuchee at Gordon Central

Bacon Co. at Fitzgerald

Baconton at Pataula Charter

Banks Co. at Commerce

Berrien at Brantley Co.

Blessed Trinity at Centennial

Bradwell Institute at Lakeside, Evans

Brooks Co. at Charlton Co.

Buford at Mountain View

Butler at Burke Co.

Cairo at Peach Co.

Campbell at Osborne

Carver, Atlanta at Lovett

Cass at Allatoona

Central, Macon at Dublin

Central, Talbotton at Macon Co.

Chamblee at Dunwoody (ND)

Chattooga at Dade Co.

Cherokee at Marietta

Cherokee Bluff at Jefferson

Chestatee at White Co.

Claxton at Emanuel Co. Institute

Clinch Co. at Turner Co.

Coahulla Creek at North Murray

Collins Hill at Dacula

Colquitt Co. at Camden Co.

Coosa at Gordon Lee

Crawford Co. at Taylor Co.

Cross Keys at Skipstone Academy

Darlington at Temple

Discovery at Central Gwinnett

Dodge Co. at Northeast (TH)

Dooly Co. at Telfair Co.

Douglas Co. at Chapel Hill

Douglass at Mt. Zion, Jonesboro

Duluth at Brookwood

Dutchtown at McIntosh

Eagle’s Landing at Jones Co.

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Stockbridge

Early Co. at Mitchell Co.

East Coweta at Westlake

East Jackson at Prince Avenue Christian

East Laurens at Jefferson Co.

Episcopal, Fla. at Savannah Country Day

Fannin Co. at Christian at Heritage

Fayette Co. at Whitewater

Fellowship Christian at Wesleyan

Flowery Branch at North Oconee

Forest Park at Pace Academy

Forsyth Central at South Forsyth

Gainesville at Roswell

Gilmer at Adairsville

Glynn Academy at Effingham Co.

Grayson at South Gwinnett

Greenbrier at Evans

Greenville at Bowdon

Griffin at Central, Carrollton

Groves at Calvary Day

Haralson Co. at Bremen

Hardaway at Sumter Co.

Hart Co. at Stephens Co.

Heard Co. at Model

Hebron Christian at Franklin Co.

Hephzibah at Richmond Academy

Heritage, Ringgold at Calhoun

Hillgrove at Harrison

Hiram at Cartersville

Howard at Harlem

Jackson at Callaway (C)

Jackson Co. at Loganville

Jackson, Atlanta at Creekside

Jeff Davis at Worth Co.

Jenkins Co. at Metter

Johns Creek at Milton

Johnson Co. at Glascock Co.

Johnson, Gainesville at North Hall

Johnson, Sav. at Windsor Forest (IH)

Jordan at Carver, Columbus (OS)

Kell at Cambridge

Kendrick at Shaw (K)

Kennesaw Mountain at Villa Rica

Lake Oconee Academy at Greene Co.

Lamar Co. at Social Circle

Lambert at Denmark

Laney at Glenn Hills

Lanier Co. at Irwin Co.

Lee Co. at Northside, W.R. (MT)

Locust Grove at Union Grove

Luella at Stephenson (HS)

Lumpkin Co. at Dawson Co.

M.L. King at Drew (SC)

Madison Co. at Walnut Grove

Manchester at Mt. Zion, Carroll

Marion Co. at Schley Co.

Marist at Lithonia (GO)

Mays at Midtown (HA)

McEachern at South Cobb

McIntosh Co. Academy at Savannah (SV)

Meadowcreek at Berkmar

Miller Co. at Pelham

Morgan Co. at Pike Co.

Morrow at Hughes

Mt. Paran Christian at Landmark Christian

Mount Vernon at King’s Ridge

Mundy’s Mill at Harris Co.

New Manchester at Rome

Newnan at Banneker

Newton at Rockdale Co.

Norcross at North Gwinnett

North Cobb at Etowah

North Cobb Christ. at Lakeview-Ft. Ogle.

North Forsyth at Alpharetta

North Paulding at Walton

Northgate at Lovejoy

Northside, Columbus at Jonesboro (T)

Northwest Whitfield at Ridgeland

Oconee Co. at Monroe Area

Oglethorpe Co. at Providence Christian

Ola at Hampton

Peachtree Ridge at Parkview

Perry at Benedictine (SM)

Pickens at Greater Atlanta Christian

Putnam Co. at Jasper Co.

Rabun Co. at Athens Academy

Redan at Columbia (NC)

Richmond Hill at Lowndes

River Ridge at Creekview

Riverwood at Woodstock

Rockmart at Murray Co.

Sandy Creek at Mary Persons

Savannah Christian at Swainsboro

Screven Co. at Portal

Seckinger at Chattahoochee

Seminole Co. at Randolph-Clay

Sequoyah at Pope

Sonoraville at Union Co.

Southeast Bulloch at Long Co.

Southeast Whitfield at Towns Co.

Southwest at Washington Co.

Sprayberry at Lassiter

Spring Creek at Aucilla Christian, Fla.

St. Francis at Mount Pisgah Christian

St. Pius at Tucker (A)

Statesboro at South Effingham

SW Georgia STEM at Chattahoochee Co.

Tattnall Co. at Pierce Co.

Thomas Co. Central at Houston Co. (FF)

Thomson at Josey

Tift Co. at Valdosta

Treutlen at Hawkinsville

Trinity Christian at Upson-Lee

Twiggs Co. at Hancock Central

Veterans at Coffee

Vidalia at Toombs Co.

Walker at Whitefield Academy

Warner Robins at Ware Co.

Washington at Holy Innocents’ (RW)

Wayne Co. at New Hampstead (P)

West Forsyth at North Atlanta (HA)

West Hall at East Hall

Westover at Dougherty (M)

Westside, Augusta at Baldwin

Westside, Macon at Rutland (ED)

Wilcox Co. at Wheeler Co.

Wilkinson Co. at GMC Prep

Woodland, Cartersville at Cedartown

Woodland, Stockbridge at McDonough

Woodward Academy at Decatur

Saturday, Oct. 26

Clarkston at Druid Hills (ND)

Islands at Jenkins (SM)

Miller Grove at Salem

Thursday, Oct. 24

Cedar Grove 44, Riverdale 0

East Paulding 31, South Paulding 28

Eastside 62, Cedar Shoals 10

Hapeville Charter 45, KIPP Atlanta 25

Liberty Co. 14, Beach 0

Lincoln Co. 42, Warren Co. 0

McNair 27, Towers 18

Monroe 35, Bainbridge 20

Pebblebrook 21, Paulding Co. 7

Shiloh 29, Lakeside, Atlanta 21

Southwest DeKalb 55, Northview 8

Spencer 35, Columbus 8

Troup 37, Spalding 14

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Emanuel Co. Institute 54, Savannah 15

South Atlanta 38, Salem 7

Published
