Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (10/25/2024)
It's a new week of the 2024 Georgia high school football season.
Follow all the games on the SBLive Georgia High School Football Scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of today's Georgia high school football action.
STATEWIDE GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 7A SCORES | CLASS 6A SCORES
CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES
CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES
CLASS 1A-D1 SCORES | CLASS 1A-DII SCORES
2024 GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Georgia high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
Friday, Oct. 25
ACE Charter at Bleckley Co.
Alcovy at Clarke Central
Alexander at Lithia Springs
Apalachee at Habersham Central
Appling Co. at Cook
Aquinas at West Laurens
Arabia Mountain at Tri-Cities
Archer at Heritage, Conyers
Armuchee at Gordon Central
Bacon Co. at Fitzgerald
Baconton at Pataula Charter
Banks Co. at Commerce
Berrien at Brantley Co.
Blessed Trinity at Centennial
Bradwell Institute at Lakeside, Evans
Brooks Co. at Charlton Co.
Buford at Mountain View
Butler at Burke Co.
Cairo at Peach Co.
Campbell at Osborne
Carver, Atlanta at Lovett
Cass at Allatoona
Central, Macon at Dublin
Central, Talbotton at Macon Co.
Chamblee at Dunwoody (ND)
Chattooga at Dade Co.
Cherokee at Marietta
Cherokee Bluff at Jefferson
Chestatee at White Co.
Claxton at Emanuel Co. Institute
Clinch Co. at Turner Co.
Coahulla Creek at North Murray
Collins Hill at Dacula
Colquitt Co. at Camden Co.
Coosa at Gordon Lee
Crawford Co. at Taylor Co.
Cross Keys at Skipstone Academy
Darlington at Temple
Discovery at Central Gwinnett
Dodge Co. at Northeast (TH)
Dooly Co. at Telfair Co.
Douglas Co. at Chapel Hill
Douglass at Mt. Zion, Jonesboro
Duluth at Brookwood
Dutchtown at McIntosh
Eagle’s Landing at Jones Co.
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Stockbridge
Early Co. at Mitchell Co.
East Coweta at Westlake
East Jackson at Prince Avenue Christian
East Laurens at Jefferson Co.
Episcopal, Fla. at Savannah Country Day
Fannin Co. at Christian at Heritage
Fayette Co. at Whitewater
Fellowship Christian at Wesleyan
Flowery Branch at North Oconee
Forest Park at Pace Academy
Forsyth Central at South Forsyth
Gainesville at Roswell
Gilmer at Adairsville
Glynn Academy at Effingham Co.
Grayson at South Gwinnett
Greenbrier at Evans
Greenville at Bowdon
Griffin at Central, Carrollton
Groves at Calvary Day
Haralson Co. at Bremen
Hardaway at Sumter Co.
Hart Co. at Stephens Co.
Heard Co. at Model
Hebron Christian at Franklin Co.
Hephzibah at Richmond Academy
Heritage, Ringgold at Calhoun
Hillgrove at Harrison
Hiram at Cartersville
Howard at Harlem
Jackson at Callaway (C)
Jackson Co. at Loganville
Jackson, Atlanta at Creekside
Jeff Davis at Worth Co.
Jenkins Co. at Metter
Johns Creek at Milton
Johnson Co. at Glascock Co.
Johnson, Gainesville at North Hall
Johnson, Sav. at Windsor Forest (IH)
Jordan at Carver, Columbus (OS)
Kell at Cambridge
Kendrick at Shaw (K)
Kennesaw Mountain at Villa Rica
Lake Oconee Academy at Greene Co.
Lamar Co. at Social Circle
Lambert at Denmark
Laney at Glenn Hills
Lanier Co. at Irwin Co.
Lee Co. at Northside, W.R. (MT)
Locust Grove at Union Grove
Luella at Stephenson (HS)
Lumpkin Co. at Dawson Co.
M.L. King at Drew (SC)
Madison Co. at Walnut Grove
Manchester at Mt. Zion, Carroll
Marion Co. at Schley Co.
Marist at Lithonia (GO)
Mays at Midtown (HA)
McEachern at South Cobb
McIntosh Co. Academy at Savannah (SV)
Meadowcreek at Berkmar
Miller Co. at Pelham
Morgan Co. at Pike Co.
Morrow at Hughes
Mt. Paran Christian at Landmark Christian
Mount Vernon at King’s Ridge
Mundy’s Mill at Harris Co.
New Manchester at Rome
Newnan at Banneker
Newton at Rockdale Co.
Norcross at North Gwinnett
North Cobb at Etowah
North Cobb Christ. at Lakeview-Ft. Ogle.
North Forsyth at Alpharetta
North Paulding at Walton
Northgate at Lovejoy
Northside, Columbus at Jonesboro (T)
Northwest Whitfield at Ridgeland
Oconee Co. at Monroe Area
Oglethorpe Co. at Providence Christian
Ola at Hampton
Peachtree Ridge at Parkview
Perry at Benedictine (SM)
Pickens at Greater Atlanta Christian
Putnam Co. at Jasper Co.
Rabun Co. at Athens Academy
Redan at Columbia (NC)
Richmond Hill at Lowndes
River Ridge at Creekview
Riverwood at Woodstock
Rockmart at Murray Co.
Sandy Creek at Mary Persons
Savannah Christian at Swainsboro
Screven Co. at Portal
Seckinger at Chattahoochee
Seminole Co. at Randolph-Clay
Sequoyah at Pope
Sonoraville at Union Co.
Southeast Bulloch at Long Co.
Southeast Whitfield at Towns Co.
Southwest at Washington Co.
Sprayberry at Lassiter
Spring Creek at Aucilla Christian, Fla.
St. Francis at Mount Pisgah Christian
St. Pius at Tucker (A)
Statesboro at South Effingham
SW Georgia STEM at Chattahoochee Co.
Tattnall Co. at Pierce Co.
Thomas Co. Central at Houston Co. (FF)
Thomson at Josey
Tift Co. at Valdosta
Treutlen at Hawkinsville
Trinity Christian at Upson-Lee
Twiggs Co. at Hancock Central
Veterans at Coffee
Vidalia at Toombs Co.
Walker at Whitefield Academy
Warner Robins at Ware Co.
Washington at Holy Innocents’ (RW)
Wayne Co. at New Hampstead (P)
West Forsyth at North Atlanta (HA)
West Hall at East Hall
Westover at Dougherty (M)
Westside, Augusta at Baldwin
Westside, Macon at Rutland (ED)
Wilcox Co. at Wheeler Co.
Wilkinson Co. at GMC Prep
Woodland, Cartersville at Cedartown
Woodland, Stockbridge at McDonough
Woodward Academy at Decatur
Saturday, Oct. 26
Clarkston at Druid Hills (ND)
Islands at Jenkins (SM)
Miller Grove at Salem
Thursday, Oct. 24
Cedar Grove 44, Riverdale 0
East Paulding 31, South Paulding 28
Eastside 62, Cedar Shoals 10
Hapeville Charter 45, KIPP Atlanta 25
Liberty Co. 14, Beach 0
Lincoln Co. 42, Warren Co. 0
McNair 27, Towers 18
Monroe 35, Bainbridge 20
Pebblebrook 21, Paulding Co. 7
Shiloh 29, Lakeside, Atlanta 21
Southwest DeKalb 55, Northview 8
Spencer 35, Columbus 8
Troup 37, Spalding 14
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Emanuel Co. Institute 54, Savannah 15
South Atlanta 38, Salem 7