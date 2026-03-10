Nebraska High School Boys Basketball 2026 NSAA State Championship Brackets - March 10

The 2026 Nebraska high school boys basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

All six classifications will play their state championship games on March 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Nebraska High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 10

2026 Nebraska (NSAA) State Boys Basketball Class A Championships (select to view full bracket details)

3/11 - Omaha Westside (1) vs. Lincoln (8)

3/11 - Lincoln Southwest (4) vs. Millard North (5)

3/11 - Bellevue West (2) vs. Papillion-LaVista (7)

3/11 - Creighton Prep (3) vs. Papillion-LaVista South (6)

3/12 - Skutt Catholic (1) vs. Pius X (8)

3/12 - Elkhorn North (4) vs. Wahoo (5)

3/12 - Norris (2) vs. Bennington (7)

3/12 - Scottsbluff (3) vs. Gretna East (6)

3/12 - Ogallala (1) vs. Syracuse (8)

3/12 - Douglas County West (4) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (5)

3/12 - Ashland-Greenwood (2) vs. Lincoln Christian (7)

3/12 - Auburn (3) vs. Gothenburg (6)

3/11 - Yutan (1) vs. Exeter-Milligan (8)

3/11 - North Bend Central (4) vs. Norfolk Catholic (5)

3/11 - Archbishop Bergan (2) vs. Pender (7)

3/11 - Valentine (3) vs. Freeman (6)

3/12 - Howells-Dodge (1) vs. Fullerton (8)

3/12 - Elm Creek (4) vs. St. Patrick's (5)

3/12 - Lutheran-Northeast (2) vs. Mead (7)

3/12 - East Butler (3) vs. McCool Junction (6)

3/11 - Elgin/Pope John (1) vs. Pleasanton (8)

3/11 - Deshler (4) vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (5)

3/11 - Archangels Catholic (2) vs. Sacred Heart (7)

3/11 - St. Mary's (3) vs. Wynot (6)

