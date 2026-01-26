Georgia High School Football State Contender Playing Multiple Florida Teams in 2026
A Georgia high school football team coming off a nine-win season in 2025 will play host to two programs from Florida in consecutive games in 2026.
Colquitt County High School will play host to Lincoln High School on September 18 followed by welcoming in James Rickards after a bye on October 2.
Top Georgia High School Football Program Opens Against A Defending State Champion
According to a report by The Moultrie Observer, the season will begin against a familiar foe for Colquitt County, as they take on Thomas County Central. The Yellow Jackets went 15-0 last year and won the Class 5A Georgia high school state football championship under head coach Justin Rogers, who served in that role with the Packers from 2019-21.
The two programs have not played since the 2012 season, where Colquitt County picked up a 35-33 victory. Thomas County Central has captured seven state championships overall, including two under Rogers.
Several Home Games On Schedule For The Packers
Games with Cook and Lee County lead into the back-to-back dates with Tallahassee, Florida based programs in Lincoln and Rickards, with the bye week separating the two. The Packers last played Lincoln in 2023 and faced Rickards last fall, winning the four meetings with the two teams all-time.
Colquitt County concludes the year against Richmond Hill, Valdosta, Camden County and Lowndes.
State football playoffs in Georgia are scheduled to begin on November 13.
Colquitt County Won Nine Games In 2025, Returns Starting Quarterback Cohen Lawson
The Packers put together a respectable 9-3 record in 2025, advancing to the Class 6A Georgia high school state football playoff second round.
Quarterback Cohen Lawson will be a junior after throwing for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. He will have leading receiver Antwan Lockett back, as he had 40 receptions for 811 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a junior.