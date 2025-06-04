High School

Georgia high school football: Sumter County announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Panthers' regular season schedule are Columbus, Columbus Carver, Crisp County, Hardaway and Pike County

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Sumter County Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Columbus, Columbus Carver, Crisp County, Hardaway and Pike County.

Among other teams on the Panthers' regular season schedule are Griffin, Kendrick, Jordan, Shaw and on the road versus Spencer.

Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 SUMTER COUNTY PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 1: at Monroe (scrimmage)

Aug. 8: vs. Crisp County (scrimmage)

Aug. 22: at Griffin

Aug. 29: vs. Pike County

Sep. 12: at Kendrick

Sep. 19: vs. Shaw

Sep. 26: vs. Jordan

Oct. 3: at Spencer

Oct. 10: vs. Columbus Carver

Oct. 23: at Hardaway

Oct. 30: at Columbus

