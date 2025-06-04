Georgia high school football: Sumter County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Sumter County Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Columbus, Columbus Carver, Crisp County, Hardaway and Pike County.
Among other teams on the Panthers' regular season schedule are Griffin, Kendrick, Jordan, Shaw and on the road versus Spencer.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 SUMTER COUNTY PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 1: at Monroe (scrimmage)
Aug. 8: vs. Crisp County (scrimmage)
Aug. 22: at Griffin
Aug. 29: vs. Pike County
Sep. 12: at Kendrick
Sep. 19: vs. Shaw
Sep. 26: vs. Jordan
Oct. 3: at Spencer
Oct. 10: vs. Columbus Carver
Oct. 23: at Hardaway
Oct. 30: at Columbus
More From Georgia High School On SI
Follow High School On SI Georgia throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi