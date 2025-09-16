Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 16, 2025
There were several big winners in Week 5 of the Georgia high school football regular season.
No. 4 Carrollton scored a big road win over No. 10 Gainesville, No. 16 Colquitt County took down No. 18 Lee County and No.17 Sequoyah crushed then No. 18 Sprayberry to remain unbeaten on the season.
No. 2 Buford also scored a ranked win in Week 5, holding off a furious comeback attempt at home against No. 9 Douglas County to improve to 4-0 on the season.
See how the rest of the Top 25 fared this past week below:
1. Grayson (4-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams received a much-needed week off after reaching four wins on the season. They’ll be back in action this week on the road at Grovetown.
2. Buford (4-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wolves improved to 4-0 on the season after holding off a furious comeback attempt by Douglas County last week. After getting up big, the Wolves held on to win 34-26.
3. Thomas County Central (5-0)
Last Week: 3
The Yellow Jackets reached the five win mark on the season after shutting out Bainbridge 49-0 last week.
4. Carrollton (5-0)
Last Week: 7
The Trojans are up three spots to No. 4 after traveling north to Gainesville and handling business against the Red Elephants 43-21 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
5. Milton (3-1)
Last Week: 4
The Eagles got back in the win column last week after scoring a win over ranked Blessed Trinity 21-10.
6. Langston Hughes (4-0)
Last Week: 5
The Panthers followed up their big win over Douglas County with a 42-0 shutout of Banneker last week.
7. Creekside (4-0)
Last Week: 6
For a second game in a row, the Seminoles hung 70 on a team, this time blowing out Forest Park 70-0.
8. North Oconee (4-0)
Last Week: 8
The Titans traveled to Jefferson last week and dominated the Dragons, shutting them out 35-0 to improve to 4-0.
9. Douglas County (3-2)
Last Week: 9
The Tigers got down big on the road at No. 2 Buford last week before making things interesting down the stretch. They eventually lost the game 34-26.
10. Gainesville (3-1)
Last Week: 10
The Red Elephants fell to No. 4 Carrollton last week 43-21, but remain 10th in this week’s Top 25.
11. Cartersville (5-0)
Last Week: 11
The Purple Hurricanes improved to 5-0 last week after blasting Dalton 45-14.
12. North Gwinnett (3-1)
Last WeeK: 13
The Bulldogs are up one spot to No. 12 after beating Brookwood 37-14 last week.
13. McEachern (4-0)
Last Week: 14
The Indians move up one spot after taking care of business at home against Campbell 34-7.
14. Valdosta (5-0)
Last Week: 16
The Wildcats jump two spots to No. 14 after crushing South Gwinnett 41-3 last week.
15. Blessed Trinity (3-1)
Last Week: 15
The Titans remain at No. 15 after losing a hard-fought battle against No. 5 Milton 21-10 last week.
16. Colquitt County (2-1)
Last Week: 19
The Packers are up three spots to No. 16 after taking down then No. 11 Lee County 43-36.
17. Sequoyah (5-0)
Last Week: 20
The Chiefs move up to No. 17 in this week’s rankings after crushing then No. 18 Sprayberry 63-20.
18. Lee County (3-1)
Last Week: 11
The Trojans are down seven spots to No. 18 after losing to Colquitt County 43-36 last week.
19. Carver-Columbus (4-0)
Last Week: 17
The Tigers come in at No. 19 in this week’s rankings after beating Northside 31-12.
20. Rome (2-2)
Last Week: 21
The Wolves are up one spot to No. 20 after beating East Paulding 31-14.
21. Roswell (3-1)
Last Week: 22
The Hornets are back up one spot after scoring an impressive 50-20 win on the road at Westlake last week.
22. Lowndes (5-0)
Last Week: 24
The Vikings improved to 5-0 last week after beating Kell 38-7.
23. Ware County (4-0)
Last Week: 23
The Gators were off last week, and will return to action this week at home against Lincoln.
24. Houston County (5-0)
Last Week: 25
The Bears are out of the 25th and final spot and are up to No. 24 this week after crushing Tift County 57-14.
25. Sandy Creek (4-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Patriots are ranked for the first time this season after improving to 4-0 with a 42-7 win over Upson-Lee last week.