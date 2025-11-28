Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - November 28, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, November 21, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Grayson takes on No. 3 Carrollton in a highly anticipated Class 6A quarterfinal matchup. Meanwhile, No. 9 Gainesville will take on No. 5 Langston Hughes, headlining the Class 5A games.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 28
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 4 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on Douglas County. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 4 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 5 Langston Hughes taking on No. 9 Gainesville. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 4 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 6 Creekside taking on Lithonia. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 4 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 21 Sandy Creek taking on Douglass. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 4 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 18 Carver taking on Thomson. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 4 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, November 28, kicking off with Heard County taking on Fitzgerald. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 4 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, November 28, kicking off with Clinch County taking on Warren County. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
