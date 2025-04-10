Georgia high school football: Ware County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Ware County Gators announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Gators will play 10 games with notable opponents featuring Bartram Trail (Florida), Coffee (Georgia), Lincoln (Florida), and Warner Robins (Georgia).
Among the other teams on their schedule are New Hempstead, Perry, and Wayne County.
Below is the Ware County Gators 2025 Football Schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.
WARE COUNTY GATORS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri, Aug 8 at Brunswick (Scrimmage)
Fri, Aug 15 vs. Appling
Fri, Aug. 22 vs. Coffee
Fri, Aug. 29 at Bainbridge
Fri, Sep 5 at Bartram Trail (Florida)
Fri, Sep 19 vs. Lincoln (Florida)
Fri, Sep 26 vs. Benedictine
Fri, Oct 3 at New Hempstead
Fri, Oct 17 vs. Perry
Fri, Oct 24 at Warner Robins
Fri, Oct 31 vs. Wayne County
