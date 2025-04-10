High School

Georgia high school football: Ware County announces 2025 schedule

The Gators have 10 games scheduled for the 2025 season with notable opponents featuring Bartram Trail, Lincoln (Florida), Coffee, and Warner Robins

Benedictine's Bubba Frazier lowers his shoulder as he races to the end zone against Ware County's Cameron King on Friday October 11, 2024 at Memorial Stadium.
Benedictine's Bubba Frazier lowers his shoulder as he races to the end zone against Ware County's Cameron King on Friday October 11, 2024 at Memorial Stadium.

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Ware County Gators announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Gators will play 10 games with notable opponents featuring Bartram Trail (Florida), Coffee (Georgia), Lincoln (Florida), and Warner Robins (Georgia).

Among the other teams on their schedule are New Hempstead, Perry, and Wayne County.

Below is the Ware County Gators 2025 Football Schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

WARE COUNTY GATORS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri, Aug 8 at Brunswick (Scrimmage)

Fri, Aug 15 vs. Appling

Fri, Aug. 22 vs. Coffee

Fri, Aug. 29 at Bainbridge

Fri, Sep 5 at Bartram Trail (Florida)

Fri, Sep 19 vs. Lincoln (Florida)

Fri, Sep 26 vs. Benedictine

Fri, Oct 3 at New Hempstead

Fri, Oct 17 vs. Perry

Fri, Oct 24 at Warner Robins

Fri, Oct 31 vs. Wayne County

Published
Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

