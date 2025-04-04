Georgia high school football: Worth County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Worth County Rams announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play 10 games, including three contests against Brooks County, Irwin County and Thomasville.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bacon County, Berrien, Brantley County, Dooly County, Fitzgerald and at home against Turner County.
Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WORTH COUNTY RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Turner County
Aug. 22: at Irwin County
Aug. 29: vs. Dooly County
Sep. 5: at Brooks County
Sep. 19: vs. Fitzgerald
Sep. 26: at Brantley County
Oct. 3: vs. Thomasville
Oct. 10: at Berrien
Oct. 17: vs. Bacon County
Oct. 24: at Jeff Davis
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Milton Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including two road contests against Buford and Orlando The First Academy (Florida).
Among other teams on the schedule are Alpharetta, Cambridge, Chattahoochee, Gainesville, John's Creek and on the road against Roswell.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MILTON EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: at Cambridge (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Buford
Aug. 22: at Orlando The First Academy (Florida)
Aug. 29: at Alpharetta
Sep. 12: vs. Blessed Trinity
Sep. 19: at Chattahoochee
Sep. 26: vs. Seckinger
Oct. 3: vs. Lanier
Oct. 10: vs. Gainesville
Oct. 24: at John's Creek
Oct. 31: at Roswell
