Georgia High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Georgia girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
ACE 54, Jefferson County 21
Alcovy 52, Redan 22
Appling County 59, Ware County 54
Archer 78, Rockdale County 23
Armuchee 47, Gordon Lee 40
Athens Academy 81, Oglethorpe County 60
Athens Christian 65, Tallulah Falls 36
Atkinson County 43, Jeff Davis 31
Bible Baptist Christian 45, Kings Way Christian School 24
Brentwood 60, Thomas Jefferson Academy 12
Brookwood 53, Parkview 34
Bryan County 42, Metter 36
Brunswick 54, Camden County 53
Buford 80, Collins Hill 59
Bulloch Academy 34, John Milledge Academy 32
Burke County 79, Lakeside 17
Cairo 49, Headland 28
Campbell 75, Pebblebrook 26
Carrollton 58, Starr's Mill 45
Cartersville 55, Dalton 46
Cedar Grove 68, Riverdale 25
Central 54, Dodge County 49
Chapel Hill 51, Griffin 25
Charlton County 48, Pierce County 33
Chattahoochee 46, Seckinger 44
Citizens Christian Academy 45, Pinewood Christian 41
Coahulla Creek 65, Northwest Whitfield 52
Colquitt County 52, Bainbridge 32
Commerce 58, West Hall 12
Cornerstone Christian 56, Unity Christian 28
Creekside 54, Pace Academy 42
Creekside Christian Academy 36, Konos Academy 28
Cross Creek 50, Academy of Richmond County 16
Dacula 52, Mountain View 21
Darlington 42, Temple 57
Dawson County 80, Johnson 28
Denmark 59, Alpharetta 29
Discovery 49, Central Gwinnett 41
Dominion Christian 57, Cherokee Christian 12
Dooly County 41, Treutlen 33
Drew 44, M.L. King 31
Drew Charter 45, Warren County 44
Dutchtown 55, Lovejoy 40
East Coweta 52, St. Anne-Pacelli 36
East Jackson 59, Monsignor Donovan Catholic 12
Edmund Burke Academy 44, David Emanuel Academy 35
Elbert County 49, Franklin County 22
Etowah 67, Walton 52
Fannin County 69, Chattooga 57
Fayette County 49, Spalding 28
Fellowship Christian 46, Walker 26
Flowery Branch 26, Walnut Grove 30
Fullington Academy 43, Rock Springs Christian Academy 29
Fulton Science Academy 49, Cottage 39
Furtah Prep 64, Heritage Preparatory 44
George Walton Academy 53, Piedmont Academy 29
Georgia Christian 48, Crisp Academy 19
Gilmer 46, Ridgeland 36
Greenville 54, Elite Scholars Academy 23
Grovetown 47, Heritage 28
Groves 68, Johnson 22
Habersham Central 41, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 33
Hampton 55, McDonough 25
Harlem 52, Westside 37
Heritage 44, Adairsville 30
Heritage 51, Holy Spirit Prep 11
Hillgrove 70, Paulding County 53
Hephzibah 55, Aquinas 32
Islands 18, Windsor Forest 55
Jenkins 53, Long County 41
Johns Creek 85, Centennial 47
Jones County 63, Locust Grove 15
Jonesboro 71, Northside 66
King's Ridge Christian 50, Atlanta International 29
LaFayette 51, Calhoun 43
Lakeview Academy 49, Bethlehem Christian Academy 42
Lakeside 54, Dunwoody 27
Lambert 71, Forsyth Central 39
Lee County 52, Tift County 39
Lowndes 47, Westover 31
Luella 83, North Clayton 19
Macon County 44, Perry 35
Marietta 71, North Cobb 39
Marist 52, Southwest DeKalb 45
Mary Persons 52, LaGrange 37
McIntosh 59, Banneker 52
McIntosh County Academy 49, Jenkins County 46
Milton 67, Jefferson 32
Model 41, Heard County 37
Mount de Sales Academy 49, Gatewood 46
Murray County 50, Sonoraville 35
New Manchester 48, Alexander 43
Newnan 73, Northgate 19
Newton 68, South Gwinnett 59
Norcross 63, Meadowcreek 12
North Cobb Christian 57, Rockmart 35
North Forsyth 56, North Atlanta 37
North Oconee 56, Cedar Shoals 35
North Paulding 70, Cherokee 62
Northeast 67, Dublin 45
Northview 78, Clarkston 9
Oconee County 53, Loganville 50
Ola 44, Eagle's Landing 36
Osborne 52, Harrison 34
Peach County 24, Warner Robins 77
Peachtree Ridge 47, Duluth 35
Pelham 62, Randolph-Clay 54
Pendleton 38, Stephens County 36
Pepperell 64, Haralson County 27
Pike County 46, Marion County 44
Pope 71, Sprayberry 58
Providence Christian Academy 54, Loganville Christian Academy 47
Putnam County 74, Jasper County 12
Ringgold 63, North Murray 60
Sandy Creek 55, Upson-Lee 47
Screven County 52, Savannah 12
South Atlanta 62, McNair 49
South Effingham 39, St. Andrew's 30
South Forsyth 62, West Forsyth 37
Spencer 54, Brookstone 38
St. Francis 67, Galloway 63
St. Mary's Academy 48, Atlanta Jewish Academy 21
St. Pius X Catholic 62, Lithonia 31
St. Vincent's 65, Hilton Head Prep 26
Stephenson 67, Douglass 31
Stockbridge 76, Union Grove 51
Telfair County 69, Houston County 34
Temple 57, Darlington 42
Terrell Academy 31, Westfield School 30
The Weber School 46, Mount Vernon 29
Thomas County Central 57, Worth County 54
Tri-Cities 58, Shiloh 38
Trinity Christian 50, Bible Baptist Christian 25
Troup County 55, Whitewater 13
Union County 63, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 30
Valdosta 69, Brooks County 59
Valor Christian 76, Cross Keys 9
Veterans 57, Westside 59
Villa Rica 77, Lithia Springs 14
Walnut Grove 30, Flowery Branch 26
Warner Robins 77, Peach County 24
Washington County 76, Bleckley County 46
Wayne County 35, Berrien 29
Westminster Schools of Augusta 73, Augusta Christian 33
Westside 59, Veterans 57
Windsor Academy 48, Flint River Academy 21
Windsor Forest 55, Islands 18
Woodland 52, ELCA 33
Woodstock 58, Riverwood 40
Woodward Academy 61, Arabia Mountain 32