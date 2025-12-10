High School

Pope defeated Sprayberry on Tuesday night with a final score of 71-58.
The 2025 Georgia girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

ACE 54, Jefferson County 21

Alcovy 52, Redan 22

Appling County 59, Ware County 54

Archer 78, Rockdale County 23

Armuchee 47, Gordon Lee 40

Athens Academy 81, Oglethorpe County 60

Athens Christian 65, Tallulah Falls 36

Atkinson County 43, Jeff Davis 31

Bible Baptist Christian 45, Kings Way Christian School 24

Brentwood 60, Thomas Jefferson Academy 12

Brookwood 53, Parkview 34

Bryan County 42, Metter 36

Brunswick 54, Camden County 53

Buford 80, Collins Hill 59

Bulloch Academy 34, John Milledge Academy 32

Burke County 79, Lakeside 17

Cairo 49, Headland 28

Campbell 75, Pebblebrook 26

Carrollton 58, Starr's Mill 45

Cartersville 55, Dalton 46

Cedar Grove 68, Riverdale 25

Central 54, Dodge County 49

Chapel Hill 51, Griffin 25

Charlton County 48, Pierce County 33

Chattahoochee 46, Seckinger 44

Citizens Christian Academy 45, Pinewood Christian 41

Coahulla Creek 65, Northwest Whitfield 52

Colquitt County 52, Bainbridge 32

Commerce 58, West Hall 12

Cornerstone Christian 56, Unity Christian 28

Creekside 54, Pace Academy 42

Creekside Christian Academy 36, Konos Academy 28

Cross Creek 50, Academy of Richmond County 16

Dacula 52, Mountain View 21

Dawson County 80, Johnson 28

Denmark 59, Alpharetta 29

Discovery 49, Central Gwinnett 41

Dominion Christian 57, Cherokee Christian 12

Dooly County 41, Treutlen 33

Drew 44, M.L. King 31

Drew Charter 45, Warren County 44

Dutchtown 55, Lovejoy 40

East Coweta 52, St. Anne-Pacelli 36

East Jackson 59, Monsignor Donovan Catholic 12

Edmund Burke Academy 44, David Emanuel Academy 35

Elbert County 49, Franklin County 22

Etowah 67, Walton 52

Fannin County 69, Chattooga 57

Fayette County 49, Spalding 28

Fellowship Christian 46, Walker 26

Fullington Academy 43, Rock Springs Christian Academy 29

Fulton Science Academy 49, Cottage 39

Furtah Prep 64, Heritage Preparatory 44

George Walton Academy 53, Piedmont Academy 29

Georgia Christian 48, Crisp Academy 19

Gilmer 46, Ridgeland 36

Greenville 54, Elite Scholars Academy 23

Grovetown 47, Heritage 28

Groves 68, Johnson 22

Habersham Central 41, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 33

Hampton 55, McDonough 25

Harlem 52, Westside 37

Heritage 44, Adairsville 30

Heritage 51, Holy Spirit Prep 11

Hillgrove 70, Paulding County 53

Hephzibah 55, Aquinas 32

Islands 18, Windsor Forest 55

Jenkins 53, Long County 41

Johns Creek 85, Centennial 47

Jones County 63, Locust Grove 15

Jonesboro 71, Northside 66

King's Ridge Christian 50, Atlanta International 29

LaFayette 51, Calhoun 43

Lakeview Academy 49, Bethlehem Christian Academy 42

Lakeside 54, Dunwoody 27

Lambert 71, Forsyth Central 39

Lee County 52, Tift County 39

Lowndes 47, Westover 31

Luella 83, North Clayton 19

Macon County 44, Perry 35

Marietta 71, North Cobb 39

Marist 52, Southwest DeKalb 45

Mary Persons 52, LaGrange 37

McIntosh 59, Banneker 52

McIntosh County Academy 49, Jenkins County 46

Milton 67, Jefferson 32

Model 41, Heard County 37

Mount de Sales Academy 49, Gatewood 46

Murray County 50, Sonoraville 35

New Manchester 48, Alexander 43

Newnan 73, Northgate 19

Newton 68, South Gwinnett 59

Norcross 63, Meadowcreek 12

North Cobb Christian 57, Rockmart 35

North Forsyth 56, North Atlanta 37

North Oconee 56, Cedar Shoals 35

North Paulding 70, Cherokee 62

Northeast 67, Dublin 45

Northview 78, Clarkston 9

Oconee County 53, Loganville 50

Ola 44, Eagle's Landing 36

Osborne 52, Harrison 34

Peachtree Ridge 47, Duluth 35

Pelham 62, Randolph-Clay 54

Pendleton 38, Stephens County 36

Pepperell 64, Haralson County 27

Pike County 46, Marion County 44

Pope 71, Sprayberry 58

Providence Christian Academy 54, Loganville Christian Academy 47

Putnam County 74, Jasper County 12

Ringgold 63, North Murray 60

Sandy Creek 55, Upson-Lee 47

Screven County 52, Savannah 12

South Atlanta 62, McNair 49

South Effingham 39, St. Andrew's 30

South Forsyth 62, West Forsyth 37

Spencer 54, Brookstone 38

St. Francis 67, Galloway 63

St. Mary's Academy 48, Atlanta Jewish Academy 21

St. Pius X Catholic 62, Lithonia 31

St. Vincent's 65, Hilton Head Prep 26

Stephenson 67, Douglass 31

Stockbridge 76, Union Grove 51

Telfair County 69, Houston County 34

Terrell Academy 31, Westfield School 30

The Weber School 46, Mount Vernon 29

Thomas County Central 57, Worth County 54

Tri-Cities 58, Shiloh 38

Trinity Christian 50, Bible Baptist Christian 25

Troup County 55, Whitewater 13

Union County 63, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 30

Valdosta 69, Brooks County 59

Valor Christian 76, Cross Keys 9

Villa Rica 77, Lithia Springs 14

Washington County 76, Bleckley County 46

Wayne County 35, Berrien 29

Westminster Schools of Augusta 73, Augusta Christian 33

Windsor Academy 48, Flint River Academy 21

Woodland 52, ELCA 33

Woodstock 58, Riverwood 40

Woodward Academy 61, Arabia Mountain 32

